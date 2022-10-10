ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soviet spy Yevgeny Ivanov visited Harrods in search of a pet alligator, unsealed surveillance reports show, before fleeing back to Russia in wake of 1960s Profumo scandal

By Daily Mail Reporter
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Yevgeny Ivanov wanted a pet alligator, MI5's surveillance of the Russian spy discovered.

He even visited the pet department at Harrods in August 1962 in an apparent quest to find one.

'Ivanov had said he was interested in alligators as pets,' files released today reveal.

He was interested in getting a dog too, but said: 'Alas for our Russian quarantine regulations'.

He left the UK without a new four-legged friend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FsDsO_0iTxPLUf00
Yevgeny Ivanov wanted a pet alligator, MI5's surveillance of the Russian spy discovered
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NzLGk_0iTxPLUf00
Harrods department store in Brompton Road, Kensington, London, is pictured in 1966
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P8vCe_0iTxPLUf00
'Ivanov had said he was interested in alligators as pets,' files released today reveal (file image)

During the Sixties it was said you could buy anything at Harrods.

Its famous pet emporium sold all sorts of wild and exotic animals, including lion cubs.

During the same visit to Harrods, Ivanov was looking for an electric mincer. An official wrote on his file: 'He will have been out of luck at Harrods – they don't stock them!'

Comments / 0

