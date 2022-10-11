Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper got into it with a local writer at his press conference this afternoon. Tepper spoke with reporters following his decision to relieve head coach Matt Rhule of his duties after two-plus seasons. At the end of the session, Charlotte Observer columnist Scott Fowler asked for some further insight into what led to this decision and if he "woke up this morning and decided to do it or knew last night."

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO