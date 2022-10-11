Read full article on original website
Botched plans to switch to electric vehicles by 2030 to cost hard-up Brits an eye-watering £14,700
BANNING the sale of petrol and diesel cars from 2030 could cost every household £14,700, a report says. The cliff-edge date is a key part of the Government’s Net Zero move. But the switchover to electric vehicles would cost around £400billion, dwarfing the environmental benefits of £76billion, analysis by the Centre for Economics and Business Research shows.
Amazon investing $970M to electrify European fleet￼
Online shopping’s resident goliath is investing in cleaner ways to power its transportation network. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) on Sunday announced plans to spend 1 billion euros (about $970 million) to electrify and decarbonize its European fleet over the next five years. The e-commerce giant will invest in electric vans, small delivery hubs and charging stations.
GM Launches Energy Ecosystem Based on Ultium EV Platform
General Motors announced today the formation of GM Energy, a new business unit consisting of the also newly announced Ultium Home and Ultium Commercial ecosystems, as well as the existing Ultium Charge 360 public charging infrastructure. GM Energy will explore a "holistic approach" to home and commercial energy management by integrating stationary energy storage, residential solar power and battery electric vehicles.
EV adoption has reached a tipping point. Here’s how today’s electric fleets will shape the future of mobility
Companies such as PepsiCo and Amazon are electrifying their fleets. That's a tipping point for the EV industry, says ChargePoint CEO Pasquale Romano.
Potholes on the road to electric cars
The Biden administration is betting heavily on electric vehicles as part of its efforts to slash the nation's greenhouse gas emissions. But for the United States to make that generational switch from gasoline, a lot has to go right. Instead, the road to an EV-laden future continues to get more...
What's the Average Price of an Electric Car in 2022?
Electric cars have become incredibly popular over the last decade. The popularity of Tesla was instrumental in bringing electric cars into the spotlight, and the company still commands the lion's share of the market. Other brands like Rivian have followed suit, with their stock prices soaring after the release of...
‘Game-changing’ new battery charges in 3 minutes and lasts 20 years
A startup has developed a solid-state battery suitable for electric cars that can fully charge in minutes and lasts more than twice as long as current EV batteries.After successfully demonstrating a coin-cell prototype with charge rates of three minutes and over 10,000 cycles in a lifetime, Harvard University spin-off Adden Energy recieved $5.15 million in funding to further advance the technology, with the aim of commercialising it in the near future.Rapid development of clean energy storage technology is critical to combating the “plague” of climate change, according to the startup.In order to facilitate this adoption, Adden Energy CEO William...
Scientists Find a Way to Break Polyethylene Plastics To Create High-Value Feed Stocks That Can Reduce Usage of Fossil Fuels
Polyethylene plastics, which include single-use bags and general-purpose bottles, are indestructible forever. This also makes them difficult to recycle. However, chemists have discovered a mechanism to degrade the polymer (a chain of around a thousand ethylene molecules) into three-carbon propylene molecules, which are in great demand for the production of another plastic, polypropylene.
Inside the Race to Recycle Millions of Dead Electric-Vehicle Batteries
Thirty miles east of Reno, Nevada, past dusty hills patched with muted blue sage and the occasional injury-lawyer billboard, a large concrete structure rises prominently in the desert landscape. When fully constructed, it will be a pilot for a business that entrepreneurs envision as a major facet of America’s future green economy: lithium-ion battery recycling.
World Bank spent almost $15 bn on fossil fuel projects since Paris deal: report
The World Bank has pumped $14.8 billion into fossil fuel projects globally in the period following the landmark Paris climate accord, a report said Thursday. The biggest project listed in the report, called "Investing in Climate Disaster: World Bank Finance for Fossil Fuels," was the Trans-Anatolian Pipeline in Azerbaijan, funded in 2018 to the tune of $1.1 billion, with the Bank acting as a guarantor.
EV batteries could become a $340 billion market: Startups are racing to build them
The future of the auto industry hinges, now more than ever, on batteries. Batteries are critical to automakers' multi-billion-dollar plans to create electric vehicle lineups over the next several years. They're important as automakers seek to differentiate themselves and their offerings from one another. And they're crucial as the industry seeks to put its gas-guzzling, carbon-emitting past behind — but only if batteries can be developed in efficient, cost-effective, and environmentally sustainable ways.
Scientists retrofit diesel engines to use hydrogen as fuel, increasing efficiency 26%
Engineers at the University of New South Wales (UNSW) have successfully retrofitted a diesel engine to use hydrogen as a fuel to reduce carbon emissions, TechXplore reported. The team spent 18 months developing the dual-fuel injection system that uses 90 percent hydrogen as fuel but is confident that future retrofits could be completed in a matter of months.
Jackery’s popular portable power stations and solar panels on sale from $126 in New Green Deals
Fall weather and portable power stations practically go hand in hand, whether its for tagging along on camping trips to power your tent or bringing some added juice to the tailgate. Now Jackery, one of the most popular brands on the market, has its lineup of power stations and solar panels on sale starting at $126 as part of Amazon’s fall Prime Day savings event. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
This N.J. senator says our transportation future will be fueled by hydrogen | Opinion
President Biden recently signed into law the Inflation Reduction Act, the most comprehensive climate-change legislation in U.S. history. The legislation includes exciting opportunities for federal funding, which will help the state meet its ambitious clean energy goals. We reached our 2020 greenhouse gas reduction goal years ahead of schedule and...
Visualizing the Range of Electric Cars vs. Gas-Powered Cars
This was originally posted on Elements. Sign up to the free mailing list to get beautiful visualizations on natural resource megatrends in your email every week. EV adoption has grown rapidly in recent years, but many prospective buyers still have doubts about electric car ranges. In fact, 33% of new...
GM is using its Ultium battery tech for a lot more than EVs
I wasn't kidding when I told you that GM is going all-in on Ultium, the battery technology behind the company's electrification efforts, not to mention an entire generation of Chevy and GMC EVs. On Tuesday, the automaker announced that it is expanding its portfolio into energy management services — think big stationary batteries to store rooftop-generated solar power on a home or business — with its new spin-off business, GM Energy.
Cummins Drives Gigawatt Electrolyzer Manufacturing Plant Forward in Spain, Expanding Its Global Clean Energy Footprint
COLUMBUS, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) will soon begin building its new gigawatt electrolyzer manufacturing plant in Guadalajara, Castilla-La Mancha, Spain, reaffirming the company’s commitment to expanding the green hydrogen economy in Europe and globally. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005344/en/ Cummins Spain electrolyzer manufacturing facility (Photo: Business Wire)
Royalty-backed Lightrock packs $834 million into its first climate fund
Lightrock, the London-based backer of neobank Niyo and “wood modification” company Kebony, has secured about $834 million (€860 million) for a new fund focused on climate tech. The private equity and venture firm plans to pump the money into startups in areas such as clean energy, decarbonization and sustainable agriculture.
Carbon credit use could curb company climate action, warns UK advisers
LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The use of cheap carbon offsets by companies to meet net zero targets could curb their efforts to cut emissions and slow the delivery of climate goals, Britain’s climate change advisers said on Thursday.
9 solar inverters to save energy costs and reduce carbon footprints
Save money on electricity bills and protect the environment.
