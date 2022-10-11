ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Comments / 2

Related
kotatv.com

Hill City man and his reptile compete for ‘America’s Favorite Pet’

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - When you think about your favorite animal, often our pets will come to mind; cats, dogs, birds, and maybe even reptiles. Joey Rodriguez III and his favorite pet, an argentine black and white tegu named Raptor, are hoping to earn the title of ‘America’s Favorite Pet’.
HILL CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Rowan Grace moves on to NBC’s The Voice’s Knockout Round

Rowan Grace’s audition for The Voice aired Monday night, and she quickly moved on to the Battle Rounds. She was finally able to share the good news with her friends and family during a viewing party at Central High School in Rapid City on Monday. For Tuesday night’s airing...
RAPID CITY, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rapid City, SD
Rapid City, SD
Entertainment
kotatv.com

Native Youth Council, a ‘very empowering’ group of students bonded by similar experinces

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Nearly 900,000 people live in South Dakota and nine percent identify as American Indian or Alaska Native. For decades Indigenous people have fought to keep their culture alive. Now, the focus is on creating strong Native American youth. The Hot Springs High School Native Youth Council is a place for students to feel confident in themselves and their history.
HOT SPRINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota elementary schools recognized nationally

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two South Dakota elementary schools have been recognized as 2022 National ESEA Distinguished Schools. In a release from the South Dakota Dept. of Ed., it was announced that Lake Preston and Whitewood Elementary schools were being recognized by the Elementary and Secondary Education Act for exceptional student performance.
LAKE PRESTON, SD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gwen Stefani
kotatv.com

kota kevn forecast

Rapid City Central student turns chairs on ‘The Voice’. 16-year-old Rowan Grace auditioned in front of the four star judges on NBC’s music competition show ‘The Voice.’. Updated: 15 hours ago. Monday marked the start of the 32nd annual Native American Day in South Dakota. KOTA Children...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Sheridan Cooks - The Hub Dining

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Hub, formerly the Sheridan Senior Center, serves 3,000 clients in the Sheridan community! Food is a major part of this service ... from Meals on Wheels to dining in their café. Learn all about what The Hub has to offer on this edition of Sheridan Cooks.
RAPID CITY, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Central High School#Music Competition#Rapid City Central#Nbc
KELOLAND TV

18-hour effort rescues man from Black Hills cave

BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KELO)– A young man was not hurt after being rescued from a Black Hills cave last weekend. Custer County Search and Rescue said it happened between Friday, Oct. 7, and Saturday Oct. 8. A group was exploring a cave on private property when a young man was following an unexplored passage and got stuck, search and rescue said.
CUSTER COUNTY, SD
newscenter1.tv

PHOTOS: Day two of the 2022 Black Hills Powwow

RAPID CITY, S.D. — The 2022 Black Hills Powwow returned this weekend at the Summit Arena in Rapid City. More than 1,000 dancers and 20 drum groups take to the floor daily for traditional Indigenous dances and songs. The Black Hills Powwow continues on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. Take...
RAPID CITY, SD
kbhbradio.com

In search of water, commissioners tell SD Ellsworth Development Authority ‘no’

STURGIS, SD – A project to address a lack of potable water needs a right-of-way easement but Meade County Commissioners said no at its October 11 meeting. The Meade County Commission voted unanimously 5-0 to deny the application from the South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority (SDEA) for a right-of-way easement in Meade County for a pipeline to bring water to residents affected by contamination from Ellsworth Air Force Base (EAFB).
MEADE COUNTY, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
High School Sports
newscenter1.tv

Why is Wind Cave so important to the Lakota people?

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Wind Cave National Park held a celebration for Native American Day with guest speakers, a hoop dance and a food truck. “It’s our emergence story. This is where we came onto this earth, onto this world from where we were before,” Native American Affairs Liaison for the National Park Service, Dorothy Firecloud, said.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Very Windy through Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Strong northwest winds will be with us through the end of the week as low pressure slowly moves east along the Canadian border. These winds will frequently gust over 50 miles per hour at times. Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings are in effect. Even...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Antique cars up for auction

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Gary Kuchner has collected cars throughout most of his lifetime. Growing up in a small town in Nebraska, his love for cars first came about when he was an infant. When he says the only way to keep him calm is to drive him around in a car until he falls asleep.
RAPID CITY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy