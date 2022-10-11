ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankees preparing for ALDS double dose of Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes

By Joel Sherman
 2 days ago

Gerrit Cole's Game 1 start comes with legacy implications

The Yankees will begin the AL Division Series intending to start Gerrit Cole and Nestor Cortes in four of five games against the Guardians if the series goes the distance, The Post has learned.

Cole will be the Game 1 starter Tuesday night . The teams will be off Wednesday before Cortes will get his first-ever postseason start Thursday in Game 2. There is another day off Friday before Luis Severino will start Game 3 Saturday in Cleveland.

Because of the two off-days, Cole could return in Game 4, if necessary, on normal rest. If a decisive Game 5 in The Bronx is needed, Cortes would be brought back on short rest in the current plans.

The Yankees could try to play the hedge game of starting Jameson Taillon in Game 4 if they lead two games to one. They then would have Cole available with an extra day of rest if the Division Series goes the distance or have him ready to start Game 1 of the ALCS if the Yankees beat Cleveland in four games.

Gerrit Cole would start Games 1 and 4 of the ALDS.
Paul J. Bereswill)
Nestor Cortes is eyeing starts in Games 2 and 5.
Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

But the Yankees are planning on having Taillon in the bullpen in the Division Series, perhaps even in high-leverage situations. Taillon has never relieved in the majors. The Yankees, though, believe his stuff might tick up in a short relief outing, plus he has weapons to retire either lefties or righties.

