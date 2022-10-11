Read full article on original website
Related
Scientists found going to bed before 9 p.m. has a 70% higher risk of developing dementia.
In a recent study, scientists found early sleeping had a 70% higher risk of developing dementia. Sleep may impact both physical and mental health and has been linked to various health conditions such as heart disease, stroke, dementia, depression, and obesity.
Your bedtime and DREAMS can predict your dementia risk, scientists say
YOUR sleep habits can actually predict how likely you are to develop brain-wasting condition dementia, experts have said. For years, scientists have believed that a good night's sleep is key to preventing the deadly condition. They also thought dreaming was a sign of good brain health. But now, two new...
A psychiatry researcher who taught his students depression was caused by a 'chemical imbalance' in the brain says everything he thought he knew about SSRIs is wrong
When Mark Horowitz was 21, he began taking antidepressants. At the time, he was feeling a "bit miserable" in school — like "a neurotic, Woody Allen kind of guy." His medical provider suggested he start taking a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor, or SSRI. He never imagined the debilitating withdrawal...
I’m a neuroscientist & I’m reverse aging – three science-backed things I take every morning
ANTI-AGING can be confusing and complicated when choosing between promoted skincare regimens and Botox recommendations. So, what truly is the most effective anti-aging technique? One neuroscientist offered his science-backed research that supported the use of three things every morning. Robert Love is a neuroscientist who specializes in helping people with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Scrubs Magazine
The First Drug to Slow Alzheimer’s Progression is Finally Here
Researchers have been searching for a drug that can slow the progression of dementia for decades, but they have come up empty handed – until now. A new drug called lecanemab, developed by Eisai and Biogen, has shown to slow the rate of decline in memory and thinking in early stage Alzheimer’s patients. This is the first time a drug has proven effective at changing the trajectory of the disease.
psychologytoday.com
Learning About Soul Medicine
The subconscious can help solve problems during sleep. The association of breath, spirit, and life is described by many cultures. Attaining a spiritual perspective is helpful for many patients. Soon after I started using hypnosis to help the patients in my pediatric pulmonology practice, I went to a lecture by...
psychologytoday.com
The First 4 Fundamentals About Consciousness and the Brain
Over the years, I have learned which fundamentals should be taught first in my lab on consciousness and the brain. The terms "conscious content" and "conscious field" are important to learn and reveal the function of the conscious field. Much of processing is unconscious, and stimuli can activate these processes.
Texas Biomed strengthening STEM pipeline, igniting student interest in science
It’s a common refrain: Texas schools aren’t keeping pace with preparing young people for in-demand STEM careers. Educators want to equip students with knowledge and skills to gather data and evaluate evidence, but it’s difficult making connections in the classroom that apply to real-world scenarios. “I think...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
scitechdaily.com
Neuroscientists Discover New Function of the Cerebellum: Emotional Memory
The cerebellum is known primarily for the regulation of movement. Scientists at the University of Basel have now discovered that the cerebellum also plays an important role in remembering emotional experiences. Both positive and negative emotional experiences are stored particularly well in human memory. This phenomenon is important to our...
MedicalXpress
Therapeutic games and brain stimulation mitigates cognitive decline in older adults
Older people may be able to boost their working memory with a new approach that couples online therapeutic games with a non-invasive brain stimulation technique. Working memory is critical for people to function well in everyday life. This volatile form of memory holds and manipulates a finite amount of information over a short time interval, enabling people to interact with their environment in an effective and efficient manner. Working memory typically declines with age, with the decline in its capacity causing daily difficulties in people with Parkinson's disease, dementia, and stroke.
science.org
Mindfulness-induced endogenous theta stimulation occasions self-transcendence and inhibits addictive behavior
Self-regulation is instantiated by theta oscillations (4 to 8 Hz) in neurons of frontal midline brain regions. Frontal midline theta (FMΘ) is inversely associated with default mode network (DMN) activation, which subserves self-referential processing. Addiction involves impaired self-regulation and DMN dysfunction. Mindfulness is an efficacious self-regulatory practice for treating addiction, but little is known about the mechanisms by which mindfulness reduces addictive behavior. In this mechanistic study of long-term opioid users (N = 165), we assessed meditation-induced FMΘ as a mediator of changes in opioid misuse. Relative to a supportive psychotherapy control, participants treated with Mindfulness-Oriented Recovery Enhancement (MORE) exhibited increased FMΘ during a laboratory-based meditation session. FMΘ during meditation was associated with self-transcendent experiences characterized by ego dissolution, nondual awareness, and bliss. MORE’s effects on decreasing opioid misuse were mediated by increased FMΘ. Given the role of aberrant self-referential processing in addiction, mindfulness-induced endogenous theta stimulation might “reset” DMN dysfunction to inhibit addictive behavior.
scitechdaily.com
Food Insecurity Has Long-Term Effects on the Brain and Behavior
The findings imply that young individuals may suffer long-term consequences, particularly in terms of cognitive flexibility. Few studies have examined the impact that feast or famine has on the developing brain in isolation from other variables that contribute to adversity, despite the fact that food insecurity is an issue for a rising proportion of the American population, made much worse by the coronavirus pandemic.
