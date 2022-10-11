ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford County, VA

WSLS

Authorities searching for armed robbery suspect in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg Police say a man is wanted after allegedly robbing a Sunshine Market in Lynchburg Monday. At 1:50 p.m., police say they responded to the Sunshine Market at 200 Pollard St. for the report of a robbery. The suspect had already run away when they arrived...
WDBJ7.com

Woman charged after man shot in Bedford County

BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A woman has been charged for shooting a man in Bedford County’s Big Island Monday. Danelle Brown, 38 of Monroe, is charged with “Aggravated Malicious wound and possession of a firearm in commission of a felony.” She is being held without bond in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.
wfxrtv.com

Virginia man charged with threatening Smyrna High School

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Southwest Virginia man was taken into custody Tuesday after being accused of making threats against Smyrna High School. According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, 38-year-old Bobby Shabazz Cole of Roanoke, Virginia, was charged with a felony for making false reports. “We...
WSLS

Man found shot in Northwest Roanoke on Monday morning, police say

ROANOKE, Va. – A man was found shot in Northwest Roanoke on Monday morning, according to Roanoke police. Authorities said that the man was found in the 1600 block of Grayson Avenue NW with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, but they do not believe that the shooting happened at the location.
Smith Mountain Eagle

Three injured in stabbing incident

Three people were injured in a stabbing incident Friday in Bedford County, according to the Bedford County Sheriff's Office today. On Friday, Oct. 7, deputies with the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office responded to Vistarama Lane in Bedford County in reference to a possible stabbing. Upon arrival, they identified there were multiple victims.
wfxrtv.com

One person left injured after officer-involved shooting in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) –Virginia state police are investigating an officer-involved shooting out of Roanoke that happened around 11 p.m. on Saturday. Roanoke police officers say they responded to a call about shots fired on the 2300 block of Mountain View Terrace Southwest. Information surrounding the event is limited at...
WSLS

20-year-old woman dead after crash in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A 20-year-old woman lost her life in a Roanoke County crash early Monday morning, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities say it happened at about 1:16 a.m. in the 2600 block of E Ruritan Rd. We’re told a 2007 Toyota Camry was going eastbound when...
WDBJ7.com

Goodview woman killed in Roanoke County crash

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A 20-year-old Goodview woman was killed in a crash early Monday in Roanoke County. Joanie Scott has been identified as the victim of the single-vehicle crash. County police were called about 1:16 a.m. October 10, to the 2600 block of East Ruritan Road, where they...
wfxrtv.com

Neighbor approached by Roanoke shooting victim shares story

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Police are investigating after a man was found shot in Northwest Roanoke Monday morning. Police say he was found in the 1600 block of Grayson Avenue NW, he was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay. The woman who called police says...
wfirnews.com

Police: speeding likely factor in fatal Roanoke County crash

Roanoke County Police say speeding appears to be a factor in a fatal overnight accident. It happened shortly after after 1:00 am on East Ruritan Road about a half mile north of US 460. Police say 20-year-old Joanie Scott of Goodview was a passenger in a car that left the road; she was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected, pronounced dead at the scene. Officers say charges are pending.
wfirnews.com

One dead, two firefighters injured in southwest Roanoke house fire

UPDATE: Roanoke City emergency crews say one person and a dog have died as the result of a house fire this morning in the 4 hundred block of Albemarle Avenue Sw near Highland Park Elementary School. Authorities say two firefighters sustained non-life-threatening injuries.Two victims were rescued from the home. Previous:...
wfxrtv.com

One person dead in Roanoke County after single-car crash

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A car crash on the 2600 block of East Ruritan Road led to the death of one occupant, early this morning. According to Roanoke County Police, the accident happened around 1:16 a.m., Monday. A Toyota Camry was traveling eastbound when the driver lost control and ran off the left side of the road.
wfxrtv.com

Troopers investigating fatal crash in Bedford Co.

BEDFORD, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a fatal crash in which the driver was ejected from the car. The crash happened on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 2 a.m. on Route 122 north of Forbes Mill Road in Bedford County. Troopers say the vehicle, a 2013 Toyota Rav4 was traveling south when it ran off the left side of the road, struck an embankment, and overturned. The driver, 30-year-old Laura Elizabeth English was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car.
