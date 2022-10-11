Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
Financial crime victims in Ohio can now receive compensation
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The pain and embarrassment of being scammed out of your money is tough enough to face. Finding out you can probably never get that money back adds insult to injury. Now, the state is helping these victims with the Ohio Investor Recovery Fund that launched Wednesday.
Fox 19
Man’s mass shooting plot to ‘slaughter’ 3,000 women at Ohio college could mean life in prison
HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 22-year-old faces life in prison after he pleaded guilty to plotting a mass shooting to “slaughter” women at an Ohio university, according to U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker. Tres Genco, 22, of Hillsboro, Ohio, has been in custody since his arrest in...
WTOL-TV
Ohio working to pass a strangulation law
Our Amy Steigerwald is at the Lucas County Courthouse to discuss Ohio's progress with a strangulation law. Ohio is currently the only state in the U.S. without one.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Ohio man pleads guilty in mass shooting plot targeting women
HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — An Ohio man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to attempting to conduct a mass shooting of women, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio. Federal agents arrested 22-year-old Tres Genco, of Hillsboro, last year. Genco admitted he plotted to commit...
Ohio builders took $174,000 in pay without finishing work, attorney general says
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Attorney General David Yost is suing a central Ohio construction company for accepting more than $174,000 from consumers without completing services. The lawsuit filed Tuesday said pole barn and garage builder, Clear View Construction, and owner Ryan Needels violated the Ohio Consumer Sales Practices Act, Ohio Home Solicitation Sales Act and […]
Judge rules jury in wife killing won’t be told about man’s conviction earlier for killing his first wife in Ohio
A judge has decided that jurors who are asked to decide whether a man killed his wife in New Jersey will not be told that he was convicted earlier of having killed his first wife in Ohio. NJ.com reports that the decision last week by Judge Peter Warshaw is a significant blow to Mercer County prosecutors trying […]
Ohio Ponzi scheme victims can now apply for financial relief
Victims of a former Westlake investment adviser's $9.3 million dollar Ponzi scheme are now eligible to get some of their money back.
Ohio officers enforcing new law for mandatory lights on Amish buggies
A new law that makes flashing yellow lights mandatory on Amish buggies, and other horse-drawn vehicles across the state, is now being enforced by a number of police agencies in Northeast Ohio.
27 Investigates: 4 years of medical marijuana in Ohio
Ohio's medical marijuana program is four years old, and a recent survey along with interviews with people in the industry show there are still problems to overcome.
'One Pill Can Kill' operation brings seizure of more than 4.7 million deadly doses of fentanyl in Ohio
CLEVELAND — A recent operation known as the “One Pill Can Kill” initiative resulted in “significant fentanyl seizures across Ohio” – including more than 65 kilograms of fentanyl powder and 87,000 fentanyl-laced pills. That is enough fentanyl to provide 4,766,788 deadly doses, according to...
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio looks ahead to marijuana legalization following federal blanket pardon
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Groups like the Sensible Movement Coalition have been lobbying to decriminalize marijuana for years. Groups like the Sensible Movement Coalition are requesting “no fines and no time” when it comes to marijuana charges. Currently anything less than 100 grams of cannabis is a minor misdemeanor. While it might not carry jail time, fines and community service can be issued and one can still have a criminal record. Members of the Sensible Movement Coalition said they’ve seen first hand the damage the criminalization of cannabis can do.
buckeyefirearms.org
CHL-holder forced to use firearm to defend life in Akron mall attack
WEWS (ABC Cleveland) is reporting that an Ohio CHL-holder was forced to defend his life and that of a companion when they were attacked at an Akron shopping mall. A concealed carry weapons permit holder told police that he drew his pistol while he and a woman were being attacked by two men at the Summit Mall, and he said his weapon fired while he was being tackled. The bullet hit the ceiling, and the attackers fled, according to Fairlawn police.
23 Ohioans indicted as part of drug ring involving fentanyl, cocaine and meth
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Twelve defendants and 28 new charges have been added to a federal narcotics conspiracy case in central Ohio, bringing the total to 23 individuals charged. In July, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio announced 11 people were arrested for allegedly distributing bulk amounts of fentanyl, cocaine and crack cocaine.
sciotopost.com
23 Ohioans Indicted as Part of Narcotics Distribution Ring Involving Bulk Amounts of Fentanyl, Crack Cocaine, Cocaine, Methamphetamine & other Narcotic
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The government added 12 defendants and 28 new charges to a federal narcotics conspiracy case that now charges 23 total individuals. A multi-agency law enforcement task force initially announced the case in July after a federal grand jury indicted 11 defendants for distributing bulk amounts of fentanyl, cocaine, and crack cocaine in central Ohio within 1,000 feet of a Columbus elementary school.
newsnet5
Ohio among worst states for enabling billionaires and making inequality worse, think tank reports
COLUMBUS — The following article was originally published in the Ohio Capital Journal and published on News5Cleveland.com under a content-sharing agreement. By loosening trust laws for more than 20 years, Ohio has established itself as an “emerging enabler” of billionaires and wealth inequality, a new report from Washington think tank The Institute for Policy Studies says. The report ranks Ohio as tied for 7th worst in the nation for enabling billionaires and exacerbating inequality.
WLWT 5
Coroner identifies homicide suspect shot, killed by Hamilton officers
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The coroner's office has identified the victim fatally shot and the homicide suspect who was later shot by police during a confrontation in Fairfield Township over the weekend. It all began Saturday around 7 p.m. when officers responded to a Marathon Gas Station on Fairgrove...
columbusunderground.com
Ohio Legislators Want to Make Sure People with Disabilities Aren’t Paid Less than Minimum Wage
Thanks to a 2006 constitutional amendment, Ohio’s minimum wage will increase from $9.30 to $10.10 next January. Two Democratic state lawmakers want to make sure all of the state’s minimum wage workers get that raise. Under current state law, employers can pay people with disabilities less than the...
Record-Herald
‘This will change our world’
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Honda announced Tuesday it will build a $3.5 billion joint-venture electric vehicle battery factory at the Fayette County mega-site that will create 2,200 jobs. During a special event at the Ohio Statehouse that included a multitude of state, local and federal officials, Honda and LG Energy...
Ohio cities with the most ghost sightings
Where do you have the best chance of seeing a ghost in Ohio?
cwcolumbus.com
Ohio couple opens Florida home to Ohio linemen helping with hurricane damage
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A post on Facebook sparked a coincidental connection between people from central Ohio. "I think it’s kind of like a God thing," said Cathy Morgan, who lives in Hebron, Ohio, and owns a home near Fort Myers Beach, Florida. "We are so thrilled to be able to help out."
