FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Weekend Getaways in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
What Happened to Blair Adams - His Death Remains a MysterySam H ArnoldKnoxville, TN
Silent and Live Auctions at this Hotel Help Charities for Children, Local and Footways-Related CausesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Walland, TN
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
WATE
YMCA partners with Tennova for new facility
WATE
Tala Shatara running for Wesley House Queen!
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A local organization is gearing up for their biggest event yet. On Friday, October 21 at the Brookside, The Wesley House Community Center will be holding their largest annual event, the Masquerade Ball. The evening will be full of food, drinks, and a silent auction. The Wesley House Kid’s Dance Team will also be performing a special number that is said to always be the highlight of the evening. Tickets and tables are still online to buy.
WATE
Messages in stone: Unique tombstones at East TN State Veterans Cemetery
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Circles of tombstones stand tall and unmovable at the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery just east of Knoxville. The stones are all exactly alike in size, shape and color. Identical like uniforms. Each of the nearly 6,000 stones is a reminder of time sacrificed for...
Iowa lineman’s gear stolen in Knoxville after Ian repairs
A lineman from Iowa who helped get the lights back on in Florida was left in the dark when his gear was stolen on the return home.
Vols fans demand ‘Queen Dolly’ as College GameDay guest picker
University of Tennessee fans are excited to hear who the ESPN College Game Day guest picker will be for Saturday's game against the University of Alabama, and some fans have decided to root the Queen of East Tennessee.
WATE
Deadly shooting victim identified
Hamilton coming to Knoxville, here’s how to get tickets
Hamilton is coming to Knoxville in February as a part of the Tennessee Theatre's 2022-23 season.
East Tennessee areas “abnormally dry,” rain in the forecast
The dry fall weather may be finally taking a small break with rain in the forecast, however, rainfall across the region is well below average.
Two East Tennessee lakes restocked with catfish
Two lakes in East Tennessee have been stocked with catfish by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
WATE
Solar Power company out of business
After paying for solar panels to be installed, a Maryville homeowner says he cannot get in touch with the business despite the work not being completed. After paying for solar panels to be installed, a Maryville homeowner says he cannot get in touch with the business despite the work not being completed.
Maryville man seeking answers after solar company shuts down leaving job unfinished
After paying for solar panels to be installed, a Maryville homeowner says he cannot get in touch with the business despite the work not being completed.
Knoxville man narrowly avoids extended warranty phishing scam
A retired Knoxville man almost became the latest victim of a phishing scam.
WATE
Knoxville ghost tour will leave you with spooked
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Go on a haunted adventure, if you dare. The Haunted Knoxville Ghost Tours gives you an interactive experience through the city’s most historic and haunted sites. This guided tour takes you on an excursion full of history, religion, fun, and maybe even some fright.
WATE
Local Mexican bakery has ‘delisioco’ treats
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Healthy and tasty treats are found with this couple. Angelique’s, a Mexican bakery, that regularly caters to pop-up markets around town, brings flavor and culture together. Husband and wife team, Norma Palacios and husband Alejandro Villegas, have been running their on-the-go bakery for about...
WATE
Hear ye, Hear ye, Tennessee Medieval Faire conquers Harriman
HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WATE) – At the Tennessee Medieval Faire you will be transported back in time to the days of Arthurian legend. Witness jousting, combat chess, and enjoy over 50 authentic vendors this weekend before the faire closes for the year. The Tennessee Medieval Faire has a bit of...
Cat missing after South Knoxville apartment fire
Several people have been displaced and one cat is missing following a fire in South Knoxville.
WATE
Paula Deen’s Lumberjack Feud brings the Axe
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Paula Deen’s Lumberjack Feud is so much more than a show, it celebrates the competitors that make lumberjack games such an exciting pastime. SeeMoreSmokies.com has great deals on attractions like this everyday, experience the adventure of the Smokies with SeeMoreSmokies.com. If you have...
Two accused of selling crack cocaine out of Knoxville apartment
Two men are facing charges after a Knoxville Police Department investigation found an apartment was allegedly being used to distribute crack cocaine, according to KPD.
Body found in rubble of Gatlinburg fire
A body of an unidentified person has been found amid fire suppression efforts by crews working a structure fire in downtown Gatlinburg that began early Sunday morning.
Knoxville car dealership owner pleads guilty to tax evasion
The owner of a large car dealership in Knoxville has pleaded guilty to tax evasion in connection a purchase of a boat in 2016.
