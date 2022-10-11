ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Local group helps Florida recover from Hurricane Ian

By Ashley McDowell
 2 days ago
A local group is helping people impacted by Hurricane Ian by sending essentials like non perishable food, cleaning supplies and water.

Adopt a Block, which has a food distribution program called "A Can Can Make a Difference" is partnering with Rock City Church to put on a play, where admission is a donation non-perishable food items.

"This is going to be something right out of the heart of Baltimore not just from venders. Local communities that are aiding in this relief,” said Daniel Epps, director of “A Can Can Make A Difference”.

The event occurs every year, aimed at helping Baltimore soup kitchens, but due to the devastation from Hurricane Ian, all donations received this year will go directly to Florida. Epps says one pallet can help 50 to 70 people.

"We're putting together a 53-foot semi truck that is going to take 30 pallets right down there,” says Epps.

Adopt a Block participates in giving to those in need, specifically here in Baltimore, but when a tragedy strikes elsewhere, they are ready to step in to help.

"During all the major hurricanes that have happened we've been one of the first responders on the scene whether it be during Hurricane Katrina or Rita, Hurricane Sandy our trucks were some of the first trucks there,” said Julie Traut, with Adopt a Block.

The play is called "From Here to Eternity" and Rock City Church anticipates about 10,000 people will attend, giving them the ability to help more than 1,500 people in Florida.

"So we normally get anywhere from 500 to 700 pounds of non-perishables every night. And from there especially with all the word of mouth that's been going around I’m expecting that to double maybe even triple this week,” said Epps.

If you can't make the play or just want to give a donation, Epps says donations can be made to the church or the adopt a block website or warehouse.

The play will run until Friday at Rock City Church, doors open at 7 p.m. and the play will start at 7:30.

