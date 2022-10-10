ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Rio Ferdinand says it's 'concerning' that Jadon Sancho is incapable of replicating his Bundesliga form at United and questions whether it's the 'way the team is set up' that is preventing him from doing 'marvellous things'

By Charlotte Daly For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Rio Ferdinand has said he is alarmed by the fact Jadon Sancho is incapable of replicating his Bundesliga form in the Premier League for Manchester United.

The 22-year-old was dropped from Erik ten Hag's starting XI for United's trip to Goodison Park on Sunday after failing to impress against Man City.

Sancho spent the entirety of United's 2-1 victory over Everton warming the bench and Ferdinand is concerned it could be a reoccurring theme for the forward.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L12XO_0iTxPNG700
Rio Ferdinand is concerned Jadson Sancho will continue to struggle at Manchester United if he can't replicate the form he demonstrated during his time in the Bundesliga 

Speaking on his Vibe with FIVE YouTube show, Ferdinand said: 'I haven't seen [his Bundesliga form] yet. That's the concerning thing for me.

'If I'm Jadon Sancho, or in Jadon Sancho's camp, I am looking at ways in which I can unpick his game, his mind, to unearth the Sancho that made him a coveted talent around Europe.

'His numbers in Germany were great, he was doing marvellous things over there, but it hasn't transferred over to the Premier League yet.

'And I don't know why. What is the reason why? Is it because of the way the team set up? Is it because of the pace of the Premier League?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18hET4_0iTxPNG700
Sancho has struggled at Manchester United since signing for the club over a year ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VAWBi_0iTxPNG700
Erik ten Hag (R) made the decision to bench Sancho (C) for their trip to Everton on Sunday 

'Is he getting asked to do more defensively so then he hasn't got the energy when they've got [the ball] in transition?

'His assists and goal record isn't great when you compare it to other players in his position.

'So you allow him that time to adapt to this league – he's had a season of that – and after pre-season I was thinking, 'Okay, yeah, this looks like we've got the Sancho we've bought from Dortmund'.'

He continued: 'I think he's shown this season he can score goals, he scored against Liverpool and Leicester.

'Sometimes when you're looking for a bit of form and you're not playing – he's worked hard, don't get me wrong – but a player like Jadon wants to get on the ball, wants to showboat, show his skills, drop people, Instagram little reels.

'He hasn't really got a reel yet in terms of skills and moving people and stuff and going by people. But if he could get his stats up a bit, it almost negates the argument that we're talking about here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Aprw_0iTxPNG700
Jadon Sancho became a star player at Borussia Dortmund forming an effective partnership with Erling Haaland and his form in Germany earned him a place in the England squad (R)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09ISYT_0iTxPNG700

'If he gets the goals and gets the assists and affects the game in that area, and if he can get himself between the posts more often then not, when he's in there he's shown already he's a calm finisher. He's a cool, calm and collected finisher.

'But I just want to see the Sancho that I was going crazy about and demanding that he come on during the Euros, because I haven't seen that.'

It's been just over a year since he arrived at Old Trafford. He had been courted by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for over 12 months before signing to join United.

The England international put pen to paper on a £73million - swapping Borussia Dortmund and the Bundesliga for United and the Premier League.

However, it was in Germany that Sancho became a household name. During the 2018-2019 season he scored 12 goals and provided 18 assists.

As a result, Sancho was handed his England debut against the United States in November 2018.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g5hCW_0iTxPNG700
Ferdinand says Sancho has shown glimpses of his talent during games like the Liverpool one

Playing on the left side, he enjoyed an even more productive 2019-20 season with 17 Bundesliga goals and assists - which is when Manchester United first came calling.

A long summer pursuit from the Red Devils ended in embarrassing failure as the potential move collapsed due to Dortmund's firm stance on their valuation of Sancho, but it didn't knock him too far off his stride.

However, United dusted themselves off and moved for Sancho again in the 2021 summer transfer window - securing his services for £73m.

Sancho has since failed to live up to expectations. During his first season at the club he managed just five goals from 38 appearances. He finished the campaign with just three assists.

This season he has struggled to make an impact for United - who have experienced a turbulent start to the 2022-2023 campaign.

