DEP declares code orange air quality action day in Liberty-Clairton area of Allegheny County

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has declared a code orange air quality action day for parts of Allegheny County on Tuesday.

The forecast for the next 24 hours indicates that fine particulate matter (PM2.5) levels will likely exceed the standard in a 24 hour time period for the area. A release from Allegheny County said the area includes Clairton City, Glassport Borough, Liberty Borough, Lincoln Borough, and Port Vue Borough.

Young children, seniors, those who are pregnant or have respiratory problems, such as asthma, emphysema and bronchitis are considered especially vulnerable to the effects of air pollution.

Those who are considered especially vulnerable are advised to limit outdoor activities during this time.

A message from Allegheny Alerts said that a strong inversion developing overnight will again cause PM2.5 to be elevated Tuesday, with the highest levels coming sometime between 10 and 11 a.m.

The Allegheny County Health Department’s Air Quality Program is monitoring the situation and will continue to do so.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

