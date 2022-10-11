KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A local organization is gearing up for their biggest event yet. On Friday, October 21 at the Brookside, The Wesley House Community Center will be holding their largest annual event, the Masquerade Ball. The evening will be full of food, drinks, and a silent auction. The Wesley House Kid’s Dance Team will also be performing a special number that is said to always be the highlight of the evening. Tickets and tables are still online to buy.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 18 HOURS AGO