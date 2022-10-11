ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 1

Related
cleveland19.com

Financial crime victims in Ohio can now receive compensation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The pain and embarrassment of being scammed out of your money is tough enough to face. Finding out you can probably never get that money back adds insult to injury. Now, the state is helping these victims with the Ohio Investor Recovery Fund that launched Wednesday.
OHIO STATE
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Ohio man pleads guilty in mass shooting plot targeting women

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — An Ohio man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to attempting to conduct a mass shooting of women, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio. Federal agents arrested 22-year-old Tres Genco, of Hillsboro, last year. Genco admitted he plotted to commit...
HILLSBORO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Unithe#Cincinnati Law School#Han
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio looks ahead to marijuana legalization following federal blanket pardon

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Groups like the Sensible Movement Coalition have been lobbying to decriminalize marijuana for years. Groups like the Sensible Movement Coalition are requesting “no fines and no time” when it comes to marijuana charges. Currently anything less than 100 grams of cannabis is a minor misdemeanor. While it might not carry jail time, fines and community service can be issued and one can still have a criminal record. Members of the Sensible Movement Coalition said they’ve seen first hand the damage the criminalization of cannabis can do.
OHIO STATE
buckeyefirearms.org

CHL-holder forced to use firearm to defend life in Akron mall attack

WEWS (ABC Cleveland) is reporting that an Ohio CHL-holder was forced to defend his life and that of a companion when they were attacked at an Akron shopping mall. A concealed carry weapons permit holder told police that he drew his pistol while he and a woman were being attacked by two men at the Summit Mall, and he said his weapon fired while he was being tackled. The bullet hit the ceiling, and the attackers fled, according to Fairlawn police.
AKRON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
10TV

23 Ohioans indicted as part of drug ring involving fentanyl, cocaine and meth

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Twelve defendants and 28 new charges have been added to a federal narcotics conspiracy case in central Ohio, bringing the total to 23 individuals charged. In July, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio announced 11 people were arrested for allegedly distributing bulk amounts of fentanyl, cocaine and crack cocaine.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

23 Ohioans Indicted as Part of Narcotics Distribution Ring Involving Bulk Amounts of Fentanyl, Crack Cocaine, Cocaine, Methamphetamine & other Narcotic

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The government added 12 defendants and 28 new charges to a federal narcotics conspiracy case that now charges 23 total individuals. A multi-agency law enforcement task force initially announced the case in July after a federal grand jury indicted 11 defendants for distributing bulk amounts of fentanyl, cocaine, and crack cocaine in central Ohio within 1,000 feet of a Columbus elementary school.
COLUMBUS, OH
newsnet5

Ohio among worst states for enabling billionaires and making inequality worse, think tank reports

COLUMBUS — The following article was originally published in the Ohio Capital Journal and published on News5Cleveland.com under a content-sharing agreement. By loosening trust laws for more than 20 years, Ohio has established itself as an “emerging enabler” of billionaires and wealth inequality, a new report from Washington think tank The Institute for Policy Studies says. The report ranks Ohio as tied for 7th worst in the nation for enabling billionaires and exacerbating inequality.
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

Coroner identifies homicide suspect shot, killed by Hamilton officers

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The coroner's office has identified the victim fatally shot and the homicide suspect who was later shot by police during a confrontation in Fairfield Township over the weekend. It all began Saturday around 7 p.m. when officers responded to a Marathon Gas Station on Fairgrove...
HAMILTON, OH
Record-Herald

‘This will change our world’

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Honda announced Tuesday it will build a $3.5 billion joint-venture electric vehicle battery factory at the Fayette County mega-site that will create 2,200 jobs. During a special event at the Ohio Statehouse that included a multitude of state, local and federal officials, Honda and LG Energy...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy