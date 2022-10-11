ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

kptv.com

Oregon inmate escapes in Forest Service vehicle with keys left inside

BAKER CITY Ore. (KPTV) - An inmate briefly escaped custody on Wednesday afternoon by fleeing in a U.S. Forest Service vehicle with the keys left in the ignition, according to the Oregon Department of Corrections. Hal Andrew Davis III, 22, was on a work crew project from the minimum security...
centraloregondaily.com

Elk or deer roadkill in Oregon? Salvagers reminded to still report them

As we get into the peak season of vehicle collisions with deer and elk in Oregon, the state fish and wildlife and transportation departments are reminding drivers to be cautious. And they’re reminding folks that while salvaging roadkill is OK, there are still rules to be followed. Oregon Department...
The Oregonian

Microchip’s new Oregon factory could be $3 billion, employ 650; lawmakers seek quick action from Gov. Kate Brown

Oregon civic leaders say the new factory Microchip Technology is contemplating for its Gresham site could be a $3 billion investment someday employing 650. “The expansion will make an extraordinary difference in Gresham, East Multnomah County, in Oregon, and in national chip production,” the leaders wrote in a letter to Gov. Kate Brown that The Oregonian/OregonLive obtained. “We want to see Oregon workers help fix our global supply chain issues.”
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Protect Oregon’s land use system

There has been a great deal of press coverage lately regarding the efforts to attract new or expanded chip manufacturing plants in Oregon. (“Intel lobbyists: Oregon will ‘miss out’ on chip industry building boom without more incentives,” Oct. 6, “Microchip Technology contemplates major factory expansion in Gresham,” Oct. 5)
KDRV

Concerned parents are voicing their opinion on unsanitary park conditions

Medford - Concerned parents and local residents are now hesitant to bring their children to local parks in Medford due to the unsanitary conditions. Hawthorne Park off East Main St is a popular spot with a farmer’s market on Thursdays, a playground, and a splash pad for children to enjoy. Although parents have been hesitant to let their children use the facilities because of unsanitary conditions.
mckenzieriverreflectionsnewspaper.com

Caregiving an under-the-radar issue in Oregon election

With the election a little over a month away, some say caregiving and long-term care are issues too big for candidates in Oregon to ignore. There are about 460,000 family caregivers in the state providing $5.7 billion of unpaid care, according to a 2017 estimate. Yvonne Smith, a faculty member...
northeastoregonnow.com

Oregon Groups to Receive $100 Million for Farming, Ranching, Timber

A $100 million infusion of federal money will help ranchers, farmers and loggers switch to practices that emit less greenhouse gases and capture more carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Sept. 26 it would send two Portland-based nonprofit conservation groups, Sustainable Northwest and The Climate...
bendsource.com

Vote Tina Kotek for Oregon Governor

There's lots to chew on in this governor's race, with the ideal of a "third party" non-affiliated candidate in the mix. But the reality of a third candidate has proved a hard pill to swallow. While our editorial board gave serious weight to the benefits of a candidate who could sit in the middle of the aisle, like most voters, we ended up placing our endorsement with the candidate who can best deliver on the political vision we have for the state. While we enjoy the idea of a governor who's free of the pressures of party politics, that's not what we imagine politics in Salem would look like. Betsy Johnson jumped into this race to be a punch in the gut to the two parties, but in reality, she hasn't shown her case to be strong enough to end up being anything but a spoiler potentially pushing Oregon in what we consider an alarming direction.
OREGON STATE

