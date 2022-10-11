Filmmaker Jennifer Siebel Newsom, wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, is set to testify against Harvey Weinstein in his Los Angeles sexual assault trial

Read full article on original website
Gavin Newsom's wife, Jennifer Siebel, among accusers at Harvey Weinstein trial
California Gov. Gavin Newsom's wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, was among accusers present on Monday during Harvey Weinstein's rape and sexual assault trial.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom signs bill restricting use of rap lyrics as evidence in criminal cases
California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law Friday that will limit prosecutors' ability to use rap and hip-hop lyrics as evidence in criminal cases.
'It's Horrible Timing:' Danny Masterson Demands Criminal Trial Be Delayed Due To Rick Caruso's Anti-Scientology Ads In Race For L.A. Mayor
Danny Masterson asked the court to delay his criminal trial due to an unusual circumstance. The former That '70s Show actor, who is fighting three charges of forcible rape, asked the judge to push his scheduled October 11 trial date because of Rick Caruso's anti-Scientology ads in his race for Los Angeles mayor, RadarOnline.com has learned. Masterson has been a longtime member of the Church of Scientology. The actor showed up to court with his lawyer, Philip Cohen, on Monday, who argued that the timing of Caruso's commercials is "horrible" for his client. He asked that Masterson's trial be...
BLM Co-Founder Patrisse Cullors Drops Thousands On Renovations To Lavish L.A. Property
Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullor completed a series of extensive renovations to her lavish Los Angeles home. The 39-year-old activist shelled out more than $30,000 on a new fence last year, followed by thousands of dollars more on updates to the property, including adding a swimming pool, a sauna and an outdoor play area with a swing set and slide for her son.
Judge agrees to delay Elizabeth Holmes’ sentencing over prosecutor misconduct concerns
A judge Monday agreed to delay sentencing former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes so he can consider whether federal prosecutors committed misconduct involving a star witness in her trial. U.S. District Judge Edward Davila had scheduled Holmes' sentencing for Oct. 17. In January, a jury found Holmes guilty on four of...
How women are faring, 5 years after the Harvey Weinstein exposés
In the five years since the publication of two gut-wrenching exposés involving women who said they were abused by film mogul Harvey Weinstein while trying to enter the industry, there's been a massive rise in social awareness of the pervasiveness of sexual harassment. Why it matters: Despite this, there's...
Judge delays Elizabeth Holmes's sentencing in response to bid for new trial
Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes's sentencing has been pushed back by the judge as officials investigate whether prosecutors in her case practiced misconduct.
Anna Delvey Is Getting Released From Prison
Anna Delvey – the con artist and faux socialite who went viral for scamming New York’s top bankers, luxury hotels, and elite socialites out of thousands of dollars as detailed in the Netflix series Inventing Anna – is being released from jail…but has to stay off social media.
Attorney complains about ‘unsanitary’ cell conditions for Weinstein
An attorney representing former film producer Harvey Weinstein complained to a judge Tuesday about the “almost medieval” conditions his client is facing in a temporary holding cell before he is taken back to jail while on trial on sex-related charges involving five women. One of Weinstein’s lawyers, Mark...
Convicted "fake heiress" Anna Sorokin to be released from custody
A woman — whose exploits posing as a German heiress to scam individuals and financial institutions out of hundreds of thousands of dollars inspired a Netflix series — is being released from immigration custody. Anna Sorokin was scheduled to be released from ICE custody Friday evening, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said. The 31-year-old had been held by immigration authorities since March 2021, after she had served three years in prison for larceny and theft. Immigration authorities claim she has overstayed her visa and must be returned to Germany.This week, a judge had cleared the way for Sorokin to be released...
Fake heiress Anna Sorokin to fight deportation while on house arrest
NEW YORK — A judge ruled Wednesday that Anna Sorokin, the subject of Netflix’s series “Inventing Anna,” has won her release from federal jail but must remain in 24-hour home confinement with electronic monitoring. Sorokin must post a $10,000 bond and provide a residential address where...
Harvey Weinstein's lawyer argues he has 'almost medieval' cell conditions
Harvey Weinstein's lawyer pled with the judge in his rape and sexual assault case in Los Angeles that his holding cell is “unhygienic” and “almost medieval.”
Judge dismisses suit against casino mogul Steve Wynn that claimed he lobbied Trump on behalf of China
A federal judge on Wednesday dismissed a Justice Department lawsuit against casino developer Steve Wynn that sought to force him to register as a foreign agent due to lobbying work the agency says he did for China during the Trump administration. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg said the Justice Department...
