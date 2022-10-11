Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
York hospital refutes claim that most of Nebraska is a ‘maternity care desert’
YORK, Nebraska (KLKN)- The March of Dimes conducted a Nationwide study showing the lack of maternity care across the county. The problem is they list most of Nebraska as being a “maternity care desert,” including York County. Doctors at York General say it’s simply not true. “We...
KETV.com
Proposal to raise Nebraska's minimum wage draws debate
OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska initiative 433 would raise the state's minimum wage from $9 an hour to $15 an hour by 2026. Some business owners, like Amelia Rosser, the owner of Sheelytown Market Garden, say a higher minimum wage would help businesses keep employees. "I don't want turnover," Rosser...
1011now.com
Nebraska gets millions of federal dollars for infrastructure
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration announced it will be sending nearly $60 billion to states, the second influx of cash from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The money is aimed at key infrastructure like roads, bridges, and carbon emission reduction.
WOWT
‘There was nowhere in Nebraska’: Lack of dog blood sends family out of state for urgent care
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s not something we typically think about, a dog needing a blood transfusion. But after going through it and at times hitting roadblocks one Nebraska man wants all pet owners to be prepared for this kind of emergency. It started when his dog was hit...
North Platte Telegraph
Heart disease deaths, down for decades, tick up in Nebraska, U.S.
After Robert Burgess got out of the Nebraska Medical Center in late April after a near-fatal heart attack, he changed his lifestyle. The 75-year-old from Shenandoah, Iowa, quit smoking and started checking the sodium and cholesterol content of the food he bought at the grocery store. He also cut out treats like doughnuts.
Government Technology
‘No Wrong Door’: Nebraska Works Toward Single Sign-On Portal
LOUISVILLE — It’s no small feat to achieve a single sign-on tool in state government, as many CIOs will attest. Creating a single online credential for residents and staff alike introduces challenges around privacy and security, among others, but Nebraska is well on its way to getting there, CIO Ed Toner explained at the National Association of State Chief Information Officers Annual Conference on Monday.
KETV.com
$64 million in ARPA funds headed for Nebraska small businesses
Neb. — The U.S. Treasury Departmentannounced an additional $64 million will be headed to help companies with under 50 employees. It's a part of the federal American Rescue Plan. "This is an historic investment in entrepreneurship, small business growth and innovation through the American Rescue Plan that will...
klkntv.com
RSV infections are running rampant in Nebraska as positive tests more than triple
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — With Nebraska reporting a big spike in RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, parents will want to keep a closer eye on their little ones this fall. The state has more than three times the infections that it had at this time last year, according to the latest data from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
WOWT
Nebraska corrections in-custody death investigation reveals critical medical care
YORK, Neb. (WOWT) - A new report just released is critical about medical care at the state prison for women in York. It’s a result of an investigation into the death of inmate Niccole Wetherell. She died in February 2021 at the age of 40 while serving a life sentence for murder in Sarpy County.
KETV.com
John Arch and Cori Villegas run for District 14 legislative race
Two candidates running for the Nebraska Legislature in District 14 want reforms for child welfare in the state. District 14 covers parts of La Vista and Papillion. Cori Villegas has been canvassing neighborhoods, talking to voters about her experience in mental health care. She touts her years working with children...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Increasing number of Nebraska kids coming down with RSV
After a couple of years of irregular appearances, respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is on the increase in Nebraska, right on its usual fall-winter schedule. Dr. Russell McCulloh, pediatric infectious disease specialist and hospital medicine physician at Children's Hospital & Medical Center in Omaha, said the state is seeing a steep increase in the number of children visiting emergency rooms and being hospitalized with the virus.
iheart.com
Nebraska One Of The Least Politically Engaged States In America
(Undated) -- Nebraska is one of the least politically engaged states in the U.S. That's according to a recent study by WalletHub, which ranks Nebraska 46th overall. WalletHub says Nebraska has the fourth-smallest increase in percentage of people that voted between the 2016 election and the 2020 election. WalletHub says the most politically engaged state is Maryland and the least politically engaged state is Arkansas. A full list of states is available here.
KETV.com
Omaha voters discuss merits of voter ID ballot initiative measure Tuesday
OMAHA, Neb. — Voters in Nebraska's second congressional district learned more about what will be on their ballot in less than a month on Tuesday. A pair of public hearings in Omaha outlined the two key ballot measures: one on the minimum wage, the other on a voter ID requirement.
KETV.com
Rain misses key areas, drought concerns grow in northeast Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. — A lot of the Omaha metro picked up some much-needed rain Tuesday night, but the areas of eastern Nebraska that need it the most remained dry. Most of the area, even stretching into Colfax and Dodge counties, is in extreme or exceptional drought. That could get...
foxnebraska.com
Nebraska consumers losing thousands from cryptocurrency scams
KEARNEY, Neb. — Either by text, email or phone calls, cryptocurrency scammers are using any means they can to commit fraud and steal people’s money. According to a report by the Federal Trade Commission, cryptocurrency scammers have stolen more than $1 billion since 2021. “Last year, they were...
KETV.com
Nebraska First Lady Susanne Shore once again endorses Democrat Patty Pansing Brooks
In the 1st Congressional District race, Nebraska's First Lady Susanne Shore endorsed Tuesday Democrat Patty Pansing Brooks — just as she did before the special election. Pansing Brooks will face off again against Congressman Mike Flood. Shore's husband, Nebraska Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts, endorsed Flood, the Republican candidate and...
Wife of GOP Gov. Ricketts doubles down on support of Democrat Pansing Brooks
This could be a bit awkward, as Governor Pete Ricketts has been a fervent supporter of Rep. Mike Flood.
KETV.com
Gubernatorial candidate Carol Blood hosts town hall in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Democrat Carol Blood held a town hall in Omaha on Tuesday. The state senator said she believes her campaign is gaining momentum as the election inches closer. Blood spoke with around 100 people and gave out newspapers created by her campaign, which highlights why people should vote for her and what changes she wants to make.
Try these fall activities at Nebraska’s state parks
Fall is here, with limitless possibilities for outdoor fun. If you’re looking for ways to enjoy the autumn season, look no further than Nebraska’s state parks, which are perfect for recreation of all kinds. Here are just a few opportunities they hold this time of year. Fishing. Fall...
