KSNT
Car slams into optometry business in West Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A vehicle rammed into the front entrance of an optometry business in West Topeka on Wednesday. According to Shawnee County Dispatch, the accident was reported just after 3 p.m. at Doctors Deutscher Rottinghaus Oxandale Optometry located in the 1100 block of SW Fairlawn Road. Dispatch said the scene was cleared within an hour.
WIBW
Services set for 9-year-old killed in fatal Turnpike crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Memorial services have been set for one of the 9-year-old victims of the crash on the Kansas Turnpike that killed three children. Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home says funeral services have been set for Laila El Azri Ennassari, 9, who passed away as the result of a crash that killed two other girls on Saturday, Oct. 8.
WIBW
One man dead after officer-involved shooting at S Topeka Kwik Shop
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is dead after police fired their weapons at him as he tried to break into a vehicle occupied by women and children. Around 12:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 13, the Topeka Police Department says officials responded to reports of a domestic incident in the 4800 block of SW Topeka Blvd., Coachlight South.
WIBW
Car crashes through door of Topeka eye doctors’ building
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local eye doctors’ practice got a little too close of a look at a crashed car Wednesday. An SUV came crashing through the doors of the Drs. Deutscher, Rottinghaus and Oxandale Optometrists building at SW 12th and Fairlawn. The incident was reported around 3:30 p.m.
WIBW
NW Topeka Blvd. reopened following injury accident
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have reopened NW Topeka Blvd. in both directions following an early-morning injury accident. Just before 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says officials were called to the 5200 block of NW Topeka Blvd. with reports of an injury accident.
WIBW
Overland Park man sent to hospital after deputies find plane crash
MIAMI CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An Overland Park man was sent to the hospital after the plane he was flying lost power and crashed into a Miami Co. field. The Miami Co. Sheriff’s Office indicates that just before 2:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, officials received a 911 call that reported a plane had crashed near a local airport.
Topeka Blvd. closed Wednesday morning following injury accident
UPDATE: Topeka Boulevard opened in both directions at 7:07 a.m., according to a spokesperson for the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office. TOPEKA (KSNT) – According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, the 5200 block of Northwest Topeka Boulevard was closed in both directions while an injury accident is being investigated. Authorities asked drivers to find alternate […]
WIBW
GoFundMe created for second 9-year-old victim of fatal Turnpike crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A GoFundMe has been created for a second victim of the fatal crash on the Kansas Turnpike in which three children perished. Amie Sweet, a close friend of Kylie Lunn’s mother, says in a GoFundMe that she started the fundraiser for Kylie, a 9-year-old and an only child who was killed in a fatal crash on the Kansas Turnpike on Saturday, Oct. 8.
WIBW
Passenger injured after deer jumps in front of sedan on I-70
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A passenger was injured when a deer jumped in front of a sedan on I-70 in Geary County. Just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, the Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the area of mile marker 289 on eastbound I-70 with reports of a vehicle vs. deer accident.
WIBW
Wrong-way driver blamed for crash on I-70
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A car going the wrong way caused a crash on I-70 in western Shawnee Co. late Tuesday morning. The accident was reported around 11:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-70 at Auburn Rd. Officials on-scene tell 13 NEWS that an elderly gentleman was driving the...
WIBW
TPD attempts to identify woman connected to burglary investigation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police are attempting to identify a woman in connection with a Topeka vehicle burglary investigation. The Topeka Police Department took to Facebook on Wednesday, Oct. 12, to attempt to identify a woman in connection with an ongoing vehicle burglary investigation. TPD noted that the crime happened...
Nemaha Co. man taken to hospital after hit by flying wheel
NEMAHA COUNTY (KSNT) – A Nemaha man was taken to a hospital after his car was hit by a wheel that came off the axle of a trailer. The 43-year-old Seneca man was driving west on Highway 36 in a 2013 Toyota Corolla when his vehicle was hit by a loose wheel that had broken […]
3 injured in head-on crash after driver goes wrong way on I-70
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A driver heading the wrong way down Interstate 70 crashed into another vehicle on Tuesday, injuring himself and two other people. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 11:25 a.m. on Oct. 11 on I-70 just east of Auburn Road in Shawnee County. A Ford ZX2 was driving […]
WIBW
Woman receives life sentence for 2021 murder in Southeast Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One of the two suspects of a 2021 homicide in Topeka was sentenced on Wednesday, Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced. Harlee Elizabeth Borders, 23, of Topeka, received her sentence for Murder at the Shawnee County Courthouse. On March 26, 2021, law enforcement was called...
WIBW
Construction moves to next phase on 17th St. project in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Part of 17th St. will reopen in Topeka while another part will close as construction continues. The City of Topeka says that on Thursday morning, Oct. 13, the SW 17th St. construction project will enter its second phase. The City noted that part of 17th St....
2 people hit by car in southwest Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) — Two people were severely injured after being hit by a car Monday night, according to Sgt. Doiron with the Topeka Police Department. The Topeka Police Department responded to the scene at 29th and Armstrong, close to Villa West Dr., around 8 p.m. last night. The scene has since been cleared. The two […]
WIBW
Motorcycle driver taken to Manhattan hospital after ejected from bike
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle driver was taken to a Manhattan hospital after he was ejected from the bike during an accident. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 12:45 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, emergency crews were called to the 5000 block of McDowell Creek Rd. - about 2 miles north of I-70 - with reports of an injury accident.
WIBW
Memorial services set for three young girls killed in Turnpike crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Memorial services have been set for the three children who were killed in a crash on the Kansas Turnpike. Laila El Azri Ennassari, 9, Kylie Lunn, 9, and Brooklyn Peery, 8, all of Topeka were on their way to a Girl Scout event in Tonganoxie on Saturday, October 8 when the van they were all riding in was hit by a semi-truck. The driver and another 8-year-old girl were the only survivors in the vehicle. It has since been determined that the crash was caused by a U-turn made on the turnpike.
WIBW
No injuries reported after vehicle bursts into flames in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Luckily, no one was injured after a pickup truck caught fire in South Topeka. The Topeka Police Department confirmed that crews responded to reports of a vehicle fire just after 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, on Gage Blvd. near the I-470 exit. TPD said crews...
WIBW
TPD identifies victim of weekend homicide
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The victim of a homicide in the Capital City over the weekend has been identified. The Topeka Police Department says that it has identified the victim of a Saturday morning homicide as Diana Bloom, 68, of Topeka. Officials were called to a home in the 200...
