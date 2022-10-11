Read full article on original website
newscenter1.tv
First snow of the season!
RAPID CITY, S.D.- Many locations across the Black Hills received their first snowflakes of the season Wednesday morning. Reports stretched from Lead to Colonial Pine Hills, where a dusting of snow sat on the ground, cooled by a passing cold front. In fact, the first snowfall of the year at NewsCenter1 in Rapid City took place exactly one year ago, but the station didn’t catch flakes today.
South Africans Coming to South Dakota to Help with Fall Harvest
I recently made a road trip to the Kennebec, Presho area in Central South Dakota. I thought I'd get out and do a little looking for a coyote and some deer scouting for the upcoming season in November. The weather was perfect, not for hunting, but for just being outside....
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota outperforms nation on ACT
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota’s graduating class of 2022 received higher ACT scores than the national average and scored the highest among neighboring states. The ACT is used to gain admission into colleges and universities throughout the country and for scholarship consideration. South Dakota’s graduating class...
newscenter1.tv
Things to know about Meals on Wheels’ Western South Dakota’s Blizzard Bags for senior citizens
RAPID CITY, S.D. – As the winter slowly approaches, Meals on Wheels Western South Dakota started putting together and delivering blizzard bags to senior citizens in a number of western communities. While they are still delivering regular meals, the blizzard bags provide a few necessities for customers in case...
Was Another Mountain Lion Spotted in This South Dakota Town?
There have been recent reports of mountain lion sightings around Sioux Falls. Some of the Vermillion police officers even witnessed a giant mountain lion crossing the street while on patrol. Now, another big cat may have been spotted in another South Dakota town. In a town just about a half...
KELOLAND TV
Navigator pipeline added to South Dakota CO2 proposals
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A second carbon-dioxide pipeline project is seeking a state permit to build and operate in South Dakota. State regulators on Tuesday began considering the application for Navigator Heartland Greenway Pipeline System. “The Heartland Greenway Pipeline System (HGPS) is a new interstate carbon capture and transportation...
KELOLAND TV
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 13 new deaths; Active cases, hospitalizations down
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll throughout the pandemic is at 3,046 in South Dakota. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, the deaths are up 13 from 3,033 the previous week. The new deaths include four women and nine men in the following age ranges: 60-69; 70-70 (3); 80+ (9). New deaths were in the following counties: one death in Brule, Day, Fall River, Kingsbury, McPherson and Roberts; two in Lincoln and Minnehaha; and three in Pennington.
newscenter1.tv
Why is Wind Cave so important to the Lakota people?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Wind Cave National Park held a celebration for Native American Day with guest speakers, a hoop dance and a food truck. “It’s our emergence story. This is where we came onto this earth, onto this world from where we were before,” Native American Affairs Liaison for the National Park Service, Dorothy Firecloud, said.
freightwaves.com
FreightWaves Classics/ Infrastructure: Discovery Bridge opened between Nebraska and South Dakota
FreightWaves Classics is sponsored by Sutton Transport, an LTL leader in the Midwest for more than 40 years. Sutton Transport proudly services Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin. Request a quote here. On October 11, 2008 the Discovery Bridge was formally opened in a ceremony attended by thousands. The Discovery Bridge...
kotatv.com
South Dakota Behind on Rent
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV. The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota pheasant hunting: Experts share bird outlook
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There will be pheasants. South Dakota’s renowned tradition gets underway Saturday with the opening date for a 108-day ring-neck pheasant hunting season that ends Jan. 31. More than 1 million pheasants were harvested in the 2021 season and two South Dakota-based pheasant hunting experts are feeling good about bird numbers for 2022.
Republican lawmakers call for South Dakota special session on grocery tax
As inflation continues to drive food prices upwards, several South Dakota lawmakers are hoping to provide relief before the election.
kotatv.com
hubcityradio.com
In South Dakota, we celebrate Native American Day
PIERRE, S.D.(Press Release) – Today, in celebration of Native American Day, Governor Kristi Noem issued the following statement:. “For South Dakotans, the second Monday in October, is recognized as Native American Day. In 1990 South Dakota was the first state in the nation to establish Native American Day as an official state holiday. This difference from the rest of the nation is one of the many reasons why this state is so special.
kotatv.com
Recreation marijuana could bring millions of dollars into the state if legalized
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With the general election less than a month away, many South Dakota voters are already casting their ballots. One issue voters will decide is Initiated Measure 27. If passed, it would legalize the use of recreational marijuana in the state. According to a report by...
kotatv.com
Very windy with extreme fire danger Wednesday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Winds will weaken overnight, however could be breezy at times. More clouds to the north as a few showers are possible after midnight and into the morning hours Wednesday. Temperatures will fall into the 30s and 40s by morning. Plenty of morning clouds are expected,...
KELOLAND TV
Gov. Noem says she’d serve full second 4-year term
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem told reporters Wednesday she’s “absolutely” staying in South Dakota to serve as governor if she is re-elected. Noem answered the question from Associated Press reporter Stephen Groves at Sunshine Foods in downtown Sioux Falls. “I’m absolutely running to...
KELOLAND TV
Smith, Noem differ on when food sales tax should be repealed
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Both main-party gubernatorial candidates were in Sioux Falls Wednesday and both were focused on South Dakota’s food sales tax. The day started with Jamie Smith, the Sioux Falls lawmaker and Democratic candidate, joining eight Republican lawmakers in calling for a special legislative session to be held before the Nov. 8 election to repeal the food sales tax.
Chadron City Transit services to Rapid City to begin soon
City Transit is excited to announce scheduled trips to Rapid City, South Dakota beginning Tuesday, Oct. 18. This service will be by appointment only on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s. Riders’ appointments will need to be scheduled within the timeframe of the Transit schedule. When scheduling your appointment, make sure to inform the facility you will be utilizing the Chadron Transit Bus and on a “tight schedule”.
KELOLAND TV
A short history of the recognition of Native Americans’ Day in SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – President Joe Biden has declared Monday as both Indigenous Peoples’ Day and Columbus Day. But in South Dakota, it’s only Native Americans’ Day. It was back in 1989 when Gov. George S. Mickelson proposed that the state designate the holiday as Native Americans’ Day; a year later the legislature made it law.
