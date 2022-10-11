ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

KETV.com

Proposal to raise Nebraska's minimum wage draws debate

OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska initiative 433 would raise the state's minimum wage from $9 an hour to $15 an hour by 2026. Some business owners, like Amelia Rosser, the owner of Sheelytown Market Garden, say a higher minimum wage would help businesses keep employees. "I don't want turnover," Rosser...
1011now.com

Nebraska gets millions of federal dollars for infrastructure

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration announced it will be sending nearly $60 billion to states, the second influx of cash from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The money is aimed at key infrastructure like roads, bridges, and carbon emission reduction.
North Platte Telegraph

Heart disease deaths, down for decades, tick up in Nebraska, U.S.

After Robert Burgess got out of the Nebraska Medical Center in late April after a near-fatal heart attack, he changed his lifestyle. The 75-year-old from Shenandoah, Iowa, quit smoking and started checking the sodium and cholesterol content of the food he bought at the grocery store. He also cut out treats like doughnuts.
Government Technology

‘No Wrong Door’: Nebraska Works Toward Single Sign-On Portal

LOUISVILLE — It’s no small feat to achieve a single sign-on tool in state government, as many CIOs will attest. Creating a single online credential for residents and staff alike introduces challenges around privacy and security, among others, but Nebraska is well on its way to getting there, CIO Ed Toner explained at the National Association of State Chief Information Officers Annual Conference on Monday.
KETV.com

$64 million in ARPA funds headed for Nebraska small businesses

Neb. — The U.S. Treasury Departmentannounced an additional $64 million will be headed to help companies with under 50 employees. It's a part of the federal American Rescue Plan. "This is an historic investment in entrepreneurship, small business growth and innovation through the American Rescue Plan that will...
KETV.com

John Arch and Cori Villegas run for District 14 legislative race

Two candidates running for the Nebraska Legislature in District 14 want reforms for child welfare in the state. District 14 covers parts of La Vista and Papillion. Cori Villegas has been canvassing neighborhoods, talking to voters about her experience in mental health care. She touts her years working with children...
LA VISTA, NE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Increasing number of Nebraska kids coming down with RSV

After a couple of years of irregular appearances, respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is on the increase in Nebraska, right on its usual fall-winter schedule. Dr. Russell McCulloh, pediatric infectious disease specialist and hospital medicine physician at Children's Hospital & Medical Center in Omaha, said the state is seeing a steep increase in the number of children visiting emergency rooms and being hospitalized with the virus.
iheart.com

Nebraska One Of The Least Politically Engaged States In America

(Undated) -- Nebraska is one of the least politically engaged states in the U.S. That's according to a recent study by WalletHub, which ranks Nebraska 46th overall. WalletHub says Nebraska has the fourth-smallest increase in percentage of people that voted between the 2016 election and the 2020 election. WalletHub says the most politically engaged state is Maryland and the least politically engaged state is Arkansas. A full list of states is available here.
foxnebraska.com

Nebraska consumers losing thousands from cryptocurrency scams

KEARNEY, Neb. — Either by text, email or phone calls, cryptocurrency scammers are using any means they can to commit fraud and steal people’s money. According to a report by the Federal Trade Commission, cryptocurrency scammers have stolen more than $1 billion since 2021. “Last year, they were...
KETV.com

Gubernatorial candidate Carol Blood hosts town hall in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — Democrat Carol Blood held a town hall in Omaha on Tuesday. The state senator said she believes her campaign is gaining momentum as the election inches closer. Blood spoke with around 100 people and gave out newspapers created by her campaign, which highlights why people should vote for her and what changes she wants to make.
OMAHA, NE

