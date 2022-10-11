Read full article on original website
WIFR
Stateline Air Force pilot to fly over Lambeau Field
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An Air Force Captain Boston Nimmer is taking his skills to the skies and living a dream at the same time. Nimmer is from Shirland, he was fascinated with fighter jets since when he was at Hononegah high school. Nimmer is also a huge Green Bay...
Door County Pulse
New Mini Golf Course Opens in Fish Creek
Families looking for fun – or golfers trying to forget a tough 18 – now have a new place to go near Peninsula State Park. Just in time for two big fall-festival weekends, Evergreen Miniature Golf opened Wednesday on Highway 42, just north of the BP gas station. The new, 18-hole mini-golf course winds around in the shadows of red pines and white pines that owners Kerry and Matt Johnson wanted to save.
WBAY Green Bay
Missing Green Bay man located
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police say a man who went missing has been found. Khriston D. Seymour, 23, had gone missing Sunday morning. Police did not release information about where he was located.
Porlier Pier in Green Bay temporarily closed, may be getting removed
The Porlier Pier, originally built as a railroad bridge nearly 150 years ago, was redesigned in 2005 for pedestrian use.
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Is the Great Salt Lake dying?
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Great Salt Lake in Utah, the largest saltwater lake in the Western hemisphere, is going in the direction of the Dead Sea, when nothing would be able to survive in it. Brine shrimp, an important food source in the ecosystem, is only found in...
U.P. firefighters battling paper mill blaze for almost a week receives help from Metro Detroit departments [VIDEO]
A fire that roared to life last Thursday has tested firefighters in the Upper Peninsula who have been working tirelessly to control the blaze – now help from around the state is on the way.
wearegreenbay.com
Herrling Clark Law Firm: What to do if you hit a deer
(WFRV) – It’s the time of year for active deer and collisions with motor vehicles. Herrling Clark Attorney and Firm Partner, Katelyn Sandfort visited Local 5 Live with some simple tips to keep in mind that can lessen the chance of serious injury if a deer dashes out in front of your vehicle, and if an injury does occur, what steps should be taken.
seehafernews.com
Cleveland Man in Critical Condition Following Weekend Crash
A 28-year-old Cleveland man has been listed in critical condition following a crash over the weekend. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department was called to the scene of the crash on County Highway M at Highway FF at around 6:45 Saturday evening, just north of Lakeland University. A vehicle traveling...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay business owner offers job to thief that stole from his company
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One local business owner is searching near and far for his generator. Owner of the Bay Burger Food Truck, Cole Ductan, says he cannot believe someone would steal from his business. “I parked my food truck out here in the Broadway district and I...
wearegreenbay.com
Menominee community reacts to industrial mill fire
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WFRV) – When a pulp mill in Menominee caught fire a few days ago, the community was concerned for their safety. Another resident, Tabitha Baxter, works in a hospital on the other side of the bridge. She says, “I work at the hospital and I got home about quarter after eleven and all I heard were sirens. We had a lot of people calling regarding lung issues and whether they should keep their kids out of school and things like that.”
wnmufm.org
Help feed firefighters at Menominee blaze
MENOMINEE, MI— Fire continues to burn at the Resolute Forest Products paper mill in Menominee, and residents are invited to help feed firefighters at the scene. A sign-up sheet for individuals, businesses, or organizations to pay for a meal and either pick it up or have it delivered to firefighters has been created. Personnel from across the Upper Peninsula and Northeastern Wisconsin have traveled to Menominee to help extinguish the multi-day blaze, which started in a warehouse on Friday. Meals to help fortify up to 50 firefighters at a time are needed so crews can focus on battling the blaze. A link to the sign-up sheet is here.
Manufacturing Month: From old movie theater to factory floor
A portion of the old East Town Mall in Green Bay that used to house a movie theater now contains a manufacturing facility.
Upper Peninsula paper mill fire still burning after 4 days
MENOMINEE, MI – Firefighters from several hours away have traveled to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula to monitor an industrial fire that started four days ago. The fire at Resolute Forest Products in Menominee began around 11 p.m. on Oct. 6 and is expected to burn for several days, according to officials in the U.P. town. The fire is contained, officials said.
WNCY
New Drop-Off Sites For Drug Take Back Day
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Brown County residents will have some new drop-off sites for Wisconsin’s fall Drug Take Back Day. On Saturday, Oct. 29, Wisconsinites can safely dispose of expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs or over-the-counter medications at multiple locations around the state. “Collections like these...
wearegreenbay.com
Fox Crossing signs controversial boundary agreement, paving way for new Kwik Trip in Menasha
FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – After officials in Menasha received some backlash for proposing the idea of adding a third Kwik Trip to the city of just over 17,000, a second public hearing was called. During Monday’s meeting, Fox Crossing’s Common Council discussed a boundary line change that would...
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Man Arrested Following Fentanyl Overdose Death
A Green Bay man is facing charges after the death of a 38-year-old man in July. The Green Bay Police Department responded to a home on South Point Road where they located the deceased man. An autopsy found a mix of drugs in his system, including fentanyl. His death was...
WBAY Green Bay
Teachers oppose Oshkosh speech by former Education Secretary DeVos
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Former U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos is in our corner of Wisconsin, at an event on the “Future of Education.” But her visit is seeing pushback from some teachers. DeVos was at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Tuesday night to discuss what the country...
CBS 58
Officials seek help finding missing Sheboygan man
PEARSON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Langlade County Sheriff's Office took to social media over the weekend to request help locating a missing man last seen in Pearson. 58-year-old Adam Krause, a resident of Sheboygan, was last seen on September 30 at around 7:00 p.m. He was in a paddle boat leaving Joanie and Stub's East Shore Resort on Rolling Stone Lake.
wisconsinrightnow.com
FREED: Mark Johnson, ‘Rambo Killer,’ Stabbed 15-Year-Old Boy 72 Times | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #33
Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 270 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 44 child rapists. Mark Johnson was one of them. His release was discretionary. 33rd in the...
1065thebuzz.com
Saturday Crash Leaves One in Critical Condition
A man is in critical condition after a crash Saturday evening just north of Lakeland University. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department says it was around 6:45 when a car heading south on County Highway “M” was struck by a car at the intersection with County Highway “FF”. The Eastbound car struck the rear of the southbound car, causing it to lose control, spin off into the ditch, and strike a utility pole.
