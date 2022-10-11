ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

DEP declares code orange air quality action day in Liberty-Clairton area of Allegheny County

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xyYqf_0iTxQaVF00

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has declared a code orange air quality action day for parts of Allegheny County on Tuesday.

The forecast for the next 24 hours indicates that fine particulate matter (PM2.5) levels will likely exceed the standard in a 24 hour time period for the area. A release from Allegheny County said the area includes Clairton City, Glassport Borough, Liberty Borough, Lincoln Borough, and Port Vue Borough.

Young children, seniors, those who are pregnant or have respiratory problems, such as asthma, emphysema and bronchitis are considered especially vulnerable to the effects of air pollution.

Those who are considered especially vulnerable are advised to limit outdoor activities during this time.

A message from Allegheny Alerts said that a strong inversion developing overnight will again cause PM2.5 to be elevated Tuesday, with the highest levels coming sometime between 10 and 11 a.m.

The Allegheny County Health Department’s Air Quality Program is monitoring the situation and will continue to do so.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

Related
wtae.com

Telehandler forklift falls in Jefferson Hills, injuring two

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. — A Skytrak Telehandler toppled over in Jefferson Hills on Wednesday, injuring two workers. Watch above for Sky 4 video from the scene. Allegheny County 911 confirmed the fall occurred at 4:24 p.m. Sky 4 flew over the scene on Royal Court. Video from Sky 4...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Mars Area School District updates families on security breach

MARS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Mars Area School District is investigating a data security breach. The district informed families on its website Tuesday that they are working with “external professionals” in an ongoing investigation. The district hasn’t specified what information was leaked or who might be affected.
MARS, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Allegheny County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Allegheny County, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

2 injured after crane accident in Jefferson Hills

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) - Two people were injured after an accident involving a crane in Jefferson Hills. Dispatchers confirmed one person was flown to the hospital while another was taken by ambulance. The call for help on Royal Court came in shortly before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.Officials have not said what led up to the accident, but it appears the crane was possibly trying to move the shell of the swimming pool.A pool company is on the scene as well as an excavating and hauling company. There has been no word on the condition of the two people injured. 
JEFFERSON HILLS, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Allegheny County police investigating shots fired

Allegheny County police are investigating a report of shots fired in Harrison Township early Thursday morning. A 911 dispatcher confirmed police activity after 1 a.m. in the 200 block of Brownsville Road. Police said they are not aware of anyone being hit by gunfire and they have not taken anyone into custody.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dep#Code Orange#Allegheny Alerts#Air Quality Program#Cox Media Group
wtae.com

Beaver County DA investigating 10-month-old child's death

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. — A 10-month-old baby died in an incident in the area of Fourth Avenue and 15th Street in Beaver Falls, Beaver County 911 confirmed. Watch the video above to get the latest from the scene. The nature of the child’s death, as well as an identity,...
BEAVER FALLS, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WTAJ

Missing Butler County man’s body found in Allegheny River

PITTSBURGH, Pa (KDKA) – A car with a man’s body inside was pulled out of the Allegheny River this afternoon near the North Shore. Police activity was seen along North Shore Drive and Art Rooney Avenue on Saturday, Oct. 8. Pittsburgh Public Safety said a dive team with the YouTube show, Adventure With Purpose, made […]
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
PublicSource

‘We can’t continue as we are’: Wilkinsburg to vote on starting process that could transform borough government

If approved, a question on this November's ballot would create a commission to study whether Wilkinsburg should adopt a home rule charter. The post ‘We can’t continue as we are’: Wilkinsburg to vote on starting process that could transform borough government appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
WILKINSBURG, PA
wtae.com

Crews battle Fayette County fire

Crews were called to the scene of a fire in Fayette County Monday morning. It happened along Back Street in German Township, where heavy smoke could be seen. No injuries have been reported. There is no word on what might have sparked the fire.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
104K+
Followers
134K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy