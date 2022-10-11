Frann C. Ringlein (Westerhold), 92, of Huron, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022 after a brief illness. Frann was born in Cleveland, OH in 1930 and moved to Huron in 1945. She attended Huron High School for two years and then graduated from St. Mary’s High School in 1948. She and her husband, Leo, built their home on Forest Hills Dr. where she resided for 61 years before moving in 2016 to the Commons Independent Living Facility in Sandusky.

HURON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO