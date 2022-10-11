ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mclennan County, TX

It’s True: Two Cold Fronts Coming to Central Texas Soon

It's about time the temperatures outside started to match the calendar, and the latest forecast should make you pretty happy if you love fall as much as I do. KWTX is predicting not just one, but TWO cold fronts headed for the Killeen and Temple area, which will be a nice change from the last few weeks.
KILLEEN, TX
Beware This Fuzzy Little Menace in Killeen, Texas

As we get into celebrating the harvest season here in the Killeen, Texas area, there are a lot of things that we look forward to. One thing I can say I definitely look forward to is the variety delicious harvest vegetables that we can turn into yummy fall dishes. For...
KILLEEN, TX
Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo in full swing

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — The Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo began it’s 2022 run on Thursday and many are happy to be back. Melinda Adams, the Senior Manager of Marketing and Sponsorships for the fair, says they have seen some changes in the past few years but are glad to be continuing strong.
WACO, TX
Bell County Vehicle Registrations to start checking fines

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – Starting next week, getting a vehicle registration renewed will be more difficult for Bell County drivers with outstanding tickets and fines. County officials announced Wednesday that it would officially launch its Scofflaw Program on Tuesday, October 18. Once this program goes live, it would block any individual with an unpaid fine to the county from registering their vehicle.
BELL COUNTY, TX
USDA kicks off national school lunch week at Bell’s Hill Elementary

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — The USDA is kicking off national school lunch week at Bell’s Hill Elementary. Bell’s Hill Elementary School is the largest elementary school in Waco, that is why nutrition is a top priority considering they serve 18,000 meals per day to 14,000 students.
WACO, TX
$800,000 grant to help fund City of Waco bridge construction

WASHINGTON / WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – An $800,000 grant has been awarded to the City of Waco under the first round of grants from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s competitive Bridge Investment Program. This was announced by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA)...
WACO, TX
Human remains discovered in Bell County

TEMPLE, Texas — The Belton Police Department shared sad news today, reporting that they had discovered human remains in the Temple area. According to the department, a vehicle was found in the 3300 block of North 3rd St. in Temple which was registered to a man named Kenneth Corwin, who has been missing since Sept. 16.
TEMPLE, TX
Top 9 Side Jobs You Need To Hop On Now in Killeen, Texas

Hey Temple, Killeen, and everywhere in between! Listen, my name is K-Lew and I am new to Killeen, Texas. I am a wife, a mother, and I wear every other hat of a professional you can think of just like you. After a ton of searching, I found the perfect fit here at Townsquare Media, but during my journey, I considered a number of side gigs to help me get by, and I actually kept a couple of them. Today, I thought I'd share them with you.
KILLEEN, TX
Four injured in head-on collision on US 77 in Milam County

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Four people, including a 7-year-old girl, were injured in a head-on collision Sunday morning on US 77 Sunday morning. The collision was reported at about 10 a.m. at US 77 and Norwood Circle on Oct. 9. Texas DPS Troopers said an investigation revealed a 34-year-old...
MILAM COUNTY, TX

