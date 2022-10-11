Read full article on original website
newscenter1.tv
When can you tune in for Rowan Grace’s next performance on NBC’s The Voice?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – If you’ve been wondering when you’ll get to see Rowan Grace on The Voice again, her next appearance will be in the knockout rounds. The rounds will air Tuesday, Nov.1, Monday, Nov. 7 and Tuesday, Nov. 8 on NewsCenter1. After her two performances,...
kotatv.com
Hill City man and his reptile compete for ‘America’s Favorite Pet’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - When you think about your favorite animal, often our pets will come to mind; cats, dogs, birds, and maybe even reptiles. Joey Rodriguez III and his favorite pet, an argentine black and white tegu named Raptor, are hoping to earn the title of ‘America’s Favorite Pet’.
kotatv.com
New release from award-winning author combines humor and mystery in a western tale
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Ann Charles is a USA Today bestselling author who writes award-winning stories from mystery to romance to the supernatural, each one splashed with humor. Charles is on a tour through the Black Hills to promote her newest book, The Back Side of Hades.
newscenter1.tv
Rowan Grace moves on to NBC’s The Voice’s Knockout Round
Rowan Grace’s audition for The Voice aired Monday night, and she quickly moved on to the Battle Rounds. She was finally able to share the good news with her friends and family during a viewing party at Central High School in Rapid City on Monday. For Tuesday night’s airing...
kotatv.com
Native Youth Council, a ‘very empowering’ group of students bonded by similar experinces
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Nearly 900,000 people live in South Dakota and nine percent identify as American Indian or Alaska Native. For decades Indigenous people have fought to keep their culture alive. Now, the focus is on creating strong Native American youth. The Hot Springs High School Native Youth Council is a place for students to feel confident in themselves and their history.
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota elementary schools recognized nationally
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two South Dakota elementary schools have been recognized as 2022 National ESEA Distinguished Schools. In a release from the South Dakota Dept. of Ed., it was announced that Lake Preston and Whitewood Elementary schools were being recognized by the Elementary and Secondary Education Act for exceptional student performance.
newscenter1.tv
PHOTOS: Hundreds gather to remember children who died at Rapid City’s Indian Boarding School
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Sage, spirit, and song filled the air as hundreds gathered for the 5th annual Remembering The Children Walk on Native American Day. The event brings together boarding school survivors and descendants of those who died in schools to honor their memory and the continual work being done to identify and repatriate their remains.
kotatv.com
Memorial walk includes a ground blessing of the Rapid City Indian boarding school site
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - People walked together Monday in remembrance of the lives lost at the Rapid City Indian Boarding school. It’s an annual event that happens every Native American Day. A group of people meet at Sioux Park and walk to Canyon Lake United Methodist Church, near...
newscenter1.tv
Remembering the children and what their lives looked like at the Rapid City Indian Boarding School
RAPID CITY, S.D. – People from the Rapid City community, tribal communities, boarding school survivors and family of the children who were at the Rapid City Indian Boarding School came together for the fifth annual Remembering The Children Memorial Walk on Native American Day. The walk is a promise to the children that died wouldn’t be forgotten.
newscenter1.tv
7 things Rowan Grace told NewsCenter1 Today about what it’s like to compete on The Voice
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Local singer Rowan Grace, 16, student at Central High School, has been seen, performed and competed on NBC’s The Voice this week. Her latest advances aired Tuesday in The Voice’s Knockout Round. The next Knockout rounds will air Tuesday, Nov. 1, Monday, Nov. 7 and Tuesday, Nov. 8.
kotatv.com
kota kevn forecast
Rapid City Central student turns chairs on ‘The Voice’. 16-year-old Rowan Grace auditioned in front of the four star judges on NBC’s music competition show ‘The Voice.’. Updated: 15 hours ago. Monday marked the start of the 32nd annual Native American Day in South Dakota. KOTA Children...
kotatv.com
Sheridan Cooks - The Hub Dining
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Hub, formerly the Sheridan Senior Center, serves 3,000 clients in the Sheridan community! Food is a major part of this service ... from Meals on Wheels to dining in their café. Learn all about what The Hub has to offer on this edition of Sheridan Cooks.
KELOLAND TV
18-hour effort rescues man from Black Hills cave
BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KELO)– A young man was not hurt after being rescued from a Black Hills cave last weekend. Custer County Search and Rescue said it happened between Friday, Oct. 7, and Saturday Oct. 8. A group was exploring a cave on private property when a young man was following an unexplored passage and got stuck, search and rescue said.
newscenter1.tv
PHOTOS: Day two of the 2022 Black Hills Powwow
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The 2022 Black Hills Powwow returned this weekend at the Summit Arena in Rapid City. More than 1,000 dancers and 20 drum groups take to the floor daily for traditional Indigenous dances and songs. The Black Hills Powwow continues on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. Take...
newscenter1.tv
74 photos that capture the spirit of Rapid City’s Native American Day Parade
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City’s Native American Day Parade returned to downtown on a beautiful and sunny Saturday, with hundreds of people taking to the streets to see the colorful floats and catch handfuls of candy. Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick led the parade. Jackie Giago,...
kbhbradio.com
In search of water, commissioners tell SD Ellsworth Development Authority ‘no’
STURGIS, SD – A project to address a lack of potable water needs a right-of-way easement but Meade County Commissioners said no at its October 11 meeting. The Meade County Commission voted unanimously 5-0 to deny the application from the South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority (SDEA) for a right-of-way easement in Meade County for a pipeline to bring water to residents affected by contamination from Ellsworth Air Force Base (EAFB).
newscenter1.tv
Why is Wind Cave so important to the Lakota people?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Wind Cave National Park held a celebration for Native American Day with guest speakers, a hoop dance and a food truck. “It’s our emergence story. This is where we came onto this earth, onto this world from where we were before,” Native American Affairs Liaison for the National Park Service, Dorothy Firecloud, said.
kotatv.com
Very Windy through Thursday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Strong northwest winds will be with us through the end of the week as low pressure slowly moves east along the Canadian border. These winds will frequently gust over 50 miles per hour at times. Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings are in effect. Even...
KEVN
Antique cars up for auction
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Gary Kuchner has collected cars throughout most of his lifetime. Growing up in a small town in Nebraska, his love for cars first came about when he was an infant. When he says the only way to keep him calm is to drive him around in a car until he falls asleep.
kotatv.com
Paepke is a standout on the line for the Central football team
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -William Paepke is a standout lineman for the Rapid City Central football team. Paepke will play his college football at the division one level for South Dakota State.
