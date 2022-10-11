ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

newscenter1.tv

First snow of the season!

RAPID CITY, S.D.- Many locations across the Black Hills received their first snowflakes of the season Wednesday morning. Reports stretched from Lead to Colonial Pine Hills, where a dusting of snow sat on the ground, cooled by a passing cold front. In fact, the first snowfall of the year at NewsCenter1 in Rapid City took place exactly one year ago, but the station didn’t catch flakes today.
RAPID CITY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota outperforms nation on ACT

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota’s graduating class of 2022 received higher ACT scores than the national average and scored the highest among neighboring states. The ACT is used to gain admission into colleges and universities throughout the country and for scholarship consideration. South Dakota’s graduating class...
EDUCATION
City
Rapid City, SD
State
South Dakota State
Rapid City, SD
Government
KELOLAND TV

Navigator pipeline added to South Dakota CO2 proposals

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A second carbon-dioxide pipeline project is seeking a state permit to build and operate in South Dakota. State regulators on Tuesday began considering the application for Navigator Heartland Greenway Pipeline System. “The Heartland Greenway Pipeline System (HGPS) is a new interstate carbon capture and transportation...
ECONOMY
KELOLAND TV

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 13 new deaths; Active cases, hospitalizations down

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll throughout the pandemic is at 3,046 in South Dakota. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, the deaths are up 13 from 3,033 the previous week. The new deaths include four women and nine men in the following age ranges: 60-69; 70-70 (3); 80+ (9). New deaths were in the following counties: one death in Brule, Day, Fall River, Kingsbury, McPherson and Roberts; two in Lincoln and Minnehaha; and three in Pennington.
PUBLIC HEALTH
newscenter1.tv

Why is Wind Cave so important to the Lakota people?

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Wind Cave National Park held a celebration for Native American Day with guest speakers, a hoop dance and a food truck. “It’s our emergence story. This is where we came onto this earth, onto this world from where we were before,” Native American Affairs Liaison for the National Park Service, Dorothy Firecloud, said.
RAPID CITY, SD
#Native American Day#Indian#Boarding School
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota pheasant hunting: Experts share bird outlook

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There will be pheasants. South Dakota’s renowned tradition gets underway Saturday with the opening date for a 108-day ring-neck pheasant hunting season that ends Jan. 31. More than 1 million pheasants were harvested in the 2021 season and two South Dakota-based pheasant hunting experts are feeling good about bird numbers for 2022.
LIFESTYLE
News Break
Politics
Country
India
kotatv.com

SD outperforms nation with average ACT score

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Each year, ACT serves millions of students, job seekers, schools, government agencies, and employers in the US and around the world and this year South Dakota’s average score outperformed the national average. The state’s 2022 graduating class earned an average score of 21.5, which...
EDUCATION
hubcityradio.com

In South Dakota, we celebrate Native American Day

PIERRE, S.D.(Press Release) – Today, in celebration of Native American Day, Governor Kristi Noem issued the following statement:. “For South Dakotans, the second Monday in October, is recognized as Native American Day. In 1990 South Dakota was the first state in the nation to establish Native American Day as an official state holiday. This difference from the rest of the nation is one of the many reasons why this state is so special.
POLITICS
kotatv.com

Very windy with extreme fire danger Wednesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Winds will weaken overnight, however could be breezy at times. More clouds to the north as a few showers are possible after midnight and into the morning hours Wednesday. Temperatures will fall into the 30s and 40s by morning. Plenty of morning clouds are expected,...
ENVIRONMENT
KELOLAND TV

Gov. Noem says she’d serve full second 4-year term

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem told reporters Wednesday she’s “absolutely” staying in South Dakota to serve as governor if she is re-elected. Noem answered the question from Associated Press reporter Stephen Groves at Sunshine Foods in downtown Sioux Falls. “I’m absolutely running to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Smith, Noem differ on when food sales tax should be repealed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Both main-party gubernatorial candidates were in Sioux Falls Wednesday and both were focused on South Dakota’s food sales tax. The day started with Jamie Smith, the Sioux Falls lawmaker and Democratic candidate, joining eight Republican lawmakers in calling for a special legislative session to be held before the Nov. 8 election to repeal the food sales tax.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Panhandle Post

Chadron City Transit services to Rapid City to begin soon

City Transit is excited to announce scheduled trips to Rapid City, South Dakota beginning Tuesday, Oct. 18. This service will be by appointment only on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s. Riders’ appointments will need to be scheduled within the timeframe of the Transit schedule. When scheduling your appointment, make sure to inform the facility you will be utilizing the Chadron Transit Bus and on a “tight schedule”.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

A short history of the recognition of Native Americans’ Day in SD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – President Joe Biden has declared Monday as both Indigenous Peoples’ Day and Columbus Day. But in South Dakota, it’s only Native Americans’ Day. It was back in 1989 when Gov. George S. Mickelson proposed that the state designate the holiday as Native Americans’ Day; a year later the legislature made it law.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