physiciansweekly.com
IQ Development in Autism and The Fronto-Parietal Network
Approximately 1/3rd of those with autism spectrum disorder also have an intellectual disability. A major unanswered neurobiological question, however, is what distinguishes autistic people with and without intellectual disability. As children, their intelligence quotient (IQ) will fluctuate a lot. Researchers previously distinguished 3 subgroups of autistic children with distinct patterns of intellectual growth from infancy (2–3½ years) to early adolescence (ages 9-12): Individuals were classified as either persistently high, having maintained a normal IQ, persistently low, having maintained an IQ less than 70, or changers, having displayed a change in IQ from intellectual disability to (n) normal IQ. There are established connections between the frontoparietal (FPN) and default mode (DMN) networks and cognitive ability. To determine if there were early-life differences in brain volume across these IQ trajectory groups, investigators focused on regions of the fronto-parietal and dorsolateral networks (FPN and DMN). Using structural MRI acquired at baseline, they compared the functional connectivity between the default mode network (FPN; 11 regions x 2 hemispheres) and the default mode network (DMN; 12 regions x 2 hemispheres) in three groups: 48 persistently high (18 female), 108 persistently low (32 female), and 109 changers (39 female). The regions of the FPN and DMN were defined by employing the networks found in Smith et al (Proc Natl Acad Sci USA 106:13040–5, 2009). Up to 3 early and intermediate-age IQ tests were used to classify subjects into IQ trajectory groups (mean age time 1: 3.2 years; time 2: 5.4 years; time 3: 11.3 years). At time 1, the Changer group showed DMN volumetric differences compared to both the Persistent Low and Persistent High groups. A change in DMN structure may be an early predictor of a shift in IQ trajectory, but there was no difference between the persistently high and persistently low groups. When compared to the persistently low and changers groups, the FPN showed that those in the persistently high group differed in a way that may have been related to their concurrent IQ and the absence of intellectual disability. There may be a distinction between children with autism whose low IQ remains stable over time and those whose IQ improves, based on differences in the volume of brain regions within the DMN during early childhood. Structural differences in brain networks highlight the distinct neural underpinnings of these three IQ-based subgroups of autism.
themomkind.com
How To Support An Autistic Child Through Early Childhood Education
THIS POST MAY CONTAIN AFFILIATE LINKS. PLEASE READ MY DISCLOSURE FOR MORE INFO. Depending on their level of autism, some children only need minimal support to think, learn, problem-solve, and communicate. However, those in extremes may require intensive and highly skilled support to excel. Let’s learn how to support an autistic child through early childhood education.
KIDS・
psychologytoday.com
Psychedelics and Meditation: Everything Is Consciousness
Research into psychedelics and meditation, the best tools we have to understand consciousness, suggests that everything is consciousness. Psychedelics and meditation help one's consciousness to "turn around" and experience itself, resulting in the mystical experience. The mystical experience is knowing your self, which is commonly reported as the experience of...
NIH Director's Blog
Daily multivitamin may improve cognition in older adults
In a clinical trial, cocoa extract did not improve cognitive function in older adults, but a daily multivitamin did. The results suggest a way to protect cognitive function as people age, but further research is still needed. Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias affect more than 46 million people worldwide. Safe...
techaiapp.com
Building a bridge between neuroscience and immunology | MIT News
When Gloria Choi was making plans to launch her research lab at MIT, nearly 10 years ago, she thought it would be nice to find a side project where she could collaborate with her husband, an immunologist at Harvard Medical School. The two scientists decided to look into a startling...
News-Medical.net
Role of Sleep in Memory Consolidation
Research undertaken over the last century has revealed that sleep plays a role in the mechanisms directing normal cognitive and developmental processes, including the consolidation of memories. This article will explore the role of sleep in memory consolidation. Sleep, learning, and memory are all intricate processes that are still poorly...
Nonprofit unveils new speech therapy to combat Parkinson’s disease
Parkinson’s disease affects approximately 1 million people in the United States and 10 million people worldwide, according to the American Parkinson Disease Association. Nonprofit health organization Hackensack Meridian Health, which is based in New Jersey, introduced a new speech therapy program on Monday to help patients with Parkinson’s disease resist one of the disease’s most common symptoms: reduced speech.
Scientists Made a Video Game That Boosts Short-Term Memory in Older Adults
What if, as well as providing a fun way to enjoy our leisure time, video games could provide real benefits to our cognitive powers? That's the promise of a new musical rhythm game that can not only teach drumming but also improve short-term memory. In a study of the game's...
San Antonio Report
San Antonio, TX
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
572K+
Views
ABOUT
San Antonio Report is San Antonio’s online and paywall-free source for local politics, business, development, environment, education, health, arts and culture, technology news as well as op-eds and commentaries.https://sanantonioreport.org
Comments / 0