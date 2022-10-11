Read full article on original website
huroninsider.com
Frances Ringlein
Frann C. Ringlein (Westerhold), 92, of Huron, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022 after a brief illness. Frann was born in Cleveland, OH in 1930 and moved to Huron in 1945. She attended Huron High School for two years and then graduated from St. Mary’s High School in 1948. She and her husband, Leo, built their home on Forest Hills Dr. where she resided for 61 years before moving in 2016 to the Commons Independent Living Facility in Sandusky.
Eleanor Dillon
Eleanor May (Williams) Dillon, 97, residing in Norwalk, passed away peacefully Monday, October 10, 2022 at her home. She was born in Bellevue, OH to the late George Frederick and Elizabeth (Oetzel) Williams. Eleanor graduated from Milan High School and the Cleveland School of Nursing and became a registered nurse....
John Hinton
John P. Hinton, 75, passed away on October 9, 2022, surrounded by his wife, three daughters, and loved ones. John, an avid gardener who described himself as a ‘farm boy’, was born in Mechanicsburg, Ohio on December 13, 1946 to his parents Joe and Elizabeth Hinton. Throughout his...
David Corriveau
David A. Corriveau, 78, of Huron, passed away on October 8, 2022 at Firelands Regional Medical Center. David was born on February 26, 1944 in Lorain, OH to the late Joseph and Dorothy (Hoffman) Corriveau. David was a graduate of St. Mary’s High School in Lorain, OH. He fought in...
Local highway construction for the week of October 10
Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of October 10. Erie County. State Route 60, from SR 113 to Kneisel Road, will have single lane closures...
Man allegedly found with cocaine, heroin while being arrested for assault, theft
SANDUSKY – When police were arresting a 59-year-old man on unprocessed warrants for theft and assault, they allegedly found cocaine, heroin, and other drug paraphernalia with him. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, the incident started when an officer observed James Purcell riding a bicycle northbound...
Kelleys Island to have planned power outage on Tuesday
KELLEYS ISLAND – A power outage has been scheduled by Handcock Wood scheduled for Tuesday. The outage is scheduled to take place from 9AM to 11AM and will effect all of Kelleys Island. Handcock Wood says the outage is needed for construction. If you have any questions or concerns,...
