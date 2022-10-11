ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Video: Things Get Tense Between Panthers Owner, Reporter

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper got into it with a local writer at his press conference this afternoon. Tepper spoke with reporters following his decision to relieve head coach Matt Rhule of his duties after two-plus seasons. At the end of the session, Charlotte Observer columnist Scott Fowler asked for some further insight into what led to this decision and if he "woke up this morning and decided to do it or knew last night."
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnson C. Smith
AllSyracue

Key Matchups: Syracuse vs NC State

What a time to be an Orange. You’ve got the 1st matchup between top-20 teams in the Dome in over two decades, the men’s soccer team is top-10 in the country, and Judah Mintz may be the next coming of Jonny Flynn. Before we fly too far off the rails, the good folks here at All Syracuse wanted to ...
SYRACUSE, NY
247Sports

Live Updates: FSU at ACC Men's Basketball Tipoff

Florida State men's basketball will participate in the ACC Men's Basketball Tipoff event from The Westin Charlotte in Charlotte, N.C. on Wednesday morning. FSU is represented at ACC Men's Basketball Tipoff by head coach Leonard Hamilton, as well as returning players Caleb Mills and Matthew Cleveland. Before coaches and players...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Super Bowl 50#49ers#American Football
247Sports

Duke Basketball set for ACC Tipoff Media Day

Duke Sports Information - Duke men's basketball head coach Jon Scheyer along with junior guard Jeremy Roach and graduate transfer Jacob Grandison will represent the Blue Devils at the 2022 ACC Basketball Tipoff Wednesday in Charlotte. Scheyer is set to attend his first ACC Tipoff as head coach of the...
DURHAM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy