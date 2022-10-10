ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Column: Padres can upset Dodgers, with assist from overlooked health advantages

By Tom Krasovic
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

Yu Darvish, a 36-year-old Padres co-ace who has made every scheduled start in 2022, won Game 1 of the NL wild card series against the Mets. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Yes, the Padres can knock off the Dodgers this week despite L.A.’s dominance of them this season.

I see the best-of-five playoff series as a near toss-up, largely because the contrasting health of the respective teams has narrowed some of the massive gap the Dodgers have long enjoyed.

The Padres boast health that’s stunningly good for a team 165 games into the journey.

(Caveat No.1: Teams hide injuries that don't become known until games unfold. Caveat No. 2: I’m assuming Manny Machado’s grimace Sunday night, late in the first-round clincher against the Mets after a flailing swing, didn’t signal an injury.)

Enabled by health, including a nearly unheard of absence of reported arm injuries to their best pitching quartet across the six-plus months, the Padres will trot out several pitchers who've assembled high strikeout rates this year and stretches of postseason dominance in their careers.

These four — Yu Darvish, Joe Musgrove, Blake Snell and closer Josh Hader — ride into the series in a health-and-workload sweet spot.

Offensively, the health light shines green as well.

Other than the self-inflicted absence of Fernando Tatis Jr., who never joined the 2022 journey, everyone’s coming off a full-availability playoff series.

The Dodgers aren’t so fortunate.

Though understandably the World Series favorite on betting lines, health problems have chipped at their capability to bag the necessary 11 postseason victories to win the World Series tournament in the wake of a first-round bye.

L.A. lacks Walker Buehler, one of the better postseason pitchers of recent years. A stubborn elbow injury scrapped the plan to bring him back late this season.

A forearm injury to former co-ace Tony Gonsolin, who gives the Padres fits and took a 1.62 ERA and 11-0 record into mid-July, apparently will limit Gonsolin’s ability to pitch more than two or three innings per outing in this series.

After he was shut down Aug. 23, Gonsolin made only one big-league appearance, working two innings Oct. 3.

L.A.’s offense took recent hits, too, potentially eroding the lineup’s depth and bench strength.

Before a neck injury set him back, Gavin Lux had evolved into an under-appreciated presence in the lineup’s bottom third, batting .296 with a .372 on-base percentage into deep August. He wasn't the same after the injury sidelined him, batting .161 in 57 plate appearances.

Versatile Chris Taylor, a longtime pain in the Padres’ side, both as a hitter and outfielder, developed neck issues as well, calling his postseason availability into question. His bat ailed most of this season, producing a strikeout once every 2.5 at-bats and a .304 on-base percentage.

If Lux and Taylor can’t overcome recent injuries, the number of vulnerable hitters will grow. Describing a few of those hitters, MLB scouts and field personnel employed an old euphemism.

"They can be pitched to,” they said.

That’s a nice way of saying the likes of Darvish, Musgrove, Snell and Hader should carve them up.

Cody Bellinger's deterioration as a hitter is only partially offset by his excellent defense in center field. Since winning the 2019 MVP award at age 24, he’s batted .203 with a strikeout every 3.6 at-bats — a stunning plummet for a former star in his prime years.

Will the Dodgers give at-bats to Joey Gallo?

In 117 at-bats with them, the outfielder batted .162 with 57 strikeouts.

Max Muncy is a tough-minded hitter whose adjusted OPS placed 22 percent above MLB average; however, he batted under .200 for the second season in three years. Outfielder Trayce Thompson's breakout this summer at age 31 rewarded rare resilience, but a familiar flaw surfaced during a September in which he batted .208 with 34 strikeouts (and six homers) in 72 at-bats.

So, it wouldn’t be surprising if Padres pitchers led by the Big Three and Hader feast on several Dodgers hitters, putting additional pressure on L.A.’s sparkling nucleus of Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Trea Turner, Will Smith and Justin Turner.

L.A.’s bullpen didn’t avoid injury attrition, either. An arm ailment apparently will sideline or reduce reliever Blake Treinen, a key performer in the World Series title run of 2020.

Give the Padres a much better shot against the Dodgers in this playoff series than the one two years ago, in which they were swept in three games, for the simple reason their starting pitching is infinitely more capable this time. There’s no comparison between those rotations, and that includes San Diego’s Game 1 starter in both series, Mike Clevinger.

