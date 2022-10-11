Read full article on original website
'We trust these people to be with our children': Mother details experience with RAFB childcare facility
Zhanay Flynn appeared before a federal magistrate in Macon on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to all charges. Her bond was set at $15,000.
Spooky sailors: Second annual Witches float on Ocmulgee River held in Macon
MACON, Ga. — If you passed by Amerson River Park Sunday afternoon, you probably spotted some witches who swapped their brooms out for paddles. Folks got out their Halloween costumes a few weeks early, and dressed as witches, warlocks and wizards to float down the Ocmulgee river for the second annual Witches Float.
'The Cat Behind the Hat': Rare collection of personal Dr. Seuss works displayed in Macon
MACON, Ga. — If you're in downtown Macon this weekend, keep an eye for thing one and thing two, or maybe Horton, who still hears a who. The characters will be featured in a collection of Dr. Seuss art at Gallery West on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The exhibit,...
Learn more about Georgia agribusiness at the fair in Perry including the baby barn
PERRY, Ga. — Throughout the fair high school students from across the state show their animals-like goats, sheep, cows, and of course--PIGS!. Agribusiness is Georgia's leading industry. Bringing in $74 Billion every year. You can learn more about the industry and the animals behind it at the baby barn.
'A beautiful person': Macon musicians raise money for Macon Volunteer Clinic in friend's honor
MACON, Ga. — The ‘Fly Infestation' may sound like a gathering of bugs, but it's actually a gathering of folks throwing a fundraising concert to raise money on behalf of a man– J-Fly. Jason Laster passed away recently, and was beloved by the Macon music community. Scott...
'I make it go where people are smiling': Strolling piano gets groovy at Georgia National Fair
PERRY, Ga. — Whether you're stuffing your face with funnel cake or munching down on a turkey leg, you may hear the tunes of one of your favorite songs rolling down the midway. "I make it go where people are smiling usually," Randall Branham said. Branham is the using...
'Stuff is going on': Jones County deputy searches for paranormal activity in Central Georgia
GRAY, Ga. — There's something spooky going on in central Georgia and one deputy in Jones County is willing to find out. When Jones County Sheriff made a statement on their Facebook page about finding the scariest places in the county, they elected Dennis as the "in-house paranormal expert."
Georgia university considers dropping homecoming king and queen for genderless titles
Officials at Mercer University in Georgia are considering eliminating the titles of homecoming king and queen in favor of genderless "Homecoming Royalty." The proposal would eliminate the gender designations for the homecoming titles and also change the eligibility so that both "royalty" could be of the same gender. The current...
Bibb County teacher writes book to help grieving moms after losing two children of her own
MACON, Ga. — During the day, she's a writing lab teacher helping students how to improve their writing skills and share their stories. Outside the classroom, Tiffany Madison is a mom who has experienced the loss of two babies. In October 2013, Madison was told she was diagnosed with...
'I can't believe it' Houston County Habitat for Humanity helps Warner Robins women become home owners
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Houston County Habitat for Humanity is helping people in the community become homeowners. October 8 they began work on their 2022 Women's Build Project. This is the organization's 68th home build. The project is being built in Warner Robins on E. Imperial Circle. HCHFH says...
Deep-fried cheeseburger sure to be a hit at Georgia National Fair
PERRY, Ga. — This year at the Georgia National Fair, 19 vendors are getting together for a "Fair Food Fight." It's really for bragging rights, but they're coming up with amazing creative concoctions for you to enjoy. You can bet the deep-fried cheeseburger will be a contender. Terri Cox...
'It's just patriotic': Veterans of Foreign Wars pay it forward each year at the Georgia National Fair
PERRY, Ga. — The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6126 return this year for their 33rd Georgia National Fair. They raise money for veterans just like themselves. Fresh ribeye steak sandwiches are served hot and ready for the hundreds of thousands of people who make their way out each year.
'It's a pain that never goes away': Macon families remember homicide victims
MACON, Ga. — Over the weekend-- Macon-Bibb hit the highest number of homicides the county has ever seen. It now stands at 56 with three months left in the year. The non-profit organization 'Cure Violence' held a balloon release paying tribute to those lives lost. The event was part...
'Central State Hospital is part of Georgia’s history': Some hospital buildings could be facing demolition
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A state agency says the fences they've been installing around several of the buildings on Central State Hospital's main campus are due to asbestos removal. This includes the Walker, Greene, and Jones buildings, the communications building, and the steam plant. However, folks say they're still concerned...
Freedom's Path at Dublin, GA, Closes Over $16M in Financing for Historic Veteran Housing Development
DUBLIN, Ga. - October 12, 2022 - ( Newswire.com ) Garrison For Veterans, Solutions For Veterans, The Dublin Housing Authority, Communities for Veterans, Wellington Development Company and the entire Freedom's Path Dublin Development Team are pleased to announce that Freedom's Path at Dublin, Georgia, a historic 50-unit, public-private Veteran housing development with the Department of Veterans Affairs, has closed on all financing. Construction began Oct. 3, 2022.
$50K in American Rescue Plan money going to new Tyler Perry exhibit in the Tubman Museum
MACON, Ga. — Roughly half a million dollars of American Rescue Plan money is on the way to Macon, helping at least 10 different nonprofits and attractions. More than $50,000 is set to go to the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame and $100,000 for Macon's Bicentennial celebration. Wednesday's announcement...
#Scene13: Here are events and activities you can do in Central Georgia this weekend
MACON, Ga. — It is almost time for the weekend and #scene13 has all you need to know about what is fun, fresh and lively in your community. And remember, if you are on the scene this weekend use #scene13 in your photos and you may just see yourself on our 13WMAZ Instagram story.
Cleanups held around Macon-Bibb for national 'Faith and Blue' weekend
MACON, Ga. — On Saturday, several members of law enforcement and community faith leaders came pout to participate in a series of cleanups around macon- Bibb. The locations included North Tattnall Square Park, East Macon Mohawk Road/Thunderbird road, South Bibb Lynmore Circle/Antioch Road, and West Macon Berkshire Drive/Canterbury Road.
Georgia Grown welcomes Good Lolli to the state fair
PERRY, Ga. — At the Georgia National Fair this year, expect to see something sweets that's not funnel cake or lemonade. You can only find it in the Georgia Grown building on the eastern side of the Georgia National Fairgrounds. We're talking about Good Lolli. Kevin and Miiah Eubanks...
Shane Gottwals, Tim Riley face off in Houston County commissioner District 2 race
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — There's another race to watch in Houston County-- that one is for the District 2 county commission seat. Shane Gottwals and Tim Riley have similar ideas about the most pressing issues for the voter. Gottwals says Houston County's economy has been doing well, and he...
