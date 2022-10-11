ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson, NC

WCNC

Changes could be coming to the speed limit in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill leaders are considering lowering the speed limit in certain residential areas after a study showed some people are going almost 40 mph. In residential areas where there is no sign showing the speed limit, the law in Rock Hill states the speed limit is 35 mph. However, city leaders said drivers are going too fast. Officials are discussing changing the speed limit from 35 to 30 miles per hour in Monday night’s council meeting.
ROCK HILL, SC
WCNC

Lawyers looking into who can be held responsible after man drove off a 'bridge to nowhere' in Catawba County

HICKORY, N.C. — Lawyers for the family of a man who drove off a “bridge to nowhere” in Catawba County are looking for who is responsible. Philip John Paxson died on Sept. 30; he was unfamiliar with the area and his car was found in a ravine the next day. Neighbors say that bridge collapsed nearly a decade ago, and the road has been a problem since, but nothing has been done to fix it.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
qcnews.com

Renaissance Festival fixes traffic issues after years of complaints

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It’s the Renaissance Festival’s 29th year in business and fans were out in full force for the first full Saturday of the event. Last year, neighbors complained of massive traffic and long wait times. Producer Jeffery Siegel says that’s something that won’t happen this season.
WCNC

This North Carolina city is the best to drive in, study says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Everywhere you go, people complain about the drivers. But which city is actually the worst or the best to drive in?. WalletHub compared the 100 largest American cities over various parameters to determine the ranking, including the annual hours spent in congestion, days with precipitation, the likelihood of a wreck, car theft rate and even average gas prices.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Mecklenburg County shuts down recycling center in Uptown

CHARLOTTE — Dumpster fires and people sleeping inside the bins are two reasons why Mecklenburg County said it is shutting down an Uptown recycling center. The recycling dumpsters are located off 11th Street. The county said it’s moving away from unstaffed centers because of vandalism, unwanted construction debris and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Huntersville provides positive feedback on Beatties Ford facility proposal

HUNTERSVILLE – Disrupting a pattern where just about every local development plan – residential or commercial – has stirred controversy and triggered debates, a proposed senior living project neighboring established single-family subdivisions and a nature preserve received a favorable reception. At the town board’s Oct. 3 meeting,...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WCNC

The Charlotte airport is partially reopening its upper-level roadway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The airport is partially reopening its upper-level roadway Tuesday, which is a day earlier than planned. It’s been closed since the end of September for construction causing massive delays and backups. While the initial phase of the project is complete, they're encouraging customers to continue...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Four displaced by house fire in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A house fire on Tuesday night left four people displaced according to fire officials. The fire was reported in the 1600 block of Lane Street just after 7:30 p.m. The Kannapolis Fire Department along with Kannapolis Police, the Landis Fire Department, and Cabarrus EMS all responded to the call.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
qcnews.com

Deadly NCDOT dump truck accident in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A driver was killed in an accident that involved a North Carolina Department of Transportation dump truck Monday, North Carolina State Highway Patrol announced. Troopers responded to calls regarding the incident around 11 a.m. Monday on Reeps Grove Church Road. 88-year-old Vale...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Why it's going to cost more to heat your home this winter

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Be prepared to pay more to heat your home — maybe a lot more. Heating costs this upcoming winter are expected to reach a 10-year high with the average family spending $1,200 to heat their home, according to a recent report by the National Energy Assistance Directors Association.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Boy, 13, dies after dirt bike hits truck head-on in Alexander County, troopers say

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — A 13-year-old boy died after he collided with a pickup truck in Alexander County over the weekend, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said. Troopers went to Barrett Mountain Road, west of Highway 16, around 4 p.m. Sunday for a serious crash. They discovered the dirt bike was heading south on Barrett Mountain Road when it drove over the center line, colliding head-on with a 2016 Ford F-350 pickup truck heading north.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
Queen City News

Wanted: Duo steals $25K+ worth of jewelry from Matthews store

MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two suspects who stole over $25,000 worth of jewelry in a smash-and-grab job in Matthews are being sought, Matthews Police said Tuesday. Officers released surveillance video of the two suspects entering the unnamed store and said that while the woman browsed the store, the man pried open the jewelry […]
MATTHEWS, NC
Charlotte local news

