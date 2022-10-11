ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Community reacts to death of pastor who hit tree with vehicle

By Kayla Solomon, FOX13 Memphis
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tznWH_0iTxOVOi00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Facebook video from September 25 marks one of the last times Pastor Willie Boyd would get a chance to preach a sermon to his congregation at Greenwood CME Church.

“He was definitely one of the most charismatic, one of the most prolific pastors and preachers in our area. He was transcendent in his style, very thoughtful in his substance,” said Reverend Earle Fisher, senior pastor at Abyssinian Baptist Church.

More than two weeks later, Boyd’s loved ones are mourning his loss.

On Saturday, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said Boyd died in a single-car accident in Eads, where his car hit a tree.

Fisher said he knew Pastor Boyd for more than a decade through LeMoyne-Owen College and the Memphis Theological Seminary.

He said it will take time to heal from such a loss.

“It’s hard to articulate how much he will be missed and what he meant to the landscape of preaching in Memphis,” said Fisher.

His colleagues said he was a member of Kappa Alpha Psi, Inc, crossing at LeMoyne-Owen College, and he also loved his family, a wife, and three children.

Reverend Donald Stone Jr., the senior pastor at Clover Green CME Church, said he looked up to Boyd as a mentor.

“He’s a very inspirational preacher, he did his research, he did his homework, he was a student in his ministry. He’s one I would say I look up to and one I would consider a big brother in ministry,” said Stone.

In a Facebook post over the weekend, Boyd’s wife, Ebony, asked for prayers for her and their children during this time.

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.

Comments / 1

Related
speakinoutweeklynews.net

Memphis congregation grieve pastor killed in fatal accident

A congregation in Memphis is grieving the loss of their 44-year-old pastor who died in a car accident a week after his youngest daughter was baptized, remembering him as a caring pastor, a family man, a good husband and “irreplaceable.”. The Rev. Willie Boyd Jr., pastor of Greenwood CME...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Community remembers Mid-South pastor killed in crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Loved ones and community leaders are remembering a Mid-South pastor who was killed in a car wreck Saturday night. Pastor Willie Boyd of Greenwood CME Church died after his car struck a tree near N. Reid Hooker Road and Monterey Road in Eads around 7 p.m.  Just two days later, his friend Dr. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eads, TN
Memphis, TN
Society
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Society
WREG

Arkansas daycare employee accused of hitting 3-year-old boy

FORREST CITY, Ark.– Parents of a 3-year-old boy in Forrest City, Arkansas are demanding answers and action after he was reportedly hit by a daycare worker. Jerrett Gray, the father of 3-year-old JaShaun Hines, said his son was, in his words, popped by a female employee at Kids for the Future Daycare Monday morning. He […]
FORREST CITY, AR
WREG

Crash kills woman, injures mom passing through Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A Georgia woman passing through Memphis was killed, and her mother was injured when a speeding driver plowed into their moving truck, causing it to overturn. Relatives said Mayi Kelley, 21, was killed, and Laurel Phoenix, 54, was transported to the Regional One Medical Center after they were broadsided by the driver […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Family and church community grieve Memphis pastor after sudden death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Family members and the faith community are grieving the death of a Memphis pastor. Pastor Willie Boyd died Saturday night, in a single-vehicle car accident. He leaves behind a wife and three small children and the congregation he had been leading for nearly two years. Sunday...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willie Boyd
Tennessee Lookout

Memphis hospital declines participation in city’s violence intervention program

An intervention program aimed at curbing violence in Memphis by speaking to shooting victims and their families encountered resistance from one of Memphis’ largest hospitals, prompting city officials to intervene.  On Tuesday, Memphis City Council members voted to pass a resolution requesting the Shelby County government help facilitate an agreement between Regional One Health Hospital […] The post Memphis hospital declines participation in city’s violence intervention program appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lemoyne Owen College#Pastors#Abyssinian Baptist Church#Greenwood Cme Church#Clover Green Cme Church#Stone
WREG

Man says property dispute in Eads led to gunfire

EADS, Tenn.– A man claims a dispute over 36 inches of land where a fence is supposed to go led to his neighbor shooting at his home in a quiet Eads community. 74-year-old Gary Blaylock told WREG those inches are an important part of his two-acre lot, but seemingly just as important to his neighbor’s […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WJTV 12

Silver Alert canceled for Tate County teen

UPDATE: TATE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Silver Alert issued Cayden Schappach has been canceled. He has located and is safe. TATE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 17-year-old Cayden Schappach, of Senatobia. He is described as five feet nine inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. […]
TATE COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Facebook
actionnews5.com

Victim critically injured from shooting on Oakwood St.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A victim was transported in critical condition to Regional One Hospital Monday afternoon. Memphis police responded to a shooting on Oakwood Street near Heard Avenue at 1:34 p.m., said police. There is no suspect information at this time. Call 901-528-CASH if you have any tips.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man tried to hide in backseat of car he burglarized: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis man behind bars for allegedly burglarizing a car is also accused of trying to lie low in the backseat.  If you didn’t know any better, you may not think twice about seeing a gray sedan parked in a lot just off Winchester Road at the Plum Tree Shops. However, police say […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Car stolen out of MS found in Collierville, two arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two people were arrested after police found a car stolen out of Marshall County, Mississippi in Collierville Monday. Collierville Police said an alert notified officers that the stolen car was in the area of Forrest Hill and Shelby Drive. Police found the car and arrested two people. They said one of the suspects […]
COLLIERVILLE, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
118K+
Followers
129K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy