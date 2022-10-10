Column: Padres can upset Dodgers, with assist from overlooked health advantages

Yu Darvish, a 36-year-old Padres co-ace who has made every scheduled start in 2022, won Game 1 of the NL wild card series against the Mets. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Yes, the Padres can knock off the Dodgers this week despite L.A.’s dominance of them this season.

I see the best-of-five playoff series as a near toss-up, largely because the contrasting health of the respective teams has narrowed some of the massive gap the Dodgers have long enjoyed.

The Padres boast health that’s stunningly good for a team 165 games into the journey.

(Caveat No.1: Teams hide injuries that don't become known until games unfold. Caveat No. 2: I’m assuming Manny Machado’s grimace Sunday night, late in the first-round clincher against the Mets after a flailing swing, didn’t signal an injury.)

Enabled by health, including a nearly unheard of absence of reported arm injuries to their best pitching quartet across the six-plus months, the Padres will trot out several pitchers who've assembled high strikeout rates this year and stretches of postseason dominance in their careers.

These four — Yu Darvish, Joe Musgrove, Blake Snell and closer Josh Hader — ride into the series in a health-and-workload sweet spot.

Offensively, the health light shines green as well.

Other than the self-inflicted absence of Fernando Tatis Jr., who never joined the 2022 journey, everyone’s coming off a full-availability playoff series.

The Dodgers aren’t so fortunate.

Though understandably the World Series favorite on betting lines, health problems have chipped at their capability to bag the necessary 11 postseason victories to win the World Series tournament in the wake of a first-round bye.

L.A. lacks Walker Buehler, one of the better postseason pitchers of recent years. A stubborn elbow injury scrapped the plan to bring him back late this season.

A forearm injury to former co-ace Tony Gonsolin, who gives the Padres fits and took a 1.62 ERA and 11-0 record into mid-July, apparently will limit Gonsolin’s ability to pitch more than two or three innings per outing in this series.

After he was shut down Aug. 23, Gonsolin made only one big-league appearance, working two innings Oct. 3.

L.A.’s offense took recent hits, too, potentially eroding the lineup’s depth and bench strength.

Before a neck injury set him back, Gavin Lux had evolved into an under-appreciated presence in the lineup’s bottom third, batting .296 with a .372 on-base percentage into deep August. He wasn't the same after the injury sidelined him, batting .161 in 57 plate appearances.

Versatile Chris Taylor, a longtime pain in the Padres’ side, both as a hitter and outfielder, developed neck issues as well, calling his postseason availability into question. His bat ailed most of this season, producing a strikeout once every 2.5 at-bats and a .304 on-base percentage.

If Lux and Taylor can’t overcome recent injuries, the number of vulnerable hitters will grow. Describing a few of those hitters, MLB scouts and field personnel employed an old euphemism.

"They can be pitched to,” they said.

That’s a nice way of saying the likes of Darvish, Musgrove, Snell and Hader should carve them up.

Cody Bellinger's deterioration as a hitter is only partially offset by his excellent defense in center field. Since winning the 2019 MVP award at age 24, he’s batted .203 with a strikeout every 3.6 at-bats — a stunning plummet for a former star in his prime years.

Will the Dodgers give at-bats to Joey Gallo?

In 117 at-bats with them, the outfielder batted .162 with 57 strikeouts.

Max Muncy is a tough-minded hitter whose adjusted OPS placed 22 percent above MLB average; however, he batted under .200 for the second season in three years. Outfielder Trayce Thompson's breakout this summer at age 31 rewarded rare resilience, but a familiar flaw surfaced during a September in which he batted .208 with 34 strikeouts (and six homers) in 72 at-bats.

So, it wouldn’t be surprising if Padres pitchers led by the Big Three and Hader feast on several Dodgers hitters, putting additional pressure on L.A.’s sparkling nucleus of Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Trea Turner, Will Smith and Justin Turner.

L.A.’s bullpen didn’t avoid injury attrition, either. An arm ailment apparently will sideline or reduce reliever Blake Treinen, a key performer in the World Series title run of 2020.

Give the Padres a much better shot against the Dodgers in this playoff series than the one two years ago, in which they were swept in three games, for the simple reason their starting pitching is infinitely more capable this time. There’s no comparison between those rotations, and that includes San Diego’s Game 1 starter in both series, Mike Clevinger.

A balky elbow afflicted Clevinger going into the 2020 start. He lasted one inning, walking three Dodgers, and headed to reconstructive surgery that sidelined him in 2021. Despite his uneven season, he'll have a fighting chance Tuesday, though a short leash will be warranted.

Echoing October 1998, when starting pitchers Kevin Brown and Sterling Hitchcock led them past an Astros team that had won 102 games, the Padres last weekend eliminated the 101-victory Mets behind dominant starts from Darvish and Musgrove and a big series from Trent Grisham that recalled Jim Leyritz’s outbursts against Houston.

With Brown and Hitchcock still hot, the ’98 team took out a Braves team that won 106 games, five fewer than the 2022 Dodgers. Hitchcock, foreshadowing Musgrove’s biting breaking pitches Sunday night, found his A-plus curveball that October.

There’s enough pitching here for the loose Padres to put additional pressure on a Dodgers team that operates under “World Series or bust expectations.”

Health matters, as do the corresponding dividends in sharpness. Despite having lost 23 of 28 games to the Dodgers since June 2021 and finishing 22 games behind them this year, the Padres can push this series to the limit and, with some good luck, advance to the League Championship Series.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .