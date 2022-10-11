Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Click10.com
VIDEO: Florida school resource officer slammed to the ground while trying to break up campus fight
ST. CLOUD, Fla. – A school resource officer is being praised, after new body camera footage reveals how he handled a fight between two students at St. Cloud High school in Central Florida. Saint Cloud Police officers said Officer Ball was trying to break up a fight between two...
click orlando
WATCH: St. Cloud police release bodycam of 15-year-old attacking school resource officer
ST. CLOUD, Fla. – Police released bodycam video Monday of a fight last week between a 15-year-old student and a school resource officer at St. Cloud High School moments before the boy was arrested. According to officers, the incident, which occurred at the 2000 19th St. campus on Thursday,...
Florida Mom Arrested For Child Neglect When Police Found Her Baby Gained Only 1 Pound Since Birth
A Florida mother has been arrested after investigators found her three-month-old baby had only gained one pound since birth. On Wednesday, Sept. 28, Investigators were notified about a medical exam on a three-month-old child that resulted in abuse findings, such as extremely low weight and
leesburg-news.com
Mount Dora woman who beat DUI rap last year faces new charge
A 46-year-old Mount Dora woman who avoided being convicted of DUI last year was charged with it again Sunday night in downtown Tavares. Alicia J. Rhoades, of 27025 Oak Shadow Lane, was driving a grey pickup truck on Ruby Street at around 9:30 p.m. when a Tavares police officer saw her fail to stop for a stop sign at the intersection with Sinclair Avenue. Rhoades then made a wide right-hand turn onto Sinclair, nearly hitting the officer’s patrol car head-on, according to the police report.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WESH
Bicyclist killed in crash involving pickup truck in Osceola County
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — A bicyclist was killed Tuesday morning in an Osceola County crash. According to Florida Highway Patrol, it happened around 6:30 a.m. in the eastbound lane of Nova Road, west of Gator Branch Road in Saint Cloud. Officials say a 56-year-old male bicyclist was struck by...
Summit Twp. Sam’s Club employee dies following work accident
An employee at the Summit Township Sam’s Club died after being hit by a loading dock door. Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook confirmed Benjamin Knight Jr., 20, died at UPMC Hamot on Oct. 7. The incident happened on Sept. 30 when Cook said a spring broke in a rolling overhead door, causing it to fall […]
WESH
AG Moody says enough fentanyl seized in ‘massive’ bust to kill half of Florida
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A traffic stop involving James Forbes Jr. happened just before 9 p.m. Tuesday night while riding a bike on Palm Avenue in Bunnell. The situation changed dramatically as Forbes tried to run away after a deputy found a suspicious package during a pat down. Forbes,...
spacecoastdaily.com
Rockledge Woman Involved in Deadly Collision With Bicyclist in Saint Cloud
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Florida Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash involving a pickup truck and a bicyclist on Nova Road west of Gator Branch Road in Saint Cloud, Osceola County. The bicyclist was struck and killed around 6:32 A.M by a 49-year-old woman from Rockledge, who was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Four killed in Niagara County crash
ROYALTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four people were killed and one more was injured in a crash in Royalton involving a car and an RV on Tuesday afternoon, New York State Police said. Police responded at approximately 3:15 p.m. to the intersection of Slayton Settlement Road and Orangeport Road for the two-vehicle collision. The one person […]
13-year-old bicyclist dies after failing to yield in Clinton Twp crash
Clinton Township police are investigating a fatal traffic crash in which a local 13-year-old on a bicycle was struck by a vehicle. Clinton Twp Police believe the teen failed to yield to oncoming traffic and the driver of the Kia was not at fault.
Woman Dies In Fatal Route 9 Crash
LACEY – An 80-year-old woman died from injuries as a result of a car crash that occurred on Route 9 yesterday morning, police said. The crash took place around 10:55 a.m. in the area of Beach Boulevard in Forked River. According to police, the 80-year-old woman from Barnegat was driving a 2006 Hyundai Sonata north on Route 9 when her car crossed over the center line and into the southbound lane. She then collided head on with a 2016 Hino Model 268 truck, driven by 20-year-old Colin Jamison of Upper Freehold.
Florida sheriff says to shoot looters until they look like 'grated cheese'
A Florida sheriff is dealing with people who are looting in the wake of Hurricane Ian by telling residents to shoot them until they look like “grated cheese.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Conway man charged in deadly motorcycle crash near Garden City
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Conway man was arrested and charged after a deadly motorcycle crash Sept. 25 near Garden City, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee with South Carolina Highway Patrol. Michael John Edwards, 49, was arrested Sunday morning and charged with felony DUI resulting in death. A 36-year-old Virginia woman was killed […]
Two Florida Men Arrested After Traveling To Fort Myers Beach To Loot
Two Florida men went to Fort Myers Beach, but not to help with the cleanup efforts following the devastation in the area from Hurricane Ian. No. They went with the intention of looting. Ernesto Pedroso Martinez, 34, and Noel Morales, 54 drove to Fort Myers
WESH
4 people escape mobile home fire in Bithlo
BITHLO, Fla. — Four people are safe Tuesday morning after they escaped a mobile home that caught fire. According to officials, the flames were first reported just before 4:30 a.m. on Hollister Road in Bithlo. Firefighters say they were able to douse the flames, and everyone made it out...
fox35orlando.com
Central Florida schools announce Hurricane Ian makeup days
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Central Florida school districts have announced when students will makeup days lost due to Hurricane Ian. Students in Orange County will lose seven early dismissal days and one holiday in order to makeup lost classroom days. Orange County Public Schools announced storm makeup days on social media.
What’s that smell? Mount Dora residents search for source of mystery stench
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — People in communities on the Lake County-Orange County line are up in arms about a foul smell they say is becoming unbearable. Some of the complaints are coming from the area near Sullivan Ranch, but no one seems to be able to say for certain where the sewage smell is coming from.
fox35orlando.com
Florida man, 94, found clever way to escape attic after Hurricane Ian floodwaters trapped him inside
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A 94-year-old Florida man had to come up with a clever way to exit his attic after floodwaters during Hurricane Ian left him trapped inside, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. LaVerne ‘Sunshine’ Gerber, a Korean War veteran, told deputies he knew about the evacuation...
CBS News
Teen climber dies after falling off cliff at New Hampshire state park
WEARE, N.H. - A teenager climbing a cliff at Clough State Park in Weare, New Hampshire fell to their death on Sunday afternoon. Weare police identified the victim as 18-year-old Colbee Cammarata-Hodgman, of Nashua. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said the incident happened near the Everett Dam at...
WESH
Where to find FEMA disaster recovery centers in Central Florida
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has opened disaster recovery centers in multiple counties across Central Florida as residents continue to recover from hurricane damage and flooding impacts. Below is a list of FEMA disaster recovery locations where residents can learn about resources and receive help with applying for federal assistance.
Comments / 0