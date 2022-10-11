Poland, October 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Poland.
The Fryeburg Academy soccer team will have a game with Poland Regional High School on October 11, 2022, 13:15:00.
Fryeburg Academy
Poland Regional High School
October 11, 2022
13:15:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer
The Fryeburg Academy soccer team will have a game with Poland Regional High School on October 11, 2022, 15:00:00.
Fryeburg Academy
Poland Regional High School
October 11, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
