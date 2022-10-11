ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATE

YMCA partners with Tennova for new facility

YMCA of East Tennessee CEO Jim Dickson announced Wednesday that its Bob Temple North Side YMCA will close operations by the end of the year. YMCA of East Tennessee CEO Jim Dickson announced Wednesday that its Bob Temple North Side YMCA will close operations by the end of the year.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Tala Shatara running for Wesley House Queen!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A local organization is gearing up for their biggest event yet. On Friday, October 21 at the Brookside, The Wesley House Community Center will be holding their largest annual event, the Masquerade Ball. The evening will be full of food, drinks, and a silent auction. The Wesley House Kid’s Dance Team will also be performing a special number that is said to always be the highlight of the evening. Tickets and tables are still online to buy.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Knoxville, TN
Society
Local
Tennessee Society
Local
Tennessee Government
State
Florida State
Knoxville, TN
Government
City
Oak Ridge, TN
WATE

Deadly shooting victim identified

The victim of a shooting on Holston Hills Road in East Knoxville on Monday night has been identified, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland. The victim of a shooting on Holston Hills Road in East Knoxville on Monday night has been identified, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland.
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Faith#College Gameday#Sevier#Wate Midday News Mckay#Knoxville Ahead
WATE

Solar Power company out of business

After paying for solar panels to be installed, a Maryville homeowner says he cannot get in touch with the business despite the work not being completed. After paying for solar panels to be installed, a Maryville homeowner says he cannot get in touch with the business despite the work not being completed.
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
WATE

Knoxville ghost tour will leave you with spooked

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Go on a haunted adventure, if you dare. The Haunted Knoxville Ghost Tours gives you an interactive experience through the city’s most historic and haunted sites. This guided tour takes you on an excursion full of history, religion, fun, and maybe even some fright.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Local Mexican bakery has ‘delisioco’ treats

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Healthy and tasty treats are found with this couple. Angelique’s, a Mexican bakery, that regularly caters to pop-up markets around town, brings flavor and culture together. Husband and wife team, Norma Palacios and husband Alejandro Villegas, have been running their on-the-go bakery for about...
ALCOA, TN
WATE

Hear ye, Hear ye, Tennessee Medieval Faire conquers Harriman

HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WATE) – At the Tennessee Medieval Faire you will be transported back in time to the days of Arthurian legend. Witness jousting, combat chess, and enjoy over 50 authentic vendors this weekend before the faire closes for the year. The Tennessee Medieval Faire has a bit of...
HARRIMAN, TN
WATE

Paula Deen’s Lumberjack Feud brings the Axe

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Paula Deen’s Lumberjack Feud is so much more than a show, it celebrates the competitors that make lumberjack games such an exciting pastime. SeeMoreSmokies.com has great deals on attractions like this everyday, experience the adventure of the Smokies with SeeMoreSmokies.com. If you have...
PIGEON FORGE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy