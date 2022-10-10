ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports scores, stats for Monday: B-R volleyball sweeps Diman in non-league action

By Cameron Merritt, The Taunton Daily Gazette
 2 days ago
TAUNTON— Monday may’ve been a holiday, but that didn’t mean there wasn’t some Greater Taunton area high school sports action.

Here’s a look at the scores, stats and highlights of the day.

Volleyball: Bridgewater-Raynham vs. Diman

SCORE: Bridgewater-Raynham 3, Diman 0

LOCATION: Bridgewater-Raynham Regional High School

RECORD: 6-8 (5-1 Southeast Conference)

HIGHLIGHTS: Hannah Daly had 14 attacks and five kills while Julia Aker had 13 attacks and eight kills. “Overall all the girls played well,” Trojans coach Maria Serrano said.

NEXT GAME: Wednesday at Brockton

Boys Soccer: Dighton-Rehoboth at Old Rochester

SCORE: Old Rochester 4, Dighton-Rehoboth 1

LOCATION: Old Rochester Regional High School

DATE: Oct. 10

RECORD: 6-3-2 (6-1-2 South Coast Conference)

NEXT GAME: Wednesday vs. Apponequet

Girls Soccer: Dighton-Rehoboth at New Bedford

SCORE: Dighton-Rehoboth 0, New Bedford 0

LOCATION: New Bedford High School

DATE: Oct. 10

RECORD: 6-3-5 (5-2-3 SCC)

NEXT GAME: Wednesday at Apponequet

Volleyball: Dighton-Rehoboth at Old Rochester

SCORE: Old Rochester 3, Dighton-Rehoboth 0

LOCATION: Old Rochester Regional High School

DATE: Oct. 10

RECORD: 5-8 (2-7 SCC)

HIGHLIGHTS: Set scores were 6-25, 20-25 and 16-25. Kianna Reuter had five kills and four blocks

NEXT GAME: Wednesday at New Bedford

