kptv.com
Oregon inmate escapes in Forest Service vehicle with keys left inside
BAKER CITY Ore. (KPTV) - An inmate briefly escaped custody on Wednesday afternoon by fleeing in a U.S. Forest Service vehicle with the keys left in the ignition, according to the Oregon Department of Corrections. Hal Andrew Davis III, 22, was on a work crew project from the minimum security...
KATU.com
Oregon leaders look at expanding Multnomah Co. Preschool for All program nationally
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Advocates for Multnomah County's Preschool for All are working to bring the pilot program to the national stage. The program offers free preschool to children across the county, aiming to fill the gaps in the childcare system. Voters in the county passed the measure in...
centraloregondaily.com
Elk or deer roadkill in Oregon? Salvagers reminded to still report them
As we get into the peak season of vehicle collisions with deer and elk in Oregon, the state fish and wildlife and transportation departments are reminding drivers to be cautious. And they’re reminding folks that while salvaging roadkill is OK, there are still rules to be followed. Oregon Department...
yachatsnews.com
As voting elsewhere comes under attack from partisans, Oregon’s election officials say decades-old mail system has many checks and balances
Ben Morris likes to say voting is in Oregon’s DNA. “We were the first state to create the ballot initiative process over 100 years ago,” said Morris, communications director for Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan. “We were among the first states to let women vote during the suffrage movement.”
Microchip’s new Oregon factory could be $3 billion, employ 650; lawmakers seek quick action from Gov. Kate Brown
Oregon civic leaders say the new factory Microchip Technology is contemplating for its Gresham site could be a $3 billion investment someday employing 650. “The expansion will make an extraordinary difference in Gresham, East Multnomah County, in Oregon, and in national chip production,” the leaders wrote in a letter to Gov. Kate Brown that The Oregonian/OregonLive obtained. “We want to see Oregon workers help fix our global supply chain issues.”
Readers respond: Protect Oregon’s land use system
There has been a great deal of press coverage lately regarding the efforts to attract new or expanded chip manufacturing plants in Oregon. (“Intel lobbyists: Oregon will ‘miss out’ on chip industry building boom without more incentives,” Oct. 6, “Microchip Technology contemplates major factory expansion in Gresham,” Oct. 5)
KATU.com
Families who lost loved ones to suicide say Measure 114 can help save people in crisis
PORTLAND, Ore. — Families who lost loved ones to suicide by gun say Measure 114 can help save more lives. Measure 114 is highly debated. Of the three candidates for Oregon governor, only Democrat Tina Kotek says she plans to vote in favor of it. In KATU's gubernatorial debate,...
Oregon officials receive complaints about people going door to door looking for election fraud
PORTLAND, Ore. — A voter in Roseburg was confused after someone knocked on her door last month asking questions about the November 2020 election. The canvasser carried an official-looking document titled, ‘Douglas County Resident Affidavit’ that included questions about her voting history and voter registration. Following the...
KDRV
Concerned parents are voicing their opinion on unsanitary park conditions
Medford - Concerned parents and local residents are now hesitant to bring their children to local parks in Medford due to the unsanitary conditions. Hawthorne Park off East Main St is a popular spot with a farmer’s market on Thursdays, a playground, and a splash pad for children to enjoy. Although parents have been hesitant to let their children use the facilities because of unsanitary conditions.
mckenzieriverreflectionsnewspaper.com
Caregiving an under-the-radar issue in Oregon election
With the election a little over a month away, some say caregiving and long-term care are issues too big for candidates in Oregon to ignore. There are about 460,000 family caregivers in the state providing $5.7 billion of unpaid care, according to a 2017 estimate. Yvonne Smith, a faculty member...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Sheriff Ash, Sheriff Bowen, and Sheriff Fish highlights from Oregon Sheriff’s Magazine
NORTHEAST OREGON – The Oregon State Sheriff’s Association publishes an Oregon Sheriff’s Magazine quarterly which highlights what is happening in each county from the perspective of the local county sheriff. The fall edition of the Oregon Sheriff’s Magazine with Baker County Sheriff Travis Ash highlights a few...
northeastoregonnow.com
Oregon Groups to Receive $100 Million for Farming, Ranching, Timber
A $100 million infusion of federal money will help ranchers, farmers and loggers switch to practices that emit less greenhouse gases and capture more carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Sept. 26 it would send two Portland-based nonprofit conservation groups, Sustainable Northwest and The Climate...
Oregon’s latest ACT scores show rock-bottom performance
New ACT scores out Wednesday show that very few Oregon high school students took the ACT – and the average scores for those who did was far lower than in any of the 11 other states with which Oregon could fairly be compared. Just 7% of students in Oregon’s...
3 Oregon wineries ranked among best in U.S., according to report
Some Oregon wineries are getting national recognition for their wines.
KATU.com
Expert: Visits from Biden, Virginia governor attempt to boost profile of Oregon election
SALEM, Ore. — President Joe Biden is set to visit Oregon this weekend and is expected to stump for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek. Meanwhile, her opponent, Republican Christine Drazan announced she expects Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin to join her campaign next week. Political analyst Jim Moore says the...
KDRV
3 neighboring black market grows busted with 113 greenhouses of marijuana found, police say
ROGUE RIVER, Ore. - The Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team raided three neighboring properties in rural Rogue River that were growing and processing black market cannabis on Thursday the 6th, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office. Jackson County Code Enforcement issued a total of $1.249 million in fines to the property owners.
KXL
It’s Time For Oregon To Evict Ron Wyden And Support Jo Rae Perkins, An Actual Oregonian
I hear plenty of criticism of absentee landlords. Lots of us have rented from folks like that. The worst of them own a place but don’t actually live anywhere nearby so they don’t care very much when problems crop up. I only wish people cared as much about...
bendsource.com
Vote Tina Kotek for Oregon Governor
There's lots to chew on in this governor's race, with the ideal of a "third party" non-affiliated candidate in the mix. But the reality of a third candidate has proved a hard pill to swallow. While our editorial board gave serious weight to the benefits of a candidate who could sit in the middle of the aisle, like most voters, we ended up placing our endorsement with the candidate who can best deliver on the political vision we have for the state. While we enjoy the idea of a governor who's free of the pressures of party politics, that's not what we imagine politics in Salem would look like. Betsy Johnson jumped into this race to be a punch in the gut to the two parties, but in reality, she hasn't shown her case to be strong enough to end up being anything but a spoiler potentially pushing Oregon in what we consider an alarming direction.
Measure 114 could have significant effect on gun control in Oregon
In a month, Oregonians will have the chance to vote on a measure that could have some major impacts on gun control in the state.
Historic 'Columbus Day Storm' struck the Pacific Northwest 60 years ago with power of Category 3 hurricane
Wednesday marks 60 years since what is considered the greatest storm to strike the Pacific Northwest: the Columbus Day Storm – a storm with somewhat similar impacts to a major hurricane.
