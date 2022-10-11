Community reacts to death of pastor who hit tree with vehicle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Facebook video from September 25 marks one of the last times Pastor Willie Boyd would get a chance to preach a sermon to his congregation at Greenwood CME Church.

“He was definitely one of the most charismatic, one of the most prolific pastors and preachers in our area. He was transcendent in his style, very thoughtful in his substance,” said Reverend Earle Fisher, senior pastor at Abyssinian Baptist Church.

More than two weeks later, Boyd’s loved ones are mourning his loss.

On Saturday, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said Boyd died in a single-car accident in Eads, where his car hit a tree.

Fisher said he knew Pastor Boyd for more than a decade through LeMoyne-Owen College and the Memphis Theological Seminary.

He said it will take time to heal from such a loss.

“It’s hard to articulate how much he will be missed and what he meant to the landscape of preaching in Memphis,” said Fisher.

His colleagues said he was a member of Kappa Alpha Psi, Inc, crossing at LeMoyne-Owen College, and he also loved his family, a wife, and three children.

Reverend Donald Stone Jr., the senior pastor at Clover Green CME Church, said he looked up to Boyd as a mentor.

“He’s a very inspirational preacher, he did his research, he did his homework, he was a student in his ministry. He’s one I would say I look up to and one I would consider a big brother in ministry,” said Stone.

In a Facebook post over the weekend, Boyd’s wife, Ebony, asked for prayers for her and their children during this time.

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.