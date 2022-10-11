Five-car crash kills pedestrian in Overland

OVERLAND, Mo. – The Missouri Highway Patrol told FOX 2 that a driver is in custody and could face charges after he hit four parked cars and killing a woman in Overland.

The patrol said the pedestrian was just an innocent bystander on a sidewalk. The deadly incident unfolded Monday night just after 8:30 p.m. on Woodson Road, not far from Midland Boulevard. MHP is investigating the crash.

The patrol identified the pedestrian who was killed as 34-year-old Kristin Freebersyser from Maryland Heights. Patrol investigators said a 2018 Mercedes for some reason went off Woodson Road and hit three parked vehicles. The patrol then told us the Mercedes hit Freebersyser and a road sign before returning to Woodson Road and hitting yet a fourth parked car.

Freebersyser was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Mercedes driver, a 45-year-old man, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. The patrol shared that the driver is now in custody pending an application for warrants, which we are told could come Tuesday.

We spoke earlier with Gary Stevenson. He owns one of the vehicles that was hit and saw the tragedy unfold.

“It was a big bang, and then I looked up, and I saw a bunch of sparks going that way like a train had passed by,” Stevenson said. “It was really fast; hit these three cars, and then he crashed over there. I was really mad at that guy, but I don’t know what caused him to do that, I don’t know what happened. I just know that that’s what he did, he killed that girl.”

It appears all the parked cars were unoccupied when they were hit. The patrol crash report does not specify what caused the Mercedes to run off the roadway, leading to this entire incident.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

The patrol explained that charges against the driver could be issued Tuesday from the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s office.

