Saint Cloud, FL

leesburg-news.com

Mount Dora woman who beat DUI rap last year faces new charge

A 46-year-old Mount Dora woman who avoided being convicted of DUI last year was charged with it again Sunday night in downtown Tavares. Alicia J. Rhoades, of 27025 Oak Shadow Lane, was driving a grey pickup truck on Ruby Street at around 9:30 p.m. when a Tavares police officer saw her fail to stop for a stop sign at the intersection with Sinclair Avenue. Rhoades then made a wide right-hand turn onto Sinclair, nearly hitting the officer’s patrol car head-on, according to the police report.
TAVARES, FL
Saint Cloud, FL
Florida Crime & Safety
Saint Cloud, FL
YourErie

Summit Twp. Sam’s Club employee dies following work accident

An employee at the Summit Township Sam’s Club died after being hit by a loading dock door. Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook confirmed Benjamin Knight Jr., 20, died at UPMC Hamot on Oct. 7. The incident happened on Sept. 30 when Cook said a spring broke in a rolling overhead door, causing it to fall […]
ERIE, PA
News 8 WROC

Four killed in Niagara County crash

ROYALTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four people were killed and one more was injured in a crash in Royalton involving a car and an RV on Tuesday afternoon, New York State Police said. Police responded at approximately 3:15 p.m. to the intersection of Slayton Settlement Road and Orangeport Road for the two-vehicle collision. The one person […]
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
Jersey Shore Online

Woman Dies In Fatal Route 9 Crash

LACEY – An 80-year-old woman died from injuries as a result of a car crash that occurred on Route 9 yesterday morning, police said. The crash took place around 10:55 a.m. in the area of Beach Boulevard in Forked River. According to police, the 80-year-old woman from Barnegat was driving a 2006 Hyundai Sonata north on Route 9 when her car crossed over the center line and into the southbound lane. She then collided head on with a 2016 Hino Model 268 truck, driven by 20-year-old Colin Jamison of Upper Freehold.
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
WBTW News13

Conway man charged in deadly motorcycle crash near Garden City

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Conway man was arrested and charged after a deadly motorcycle crash Sept. 25 near Garden City, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee with South Carolina Highway Patrol. Michael John Edwards, 49, was arrested Sunday morning and charged with felony DUI resulting in death. A 36-year-old Virginia woman was killed […]
CONWAY, SC
WESH

4 people escape mobile home fire in Bithlo

BITHLO, Fla. — Four people are safe Tuesday morning after they escaped a mobile home that caught fire. According to officials, the flames were first reported just before 4:30 a.m. on Hollister Road in Bithlo. Firefighters say they were able to douse the flames, and everyone made it out...
BITHLO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Central Florida schools announce Hurricane Ian makeup days

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Central Florida school districts have announced when students will makeup days lost due to Hurricane Ian. Students in Orange County will lose seven early dismissal days and one holiday in order to makeup lost classroom days. Orange County Public Schools announced storm makeup days on social media.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
CBS News

Teen climber dies after falling off cliff at New Hampshire state park

WEARE, N.H. - A teenager climbing a cliff at Clough State Park in Weare, New Hampshire fell to their death on Sunday afternoon. Weare police identified the victim as 18-year-old Colbee Cammarata-Hodgman, of Nashua. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said the incident happened near the Everett Dam at...
WEARE, NH
WESH

Where to find FEMA disaster recovery centers in Central Florida

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has opened disaster recovery centers in multiple counties across Central Florida as residents continue to recover from hurricane damage and flooding impacts. Below is a list of FEMA disaster recovery locations where residents can learn about resources and receive help with applying for federal assistance.
