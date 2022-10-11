ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warwick, RI

Teen referee reportedly quits after fight with youth ice hockey parents

By Kayla Fish
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zj0si_0iTxPJjD00

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A referee reportedly quit on the ice during a youth hockey tournament in Warwick over the weekend after a tense confrontation with the visiting teams’ parents.

“I think that game was one small, small example of a major problem,” Jon Lounsbury, whose daughter plays youth ice hockey, told 12 News.

Lounsbury was at Thayer Arena in Warwick on Saturday to watch his daughter and their team of 9- and 10-year-old girls from Massachusetts take on another Under-10 team from Pennsylvania.

“The parents on the other side … Nothing sat well with them with the officiating,” Lounsbury said. “They’re little kids, so they go up and down, they fall, they run into each other. It’s fun, it’s more competitive than what people would think, but at the same time . They’re just doing the best they can.”

RELATED: Parents behaving badly leads to RI referee shortage

That led to a verbal altercation between one of the referees, a teenaged girl, and parents from the Pennsylvania team, who Lounsbury said continued to yell at the referee, according to Lounsbury.

“She broke down. She asked one or two parents to leave, they kind of bantered back in forth. What was said, I couldn’t hear, but it put the referee in tears and she left the game,” Lounsbury said.

This problem is nothing new.

In a survey of referees across all sports conducted back in 2017 by the National Association of Sports Officials, 57% said sportsmanship is getting worse, not better, with a majority saying sportsmanship is at its worst levels in youth sports.

More than 39% of the referees surveyed said parents caused the most problems with sportsmanship.

“We want our kids to grow up to be the best version of themselves, and this is how we’re acting. It’s just sad,” Lounsbury said. “Sports are being ruined … by individuals who are in it for other reasons than the benefit of their kid.”

The team from Pennsylvania won 1-0 over the Massachusetts team, according to the box score .

After the game, Lounsbury posted a photo to social media , showing his daughter and her teammates checking to see if the referee was OK, which he said was a moment that made him a proud parent.

NEXT: Referee shortage impacting local high school sports Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 17

bill m
2d ago

Coached youth sports for 20 years. Watched the evolution of the parents. They all think their kids is getting a scholarship or going pro. They are all to emotionally invested in this goal that most likely will never come.

Reply(1)
3
Steven Rocha
1d ago

Lots of people who are parents never grew up. The kids who are playing act more adult than there parents during these games

Reply
2
carribean life
2d ago

Parents are the worst fans. It’s supposed to be fun !!!!!!

Reply(3)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPRI 12 News

Hundreds attend vigil for 2 Barrington teachers who died suddenly

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds gathered at Sowams Elementary School in Barrington on Wednesday night to honor two teachers who died suddenly this year. The teachers both taught at the school, which teaches kindergarten through third grade, for more than two decades. “No matter how dark it might seem, it will never overcome the light […]
BARRINGTON, RI
PennLive.com

Peak time for drivers to hit deer; Pennsylvania ranks No. 1

October through December are the months mostly likely to see drivers involved in vehicle-animal collision, according to State Farm, which earlier this year released its annual animal/deer collision research report. According to the statistics, November is the top month, followed by October and then December. A perfect storm of natural...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Warwick Township, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Warwick, RI
Warwick, RI
Sports
Warwick, RI
Society
Turnto10.com

Barrington community holds candlelit vigil for two beloved teachers

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WJAR) — At least 100 students, parents and faculty members from the Sowams Elementary School community gathered on the school’s front lawn to honor two teachers who recently passed. Candles were lit Wednesday evening as the principal of Sowams Elementary and members of the parent-teacher association...
BARRINGTON, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Youth Hockey#Youth Sports#Referees#Thayer Arena
Bay Journal

Can the American marten make a comeback in Pennsylvania?

The American marten, a furry cat-size predator and symbol of wilderness that has long been gone from Pennsylvania’s deep forests, may return. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has given staff the green light to prepare a reintroduction and management plan as the first step to repopulating the big woods in the northern part of the state with the member of the weasel family. A vote by game commissioners to proceed with the release of martens into state forest and game lands may occur in September 2023.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
Relationships
WPRI 12 News

Goulet’s bicycle kick pushes MSC past Prout

WOONSOCKET (WPRI) – Ian Goulet scored twice on Monday afternoon in Mount St. Charles 2-1 home victory over visiting Prout. Goulet’s game-winning goal was finished in style as he converted a bicycle kick on a cross from Corey Innis. Highlights from the game are in the video above.
WOONSOCKET, RI
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy