Changes could be coming to the speed limit in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill leaders are considering lowering the speed limit in certain residential areas after a study showed some people are going almost 40 mph. In residential areas where there is no sign showing the speed limit, the law in Rock Hill states the speed limit is 35 mph. However, city leaders said drivers are going too fast. Officials are discussing changing the speed limit from 35 to 30 miles per hour in Monday night’s council meeting.
'We want to do our part' | Residents frustrated as recycling services delayed due to labor shortage
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Recycling services in Charlotte have been delayed several times in October, and city officials say it's due to a worsening labor shortage. "We’re trying to play catch up,” Eric DeLaPena, deputy director of operations for Charlotte's Solid Waste Services, said. He said his department...
Lawyers looking into who can be held responsible after man drove off a 'bridge to nowhere' in Catawba County
HICKORY, N.C. — Lawyers for the family of a man who drove off a “bridge to nowhere” in Catawba County are looking for who is responsible. Philip John Paxson died on Sept. 30; he was unfamiliar with the area and his car was found in a ravine the next day. Neighbors say that bridge collapsed nearly a decade ago, and the road has been a problem since, but nothing has been done to fix it.
Renaissance Festival fixes traffic issues after years of complaints
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It’s the Renaissance Festival’s 29th year in business and fans were out in full force for the first full Saturday of the event. Last year, neighbors complained of massive traffic and long wait times. Producer Jeffery Siegel says that’s something that won’t happen this season.
This North Carolina city is the best to drive in, study says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Everywhere you go, people complain about the drivers. But which city is actually the worst or the best to drive in?. WalletHub compared the 100 largest American cities over various parameters to determine the ranking, including the annual hours spent in congestion, days with precipitation, the likelihood of a wreck, car theft rate and even average gas prices.
Mecklenburg County shuts down recycling center in Uptown
CHARLOTTE — Dumpster fires and people sleeping inside the bins are two reasons why Mecklenburg County said it is shutting down an Uptown recycling center. The recycling dumpsters are located off 11th Street. The county said it’s moving away from unstaffed centers because of vandalism, unwanted construction debris and...
Some commissioners have concerns regarding the Brooklyn Village redevelopment project
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Developers released more updates on the Brooklyn Village redevelopment project. The project was approved back in July 2018, and as developers continue to wrap up phase one some commissioners say they have some concerns. One of the concerns addressed was the timing of the project. The...
Huntersville provides positive feedback on Beatties Ford facility proposal
HUNTERSVILLE – Disrupting a pattern where just about every local development plan – residential or commercial – has stirred controversy and triggered debates, a proposed senior living project neighboring established single-family subdivisions and a nature preserve received a favorable reception. At the town board’s Oct. 3 meeting,...
The Charlotte airport is partially reopening its upper-level roadway
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The airport is partially reopening its upper-level roadway Tuesday, which is a day earlier than planned. It’s been closed since the end of September for construction causing massive delays and backups. While the initial phase of the project is complete, they're encouraging customers to continue...
Four displaced by house fire in Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A house fire on Tuesday night left four people displaced according to fire officials. The fire was reported in the 1600 block of Lane Street just after 7:30 p.m. The Kannapolis Fire Department along with Kannapolis Police, the Landis Fire Department, and Cabarrus EMS all responded to the call.
Deadly NCDOT dump truck accident in Lincoln County
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A driver was killed in an accident that involved a North Carolina Department of Transportation dump truck Monday, North Carolina State Highway Patrol announced. Troopers responded to calls regarding the incident around 11 a.m. Monday on Reeps Grove Church Road. 88-year-old Vale...
Police ask for public’s help to identify bicyclist seriously hurt in crash involving truck
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Police in China Grove are asking for the public’s help to identify a bicyclist who was seriously hurt in a crash Friday morning. Officers responded around 6 a.m. to U.S. 29 between East Liberty Street and East Church Street. At the scene, they found a crash involving a pickup truck and a bicycle.
'No one is safe anymore' | Truck driver caught in gunfire during north Charlotte shooting now fighting to stay alive
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than a week after a deadly shooting at the Pilot Travel Center in north Charlotte, police say the one surviving bystander continues to recover in the hospital. Vasyl Nesvit, 26, is a truck driver who traveled from Oregon to Charlotte to complete a delivery. Late...
Why it's going to cost more to heat your home this winter
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Be prepared to pay more to heat your home — maybe a lot more. Heating costs this upcoming winter are expected to reach a 10-year high with the average family spending $1,200 to heat their home, according to a recent report by the National Energy Assistance Directors Association.
Pineville councilman censured for misconduct involving police officers
PINEVILLE, N.C. — The Pineville Town Council censured a councilman who is accused of misconduct involving police officers. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. Les Gladden was censured by the Pineville Town Council in a meeting on Tuesday after an...
Black-owned business shutters, citing disputes with neighbors and landlord
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A popular minority-owned business in west Charlotte has closed its doors, claiming ongoing disputes with its landlord and neighbors as the reason. The Good Life at Enderly Park in Wesley Park released the following statement on its Instagram account, saying:. “Due to recent disputes with our...
Boy, 13, dies after dirt bike hits truck head-on in Alexander County, troopers say
ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — A 13-year-old boy died after he collided with a pickup truck in Alexander County over the weekend, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said. Troopers went to Barrett Mountain Road, west of Highway 16, around 4 p.m. Sunday for a serious crash. They discovered the dirt bike was heading south on Barrett Mountain Road when it drove over the center line, colliding head-on with a 2016 Ford F-350 pickup truck heading north.
From old to new, Charlotte car restorer chosen for national TV appearance
Street Scenes Automotive in west Charlotte has roots tracing back to 2004.
Video Of Dog Not Being Adopted In Gaston County Goes Viral
GASTONIA, N.C. — A video of dog not getting adopted or even acknowledged at an adoption event in Gaston County is now viral. Video of the dog “Smoky” sitting in a cage as he watches other dogs get attention has been viewed more than four million times.
Wanted: Duo steals $25K+ worth of jewelry from Matthews store
MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two suspects who stole over $25,000 worth of jewelry in a smash-and-grab job in Matthews are being sought, Matthews Police said Tuesday. Officers released surveillance video of the two suspects entering the unnamed store and said that while the woman browsed the store, the man pried open the jewelry […]
