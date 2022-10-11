ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donaldsonville, LA

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Man shot, killed in Donaldsonville identified; suspect arrested

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office released the identity of the man shot and killed at a house at the corner of Opelousas and Lessard streets in Donaldsonville Oct. 10. According to APSO, 21-year-old Trevon Henderson was found dead from a single gunshot wound when deputies arrived about 8:45 p.m. Perry...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
brproud.com

5 arrested for connection to armed robbery at casino, APSO says

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested five suspects in connection to an armed robbery at Cane Row Casino on Thursday, Sept. 29. According to APSO, the suspects contain three adults and two juveniles. The suspects are:. Jonathan Lopez, 19, of Harvey, La. Roller...
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

TPSO seeks help locating Ponchatoula shooting subject

Detectives are asking for your assistance in locating 41 – year-old James Lawrence of Franklinton, Louisiana. Lawrence is wanted by the TPSO on one count of Aggravated Assault by a Drive Shooting. The incident occurred in the November of 2021 in the Ponchatoula area. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of...
PONCHATOULA, LA
WAFB

Police attempt to ID individual accused of armed robbery

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are working to identify an individual accused of armed robbery. Investigators say they believe the man is responsible for the armed robbery of a local business on Florida Boulevard that happened on October 7, around 8:15 p.m. According...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

CRIME STOPPERS: Individuals accused of stealing nearly $4K

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying individuals accused of theft. Investigators stated they have reason to believe the individuals are connected with a theft and access device fraud investigation in excess of $3,800.00. Authorities ask if you have...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Owner of Tiki Tubing in Livingston Parish back in jail again

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The owner of Tiki Tubing in Livingston Parish is back in custody at the Livingston Parish Detention Center on Wednesday, Oct. 12. 67-year-old John Fore was arrested Wednesday for Violation of Protective Orders. Back in May, deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said Fore...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WAFB

2 people found shot off I-10 near Dalrymple Dr.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to reports regarding gunshot victims off I-10 east near Dalrymple Drive. BRPD stated they responded to reports regarding gunshot victims around 9:37 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Police located two victims in a vehicle on the side of the interstate suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and were transported to a local hospital.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

