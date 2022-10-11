Read full article on original website
Video: Things Get Tense Between Panthers Owner, Reporter
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper got into it with a local writer at his press conference this afternoon. Tepper spoke with reporters following his decision to relieve head coach Matt Rhule of his duties after two-plus seasons. At the end of the session, Charlotte Observer columnist Scott Fowler asked for some further insight into what led to this decision and if he "woke up this morning and decided to do it or knew last night."
Can the North Carolina defense continue to stop the run?
The UNC defense has impressed to start the month of October as they look to remain undefeated in conference play.
Taysom Hill Receives Second Week-5 Honor
The Saints all-purpose player received his second honor of Week 5.
North Carolina to bring back chrome helmets versus Duke
UNC football is seeking their fourth straight victory over the Blue Devils.
Turnovers Determine Success and Failure for Pitt Defense
The Pitt Panthers don't need to press for turnovers, but need them to win.
NC State G Terquavion Smith on new teammates, season ahead
NC State guard Terquavion Smith spoke with members of the media Wednesday at ACC Tipoff in Charlotte.
cbs17
Gov. Cooper puts coaching hat on prior to Hurricanes’ opening night, says what it will take to get to Stanley Cup Final
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Caniacs aren’t the only ones excited for the Carolina Hurricanes’ opening night at home in Raleigh on Wednesday. Gov. Roy Cooper put on his coaching hat and gave his take on what he thinks it will take the Jerks to get back to the Stanley Cup Final.
Drake Maye Ties ACC Record in Win over Miami
The UNC football signal caller is off to one of the best starts in Tar Heel history.
Key Matchups: Syracuse vs NC State
What a time to be an Orange. You’ve got the 1st matchup between top-20 teams in the Dome in over two decades, the men’s soccer team is top-10 in the country, and Judah Mintz may be the next coming of Jonny Flynn. Before we fly too far off the rails, the good folks here at All Syracuse wanted to ...
NC State G Jakia Brown-Turner on stepping up as leader, season ahead
NC State guard Jakia Brown-Turner spoke with members of the media in Charlotte Tuesday at the annual ACC Tipoff.
Live Updates: FSU at ACC Men's Basketball Tipoff
Florida State men's basketball will participate in the ACC Men's Basketball Tipoff event from The Westin Charlotte in Charlotte, N.C. on Wednesday morning. FSU is represented at ACC Men's Basketball Tipoff by head coach Leonard Hamilton, as well as returning players Caleb Mills and Matthew Cleveland. Before coaches and players...
Jeff Capel: Pitt in 'Good Space' With G Dior Johnson Suspended Indefinitely
Jeff Capel said the Pitt Panthers are not worried about Dior Johnson's potential absence.
Duke Basketball set for ACC Tipoff Media Day
Duke Sports Information - Duke men's basketball head coach Jon Scheyer along with junior guard Jeremy Roach and graduate transfer Jacob Grandison will represent the Blue Devils at the 2022 ACC Basketball Tipoff Wednesday in Charlotte. Scheyer is set to attend his first ACC Tipoff as head coach of the...
