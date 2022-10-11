Read full article on original website
Related
WSLS
Authorities searching for armed robbery suspect in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg Police say a man is wanted after allegedly robbing a Sunshine Market in Lynchburg Monday. At 1:50 p.m., police say they responded to the Sunshine Market at 200 Pollard St. for the report of a robbery. The suspect had already run away when they arrived...
WDBJ7.com
Woman charged after man shot in Bedford County
BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A woman has been charged for shooting a man in Bedford County’s Big Island Monday. Danelle Brown, 38 of Monroe, is charged with “Aggravated Malicious wound and possession of a firearm in commission of a felony.” She is being held without bond in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.
wfxrtv.com
Virginia man charged with threatening Smyrna High School
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Southwest Virginia man was taken into custody Tuesday after being accused of making threats against Smyrna High School. According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, 38-year-old Bobby Shabazz Cole of Roanoke, Virginia, was charged with a felony for making false reports. “We...
WSET
38-year-old woman charged in shooting and victim were friends: Bedford Co. Sheriff
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A woman is behind bars following a shooting in Big Island on Monday. According to Lt. Hilbish with the Bedford County Sheriff's Office, 38-year-old Danelle Brown of Monroe was charged with aggravated malicious wounding and possession of a firearm in commission of a felony.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSLS
Man arrested after stabbing multiple people in Bedford County Friday, authorities say
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Bedford County last week, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office. Last Friday (Oct. 7), deputies went to Vistarama Lane for the report of a possible stabbing, Sheriff Miller said. When they arrived,...
WSLS
Police identify victim of fatal pedestrian crash in Roanoke parking lot
ROANOKE, Va. – Authorities have identified the woman who died after being hit by a car in a Carilion Clinic parking lot. Temple Jackson, 66, of Roanoke was identified as the woman who was fatally hit by a car on Monday, Oct. 3 around noon. When officers arrived at...
WSLS
Man found shot in Northwest Roanoke on Monday morning, police say
ROANOKE, Va. – A man was found shot in Northwest Roanoke on Monday morning, according to Roanoke police. Authorities said that the man was found in the 1600 block of Grayson Avenue NW with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, but they do not believe that the shooting happened at the location.
Smith Mountain Eagle
Three injured in stabbing incident
Three people were injured in a stabbing incident Friday in Bedford County, according to the Bedford County Sheriff's Office today. On Friday, Oct. 7, deputies with the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office responded to Vistarama Lane in Bedford County in reference to a possible stabbing. Upon arrival, they identified there were multiple victims.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSET
Juvenile death ruled accidental following Hoover St. NW shooting: Police
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police were notified by the city of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound on Saturday. This incident happened at the 2700 block of Hoover Street NW. The caller advised they were transporting a juvenile male to LewisGale Medical Center...
wfxrtv.com
One person left injured after officer-involved shooting in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) –Virginia state police are investigating an officer-involved shooting out of Roanoke that happened around 11 p.m. on Saturday. Roanoke police officers say they responded to a call about shots fired on the 2300 block of Mountain View Terrace Southwest. Information surrounding the event is limited at...
WSLS
20-year-old woman dead after crash in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A 20-year-old woman lost her life in a Roanoke County crash early Monday morning, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities say it happened at about 1:16 a.m. in the 2600 block of E Ruritan Rd. We’re told a 2007 Toyota Camry was going eastbound when...
WDBJ7.com
Goodview woman killed in Roanoke County crash
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A 20-year-old Goodview woman was killed in a crash early Monday in Roanoke County. Joanie Scott has been identified as the victim of the single-vehicle crash. County police were called about 1:16 a.m. October 10, to the 2600 block of East Ruritan Road, where they...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wfxrtv.com
Neighbor approached by Roanoke shooting victim shares story
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Police are investigating after a man was found shot in Northwest Roanoke Monday morning. Police say he was found in the 1600 block of Grayson Avenue NW, he was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay. The woman who called police says...
wfirnews.com
Police: speeding likely factor in fatal Roanoke County crash
Roanoke County Police say speeding appears to be a factor in a fatal overnight accident. It happened shortly after after 1:00 am on East Ruritan Road about a half mile north of US 460. Police say 20-year-old Joanie Scott of Goodview was a passenger in a car that left the road; she was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected, pronounced dead at the scene. Officers say charges are pending.
wfirnews.com
One dead, two firefighters injured in southwest Roanoke house fire
UPDATE: Roanoke City emergency crews say one person and a dog have died as the result of a house fire this morning in the 4 hundred block of Albemarle Avenue Sw near Highland Park Elementary School. Authorities say two firefighters sustained non-life-threatening injuries.Two victims were rescued from the home. Previous:...
wfxrtv.com
Sheriff's Office investigating after woman's body found in Botetourt County
The Botetourt County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death after a woman was found unresponsive Saturday morning. Sheriff’s Office investigating after woman’s body …. The Botetourt County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death after a woman was found unresponsive Saturday morning. Woman arrested, man injured in Bedford County...
wfxrtv.com
One person dead in Roanoke County after single-car crash
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A car crash on the 2600 block of East Ruritan Road led to the death of one occupant, early this morning. According to Roanoke County Police, the accident happened around 1:16 a.m., Monday. A Toyota Camry was traveling eastbound when the driver lost control and ran off the left side of the road.
WSET
66-year-old man dies, ejected from motorcycle in crash on I-81 in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A man is dead after a motorcycle crash on Interstate 81 on Friday. Virginia State Police said the crash happened Friday around 6:30 p.m. one mile north of North Fork Road in Montgomery County. Police said a 2007 Harley Davidson was traveling south on...
WSLS
‘A tragedy. It’s a tragedy to me’: Neighbors shocked, saddened after deadly Roanoke house fire
ROANOKE, Va. – The stench of smoke lingered outside a Roanoke home that burst into flames early Wednesday morning. Fred Donaher woke up to the sound of sirens and flashing lights. “It was alarming. I thought, ‘Could this have a domino effect?’ Because these are old houses here in...
wfxrtv.com
Troopers investigating fatal crash in Bedford Co.
BEDFORD, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a fatal crash in which the driver was ejected from the car. The crash happened on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 2 a.m. on Route 122 north of Forbes Mill Road in Bedford County. Troopers say the vehicle, a 2013 Toyota Rav4 was traveling south when it ran off the left side of the road, struck an embankment, and overturned. The driver, 30-year-old Laura Elizabeth English was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car.
Comments / 0