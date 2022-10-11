Read full article on original website
Four Winds Hotel announces tentative opening date in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The construction of a 23-story Four Winds Hotel in South Bend is far from finished, yet it’s far enough along to start booking some of the space. The hotel is still a work in progress. It is rough around the edges. There are no...
Bronson Healthcare offers $20K signing bonuses for nurses, $10K for surgical technologists
KALAMAZOO, MI — Bronson Healthcare is actively hiring nurses and surgical technologists and offering five-figure signing bonuses for qualified candidates. Surgical technologists are being offered signing bonuses of up to $10,000, while nurses are currently being offered signing bonuses of up to $20,000, according to a news release from the healthcare organization. Full- and part-time roles are available for both techs and nurses.
South Bend restaurants donate $12,000 to Beacon Children’s Hospital
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A group of South Bend restaurants are giving back to kids in need!. The Downtown Dining Association presented a check worth more than $12,000 to Beacon Children’s Hospital on Tuesday. The money was collected during “Summer Restaurant Weeks” which ran from July 25 through...
VA Outpatient Clinic opens in Benton Harbor October 18
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - A VA Outpatient Clinic is opening in Benton Harbor on October 18. The new facility is located at 1275 Mall Drive. The clinic focuses on primary care and mental health services for veterans. Located 10 minutes from downtown Benton Harbor and St. Joseph, the building houses...
Kalamazoo bicycle shop will close after 15 years of business
KALAMAZOO, MI — After 15 years of serving the Kalamazoo area, Zoo City Cycle & Sport announced Tuesday it would be closing permanently. The shop, located at 4308 S. Westnedge Ave. just north of the I-94 interchange, made the announcement on its website and on its social media accounts.
PHM School Board raises teacher wages by 7 percent of base salary
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Higher salaries are coming for Penn-Harris-Madison teachers. This means salaries will start at just over $44,000 dollars. In addition, some teachers will also receive an evaluation stipend of $600 dollars. “That certainly makes us more competitive it’s a very tight market for teachers. We’ve had a...
TCU employees spend Monday volunteering as part of ‘Day of Giving’
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Over 700 Teachers Credit Union (TCU) employees volunteered in communities across Indiana for the credit union’s “Day of Giving.”. TCU team members in South Bend worked with several local organizations, including the Food Bank of Northern Indiana, Goodwill Industries, and Pet Refuge. Employees...
Little House on the Prairie comes to the Lerner Theatre this weekend
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Little House on the Prairie: The Musical come to the Lerner Theatre this weekend. The musical follows the classic story of the Ingalls family and their journey through various hardships in South Dakota. Tickets are on sale now and range in price from $12 - $25....
The newly improved YMCA O’Brien Center gets ready for celebration
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Renovations have already brought in hundreds of new members. Thanks to a partnership between the YMCA and South Bend Venus, Parks, and Arts, the O’Brien Center has been revamped. “The YMCA and the VPA came together as a partnership in June of 2020. We’ve...
Harrison Elementary School in South Bend receives $20,000 donation
The South Bend Common Council passed next year's budget during Monday night's meeting. Hoosiers are voicing their concerns about leaders on the state and federal levels ahead of November’s midterm elections. Updated: 46 minutes ago. A new survey finds Hoosier voters are split on the topic of abortion.
A new neighborhood is headed for Nappanee
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - R Yoder Construction has announced a new neighborhood!. The new development is called Wellfield Community, and construction could begin as soon as next year. According to their website, the new neighborhood will be within walking distance of Northwood High School! Those interested can apply for...
Gun Lake Tribe, state celebrate new bridge on US-131
A native American tribe the state of Michigan celebrated the opening of a new overpass bridge in Wayland Township Tuesday.
Market hung up on call centers
Call centers — with their massive, open spaces and room for hundreds of employees — are a thing of the past. While companies across the country are working to figure out the new normal of in-office arrangements, call centers are a dying real estate segment. In recent discussions...
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you are looking for new places to discover, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely if you have never been to any of them before, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
Ribbon-cutting held for Brennan’s View luxury condominiums in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, a ribbon-cutting and blessing was held for Brennan’s View!. It’s the newest luxury condo building located near Notre Dame. They’re built on Corby Boulevard, right behind Trader Joe’s. The ribbon-cutting even brought out local leaders to celebrate. “Well it’s...
SWAT situation at Village Green in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The SWAT team is at a residence in Village Green in Mishawaka Tuesday evening. SWAT is at a residence on Pheasant Run. According to the St. Joseph County Police Department, SWAT is searching for a suspect wanted on an arrest warrant.
Paw Paw man pleads guilty to setting Planned Parenthood clinic on fire
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WNDU) - A Michigan man pleaded guilty to the arson of a Planned Parenthood on Wednesday. Joshua Brereton, of Paw Paw, pleaded guilty to one count of arson, in which he set fire to a Planned Parenthood clinic in Kalamazoo. According to court documents, Brereton admitted that...
A man kite surfing on Lake Michigan died Monday
A man kite surfing on Lake Michigan died Monday. Conservation officers say Douglas Tolle was taking kite surfing lessons on the lake near Washington Park in Michigan City Saturday. The DNR says they aren’t sure what happened, but that Tolle started struggling in the water. By the time other...
Amtrak “Hell Train” Passes Through Battle Creek And Kalamazoo
The recent disastrous journey of Amtrak’s Wolverine 351 could have been a scene from the epic travel movie “Planes, Trains and Automobiles”, the 1987 comedy film directed by John Hughes, starring Steve Martin and John Candy. In the film both men team up, trying to get to Chicago by Thanksgiving, while various transportation disasters plague their efforts. One attempt included boarding a train in Wichita, Kansas, that eventually broke down in Jefferson City, stranding its passengers in a field. The passengers that boarded Amtrak’s Wolverine 351, in Pontiac, Michigan, Friday afternoon on October 8th, probably wished they had been stranded in an open field, attempting to reach Chicago.
Important reminders during Fire Prevention Week
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - National Fire Prevention Week is October 9 – 15. This year’s theme is ‘Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.’. The South Bend Fire Department is reminding you to check the batteries in your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors every single month.