A balky elbow afflicted Clevinger going into the 2020 start. He lasted one inning, walking three Dodgers, and headed to reconstructive surgery that sidelined him in 2021. Despite his uneven season, he'll have a fighting chance Tuesday, though a short leash will be warranted.

Echoing October 1998, when starting pitchers Kevin Brown and Sterling Hitchcock led them past an Astros team that had won 102 games, the Padres last weekend eliminated the 101-victory Mets behind dominant starts from Darvish and Musgrove and a big series from Trent Grisham that recalled Jim Leyritz’s outbursts against Houston.

With Brown and Hitchcock still hot, the ’98 team took out a Braves team that won 106 games, five fewer than the 2022 Dodgers. Hitchcock, foreshadowing Musgrove’s biting breaking pitches Sunday night, found his A-plus curveball that October.

There’s enough pitching here for the loose Padres to put additional pressure on a Dodgers team that operates under “World Series or bust expectations.”

Health matters, as do the corresponding dividends in sharpness. Despite having lost 23 of 28 games to the Dodgers since June 2021 and finishing 22 games behind them this year, the Padres can push this series to the limit and, with some good luck, advance to the League Championship Series.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Joe Davis Won’t Be on the Call for LA’s NLDS Games

It really would’ve been too good to be true. Despite being the best team in baseball, and playing in a rematch of the 2020 NLDS, the Dodgers and Padres were not given the ‘A team’ of FOX’s broadcasters. The Braves/Phillies series will be broadcast on FOX with Joe Davis and former Brave John Smoltz on the call, and Ken Rosenthal on the field. And the Dodgers/Padres series will be broadcast on FS1, and will have Adam Amin, AJ Pierzynski and Tom Verducci.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Kyle Schwarber’s 5-word reaction to Phillies’ Rob Thomson contract extension

The Philadelphia Phillies made a wise choice on the team’s future ahead of their NLDS matchup with the Atlanta Braves. After a regular season resurgence under interim manager Rob Thomson, the Phillies removed his interim tag and gave him a two-year contract extension earlier Monday. And the players couldn’t have been happier, specifically outfielder Kyle Schwarber.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Regrets Public Criticism Of Freddie Freeman, But Thankful For ‘Eye-Opening’ Conversation

When Freddie Freeman was introduced with the Los Angeles Dodgers at Camelback Ranch, it was easily apparent how emotional of a process free agency was. The whirlwind period after the MLB lockout ended saw the Atlanta Braves quickly move on from a franchise pillar to acquire Matt Olson in a trade with the Oakland Athletics.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Dodgers Announce NLDS Roster With A Few Surprises

After six days of rest, the best team in baseball is ready to begin their postseason journey back to the World Series as the Los Angeles Dodgers face off with their division rival the San Diego Padres on Tuesday. The dominant Dodgers shattered the franchise record for wins with 111,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Jose Altuve speaks out on Astros future ahead of ALDS

The Houston Astros will start their postseason journey on Tuesday when they host the Seattle Mariners in the ALDS. Ahead of the clash, Jose Altuve spoke on his time with the Astros and what’s in store for him in the future. The star second baseman got real on his tenure in Houston and admitted that the city has become his second home. Via Mark Berman, Altuve revealed he’d like to play the rest of his career for the organization.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Yankees’ Josh Donaldson was embarrassingly thrown out after misjudging a HR and MLB fans dragged him

This could have gone a lot better for Josh Donaldson. On Tuesday, the New York Yankees were hosting the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of the ALDS with the score tied 1-1 in the fifth inning. With no one out and the bases clear, Donaldson skied a ball out to deep right field that seemed to have home run distance. Unfortunately, the ball hopped off the wall and back into the field for the Guardians to make a play on.
BRONX, NY
MLB Teams
New York Mets
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Mariners’ hearts broken, lose to Astros 8-7

HOUSTON — The Seattle Mariners postseason run began with heartbreak. The Mariners traveled to Texas in Game 1 of the ALDS and lost to division-rival Houston Astros 8-7. Julio Rodriguez and the Mariners bats got off to a strong start against a tough opponent in Astros ace Justin Verlander. Rodriguez got on base with a walk, finding himself in scoring...
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Baseball Fans Didn't Like 1 Commercial During Yankees-Guardians Game

MLB fans weren't too happy with an in-game promotion during Tuesday night's playoff matchup between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians. TBS cut to veteran broadcaster Bob Costas for a fake news report about a CGI dragon flying over Yankee Stadium as a promotion for HBO's new series "House of the Dragon."
BRONX, NY
