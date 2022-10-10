Sports scores, stats for Monday: B-R volleyball sweeps Diman in non-league action
TAUNTON— Monday may’ve been a holiday, but that didn’t mean there wasn’t some Greater Taunton area high school sports action.
Here’s a look at the scores, stats and highlights of the day.
Volleyball: Bridgewater-Raynham vs. Diman
SCORE: Bridgewater-Raynham 3, Diman 0
LOCATION: Bridgewater-Raynham Regional High School
RECORD: 6-8 (5-1 Southeast Conference)
HIGHLIGHTS: Hannah Daly had 14 attacks and five kills while Julia Aker had 13 attacks and eight kills. “Overall all the girls played well,” Trojans coach Maria Serrano said.
NEXT GAME: Wednesday at Brockton
Boys Soccer: Dighton-Rehoboth at Old Rochester
SCORE: Old Rochester 4, Dighton-Rehoboth 1
LOCATION: Old Rochester Regional High School
DATE: Oct. 10
RECORD: 6-3-2 (6-1-2 South Coast Conference)
NEXT GAME: Wednesday vs. Apponequet
Girls Soccer: Dighton-Rehoboth at New Bedford
SCORE: Dighton-Rehoboth 0, New Bedford 0
LOCATION: New Bedford High School
DATE: Oct. 10
RECORD: 6-3-5 (5-2-3 SCC)
NEXT GAME: Wednesday at Apponequet
Volleyball: Dighton-Rehoboth at Old Rochester
SCORE: Old Rochester 3, Dighton-Rehoboth 0
LOCATION: Old Rochester Regional High School
DATE: Oct. 10
RECORD: 5-8 (2-7 SCC)
HIGHLIGHTS: Set scores were 6-25, 20-25 and 16-25. Kianna Reuter had five kills and four blocks
NEXT GAME: Wednesday at New Bedford
