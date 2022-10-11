Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington approves new housing lots amid need
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Both Bloomington and Normal are facing a crisis; people want to live and work there, but there are not enough places for people to move in. As companies like Rivian, Ferrero and State Farm continue hiring in their twin cities locations, more people are moving to the area which is short on all types of housing. Both the city and town are hoping to move more construction plans forward to retain employees as residents.
wcbu.org
Peoria City Council approves $700K in anti-violence funding, with more on the way
The Peoria City Council will provide $700,000 in COVID relief funds for violence prevention programming. Twelve organizations applied for the funding through a competitive application process, and five were selected to receive money. The city's Community Development Block Grant Public Services Advisory Commission assessed and ranked each application. The organizations...
1470 WMBD
Peoria City Council discusses pot policy
PEORIA, Ill. – City of Peoria administrators have a lot of feedback to go through when it comes to how and to what extent recreational cannabis dispensaries can locate in the city. The area currently has five pending applications for dispensaries, and some have locations in mind. Speaking of...
wcbu.org
Pot talk: Peoria City Council considering changes to cannabis regulations
The Peoria City Council is taking another look at the use of recreational cannabis and regulation of cannabis dispensaries in the city. That was the goal of a special policy session held Tuesday ahead of the council's regular meeting. Objectives of the meeting were to give an overview of policies the council made in 2019 on the selling and consumption of medical and recreational marijuana, to discuss where the city currently is at in terms of consumption, and to consider whether or not any of the city’s policies should be revisited and amended.
Central Illinois Proud
Stakeholders discuss improving transportation on the Illinois River
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois River is considered one of the heaviest-traveled port areas in the country. That’s why stakeholders met in Peoria on Wednesday, to discuss ways transportation could be improved. State Senator Dave Koehler (D-Peoria) said barges on the river deliver more than agricultural products...
25newsnow.com
A Shock to the System: why Central Illinois will see a wave of EV charging stations
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A place to charge your electric vehicle every 50 miles is the new standard for a plan approved last month statewide. It’s all part of an effort to electrify America’s roadways, with changes coming to our area soon. The decision is part of...
Central Illinois Proud
Cooking causes fire in Bloomington senior living, displaces 6
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Six people have been displaced after unattended cooking caused a fire in Washington Senior Apartments Tuesday afternoon, according to a press release sent Wednesday. The release states that Bloomington Fire Department responded to a fire alarm alert at 510 E. Washington Street just after 4:30...
Central Illinois Proud
Baby born in car off Veterans Parkway in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Chelsea and Seth Connor of Bartonville thought they had a few more days to welcome their fourth child, but baby Zane had other plans. Chelsea’s due date was Oct. 19, but she gave birth nine days early in their car. They pulled off to the side of the road at Veterans Parkway while on their way to the Birth Center of Bloomington-Normal.
Peoria County Election Commission holds public test of voting equipment
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Ahead of the Nov. 8 election, the Peoria County Election Commission tested its voting equipment. Monday afternoon, the commission held a public test of its automatic tabulating system. Representatives of the Peoria County Democratic and Republican parties were both present, the public was also invited to attend. The executive director of […]
1470 WMBD
Extended fall break isn’t for everyone in Peoria Public Schools
PEORIA, Ill. — While most students in Peoria are enjoying an extended fall break, there are still hundreds who require services provided at local school facilities. Peoria Public Schools District 150 Superintendent Dr. Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat says around 700 students initially signed up for the district’s ongoing fall intercession program, which is a way to serve students in need while other teachers and students go on break for two weeks as part of the newer modified school calendar.
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Eight arrested for retail theft; bad ballots in Schuyler County; Fort Massac Encampment this weekend
Retail theft investigation nets eight arrests, recovers $7m. Eight people, including several from Illinois, have been arrested and charged with taking part in what prosecutors call a sophisticated criminal enterprise. Twelve search warrants were executed in Chicago, Oak Lawn, Cicero and Bolingbrook and over $7 million was recovered. Police said the bust follows a year-long investigation involving several agencies into retail theft and fencing. The suspects are accused of taking part in a scheme to steal merchandise from area stores, sell the goods to others who would resell to people in different states.
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Peoria Camera Shop - Grand Opening! The Next Chapter of a Classic Peoria Shop!
At the start of this year, one of Peoria’s oldest and beloved shops looked like it was shutting its doors for good. Peoria Camera Shop, has been a local Peoria business since it opened its doors on Monroe Street in 1937, they then moved to a location on Main Street in 1950 and then moved to the current location in the Metro Centre in 1990. So this is quite an historical business.
wcbu.org
OSHA recommends no citations after BioUrja grain bin explosion
The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration doesn't plan to issue any citations after a grain bin explosion this past May at the BioUrja ethanol plant in Peoria. That's according to documents obtained by WCBU through a Freedom of Information Act request. Two employees were injured in the May 11 explosion.
New Galesburg VA clinic will double in size, offer more services. Here’s where it is going
The Galesburg VA clinic has found a new home at the former Sandburg Mall. The Lane A. Evans VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic, currently located at 310 Home Blvd., will move to the former Bergner’s store in Sandburg Mall by the late fall of 2023. The move will allow...
wglt.org
McLean County’s chief prosecutor says lawsuit against SAFE-T Act is not a negotiating tactic
McLean County’s top prosecutor says that her lawsuit aimed at stopping the criminal justice reform law known as the SAFE-T Act is not a negotiating tactic and that she’s not “opposed to responsible bail reform.”. Erika Reynolds, who was appointed state’s attorney last month, filed the lawsuit...
Central Illinois Proud
100 Things to Do in Peoria Before You Die | Interview with a Local Author | Good Day Central Illinois
Molly Bishop is a local author. She is a fifth-generation Peoria County resident. We had the chance to sit down with her today to tell us a bit about her book, 100 Things to Do in Peoria Before You Die. During the writing process, she was excited to be able...
25newsnow.com
Early voting numbers across Central Illinois
(25 News Now) - Almost two weeks into early voting for the November primaries, thousands in Central Illinois have already cast their ballots. In Peoria County, the election commission is seeing about 100 early voters daily, for a total of around 800 total in the past two weeks. It’s a trend election leaders call on par with previous midterm election cycles.
Central Illinois Proud
Could an early season hard freeze be on the way for Central Illinois?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — The first widespread freeze of the season occurred across Central Illinois this past weekend as many areas saw their thermometers drop to 32°, though Peoria managed to stay a few degrees warmer. Now, a series of cold fronts are bringing even cooler temperatures to the area and could leave the area with an early season hard freeze early next week.
977wmoi.com
Manufacturing in Galesburg and Monmouth Accounts for 3,000 Jobs and $155 Million
Manufacturing month is celebrated throughout October nationwide, recognizing the importance impact the industry has on the economy and Knox County Area Partnership President Ken Springer shares manufacturing plays an important role providing for the local region:. “Manufacturing is really, really important to both Warren and Knox Counties; very, very important...
wmay.com
Conn’s Hospitality Group to Open 7th Street Cidery
On Friday, October 14th, Conn’s Hospitality Group will open the doors to 7th Street Cidery. This property will be located inside the Isaac Lindsey House at the corner of Jackson and Seventh Street, in downtown Springfield, Illinois. Notably, the home was formerly located six blocks to the south on 7th Street and relocated in 2008 as part of Conn’s Hospitality Group’s mission of “Preserving History Through Hospitality.”
