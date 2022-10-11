Roanoke County Police say speeding appears to be a factor in a fatal overnight accident. It happened shortly after after 1:00 am on East Ruritan Road about a half mile north of US 460. Police say 20-year-old Joanie Scott of Goodview was a passenger in a car that left the road; she was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected, pronounced dead at the scene. Officers say charges are pending.

ROANOKE COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO