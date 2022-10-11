ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poland, ME

Poland, October 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 2 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Poland.

The Fryeburg Academy soccer team will have a game with Poland Regional High School on October 11, 2022, 13:15:00.

Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The Fryeburg Academy soccer team will have a game with Poland Regional High School on October 11, 2022, 15:00:00.

Varsity Girls Soccer

