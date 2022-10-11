Read full article on original website
WCIA
“They deserve it”: students support couple after van burns
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Students are coming together after a fire destroyed a van outside their school. It belonged to a couple who works at St. Thomas More in Champaign. One of them is Melvin Peete, a maintenance worker. The other is his wife Pamala, who works at the school part-time.
newschannel20.com
Community College partnering with EMS provider
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Richland Community College (RCC) is partnering with Abbott EMS. Their goal is to remove the barrier of entry for people interested in becoming Emergency Medical Technicians and build a network of healthcare workers. The eight-week course is scheduled to start on Jan. 9, 2023. People...
Community responds to Decatur shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County community continues to respond with shock and mourning to a shooting that left two Decatur police officers hurt Wednesday morning. Community members have organized a prayer vigil to be held Wednesday evening at the Decatur Police Department at 6 p.m. In a recent Facebook post, Decatur Police Department […]
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington approves new housing lots amid need
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Both Bloomington and Normal are facing a crisis; people want to live and work there, but there are not enough places for people to move in. As companies like Rivian, Ferrero and State Farm continue hiring in their twin cities locations, more people are moving to the area which is short on all types of housing. Both the city and town are hoping to move more construction plans forward to retain employees as residents.
WAND TV
The City of Urbana plans to use leftover $750,000 of federal funds
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Urbana has $750,000 leftover from federal funds to use before April 30, 2023. The funds are from the federal Community Development Block Grant funding (CDBG). If the funds are not used by April 30th, the city will lose them and it could risk them receiving a smaller amount in the future.
Labor, delivery services stop temporarily in Danville
DANVILLLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Starting Tuesday, expectant mothers in Danville will now need to travel to Urbana to deliver their babies. On Oct. 11 the birthing unit at OSF Sacred Heart Danville is temporarily closing as they redirect patients to OSF Heart of Mary in Urbana. All outpatient prenatal care, post-partum care, general women’s health, […]
Lawmakers react to Decatur police-involved shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Several Decatur-area lawmakers are grieving with their community after an officer-involved shooting left two police officers hospitalized. According to a release from the Decatur Police Department, a group of officers approached 32-year-old Jamontey Neal’s vehicle during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning before an officer noticed a gun in the car. […]
Champaign Co. cities hosting electronic recycling event
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — People in Champaign County have a chance to recycle their old or unwanted electronics this weekend thanks to the Cities of Champaign and Urbana, the Village of Savoy and Champaign County. These four municipal agencies are co-sponsoring a collection event at Parkland College for people to drop off their items. The […]
WAND TV
Police conduct K-9 search at Mt. Zion Junior High and High School
Mt. ZION, Ill. (WAND)- Mt. Zion Police conducted a K-9 search of Mt. Zion High School and Mt. Zion Junior High, Tuesday afternoon. According to the school district, the search was in coordination with law enforcement. While the K-9's searched both facilities, students were not permitted to exit classrooms or transition to other classes.
Amber Oberheim responds to Decatur shooting
TERRE HAUTE, IND. (WCIA) — It’s been a year and a half since Amber Oberheim heard similar news. Oberheim’s husband, Officer Chris Oberheim, was killed in the line of duty in Champaign last year. He began his career with the Decatur Police Department. Oberheim spent time in Terre Haute, Indiana for the National Law Enforcement […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
OSF Heart of Mary and OSF Sacred Heart Align Care for Expectant Mothers
Blessed Beginnings Birthing Center Serving Both Hospitals. (October 11, 2022 | DANVILLE, Illinois) — OSF HealthCare Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville, Illinois, and OSF HealthCare Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana, Illinois, are strengthening their partnership and collaboration. Beginning Tuesday, October 11, 2022, expectant mothers receiving prenatal care and services at either facility will deliver at the Blessed Beginnings Birthing Center at OSF Heart of Mary.
newschannel20.com
County board votes to delay Danville’s request to buy more property
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCCU) — The city of Danville is trying to buy more land. Mayor Rickey Williams said the city has requested to purchase 120 plots of land; however, the Vermilion County Board on Tuesday voted 17 to 1 to hold off on the request. Vermilion County Board Member,...
newschannel20.com
U of I receives grant to reduce housing related health hazards
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awarded $5.7 million to seven universities and public health organizations on Tuesday. The grant is to improve the understanding of the longer-term impact of housing interventions targeting lead and other residential hazards, such as pests, injury hazards, and asthma triggers.
Effingham Radio
State Senator Rose Issues Statement On Shooting In Decatur
State Senator Chapin Rose (R-Mahomet) released the following statement:. “First, I would like to ask everyone to join me in praying for the speedy recovery of these officers, these heroes, who put their lives on the line for us every day. Please also pray for their families who are living out a nightmare right now.
chambanamoms.com
Shining Light Infant Memorial Set for Oct. 15
Carle’s annual Shining Light Memorial for Pregnancy and Infant loss honoring the memory of those who are gone but not forgotten will take place Oct. 15. The service (7-8 p.m.) happens at Carle’s Pollard Auditorium with a reception to follow in the Shining Light Infant Memorial Garden at 611 W. Park in Urbana.
nowdecatur.com
Decatur Memorial Hospital Nurse Honored with DAISY Award
October 12, 2022 – Rudy Mathieson received the DAISY Award for Nursing Excellence at Decatur Memorial Hospital. Mathieson is a registered clinical nurse in the Emergency Care Center of the nonprofit hospital. He was nominated for this honor by three different individuals, all acknowledging his skill and compassion as a nurse.
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Oakland Fire Protection District – Entire Board Resigns After FOIA Request; Troubling Expenditures
We recently received multiple requests to investigate the Oakland Fire Protection District Trustees as it was alleged meetings were not being held as required in the Open Meetings Act and people felt something was going on that was just not right. September 12, 2022, we sent a FOIA request for typical records any public body should readily have, such as minutes, agendas, credit card purchase receipts, Open Meetings Act training certificates, etc.
newschannel20.com
Decatur police injured in shooting part of anti-crime team
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Two officers, who were shot on Wednesday morning when a driver they had stopped pulled out a handgun and shot at the officers at close range, are part of the Decatur Police Department's Community Action Team, also known as the CAT team. The purpose of...
Central Illinois Proud
Baby born in car off Veterans Parkway in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Chelsea and Seth Connor of Bartonville thought they had a few more days to welcome their fourth child, but baby Zane had other plans. Chelsea’s due date was Oct. 19, but she gave birth nine days early in their car. They pulled off to the side of the road at Veterans Parkway while on their way to the Birth Center of Bloomington-Normal.
Celebrate Walk to a Park Day in Urbana parks
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — As National Walk to a Park Day is coming up on October 10, Urbana parks welcome neighbors to take a walk. Park Planner Kara Dudek-Mizel said visiting parks provides many mental and physical benefits, such as reduced stress, social interaction and better health. “In the last two years, we’ve seen how […]
