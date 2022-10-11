Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Does the Raider's 1–4 record mean it's time to start thinking about next season?Eugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
2 Michelin Star Japanese Restaurant in Las Vegas - Wakuda in The Venetian/The PalazzoDinh LeeLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Everything goes horribly wrong for the Rebels against San Jose StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Journalist Carl Bernstein and romance novelist Elin Hilderbrand to speak at Las Vegas Book Festival on October 22D.J. EatonLas Vegas, NV
Bruce Irvin’s 4-word message on Seahawks return
On Tuesday, the Seattle Seahawks signed veteran defensive end Bruce Irvin to their practice squad. Irvin was drafted by the Seahawks with their first round pick back in 2012. He spent the first four years of his career there, which were some of the best seasons of his career. Tuesday...
247Sports
Davante Adams cameraman files police report, claims he went to hospital after being injured by Raiders WR
A bad night for the Las Vegas Raiders got worse after star wide receiver Davante Adams pushed a photographer to the ground while exiting the field after a 30-29 loss at the Kansas City Chiefs. Already under consideration for disciplinary action and potentially a suspension for the incident, Adams is now being investigated by the authorities after the cameraman filed a police report that claimed he suffered "non-life threatening" injuries.
Davante Adams made mistake after big touchdown catch
Davante Adams caught a big touchdown on Monday night, but he might want it back — literally. Adams’ Las Vegas Raiders had a 4th-and-1 from their 42 midway through the first quarter of their “Monday Night Football” matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs. The team decided to go for it, and they ran a play-action pass. Kansas City’s defense was fooled, which allowed Adams to slip away deep for a 58-yard touchdown.
Raiders Wideout Davante Adams Banned From Amusement Park
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Devante Adams has endured disciplinary action for shoving a photographer following Monday’s Week 5 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. However, it wasn’t the NFL or the Raiders who penalized the five-time Pro Bowler. On Tuesday, the well-known Kansas City amusement park, Worlds...
ESPN
Raiders' Davante Adams charged for shoving photographer
Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault for shoving a photographer to the ground as he left the field following a loss at Kansas City. Kansas City, Missouri, police said Adams pushed Ryan Zebley to the ground while running off the field following the Raiders'...
Saints’ Alvin Kamara puts fan in his place after dropping racial slur in his DMs
New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara recently posted screenshots of a DM conversation he had with a fan who used a racial slur towards him. The fan later told Kamara that he did not think the running back would see the message. Alvin Kamara was sending laughing emojis in response to the fan but threatened to post the screen shot. The fan apologized after Kamara followed through and posted the images to his social media.
Seahawks reunite with Super Bowl-winning linebacker amid defensive woes
The Seattle Seahawks have been one of worse defensive teams this 2022, which is why they are starting to make some roster decisions to shore up the defense–even if it’s just a little bit. In their first move to potentially address their defensive woes, the Seahawks are reportedly...
Myles Garrett back on Browns’ injury report for yet another issue
Myles Garrett’s battle with injuries after his car accident in late September continues. This time, the Cleveland Browns defensive end is dealing with a new health issue. Garrett was a limited participant during the Browns’ practice on Wednesday, with the team adding “hand” injury to his already long list of problems. He is already dealing […] The post Myles Garrett back on Browns’ injury report for yet another issue appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: Lions, Odell Beckham, Packers, Vikings
Lions HC Dan Campbell believes the team has hit rock bottom following their blowout loss on Sunday. “Look, you just be honest with them. You tell them exactly what it is. To me, it’s about as bad as it gets. This is the worst. This is where we’re at. And sometimes, it’s going to get bad before it gets better,” Campbell said, via John Maakaron of SI.com. “And, I believe we hit rock bottom. So now, the only place to go is back up.”
NFL・
Taysom Hill Receives Second Week-5 Honor
The Saints all-purpose player received his second honor of Week 5.
Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes’ message to Bills’ Josh Allen ahead of Week 6 clash
Sunday night will present one of the most mouth-watering matchups of the season when two of the top young quarterbacks in the league take on each other. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will test their mettle against a team that many consider to be the favorites to go all the way this year […] The post Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes’ message to Bills’ Josh Allen ahead of Week 6 clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
49ers’ Kyle Shanahan drops pivotal Nick Bosa injury update for Week 6 vs. Falcons
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan dropped a crucial injury update on Nick Bosa ahead of Week 6. 49ers beat writer Eric Branch reported that Kyle Shanahan said the star defensive end has a chance to play on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. However, Shanahan also said Bosa will not practice on Wednesday. This update […] The post 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan drops pivotal Nick Bosa injury update for Week 6 vs. Falcons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Odell Beckham Jr drops bombshell on possibility of Rams reunion after lowball offer
Odell Beckham Jr. is still hoping to find a home in the NFL this season, but his latest comments don’t bode well for Los Angeles Rams fans who were yearning to see him back in Hollywood. Beckham took to Twitter on Wednesday to address the contract situation with the Rams, indicating that the organization failed […] The post Odell Beckham Jr drops bombshell on possibility of Rams reunion after lowball offer appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Raiders and Chiefs Sound Off Following MNF Matchup
Hear from Josh McDaniels, Davante Adams, Patrick Mahomes, and Travis Kelce following Chiefs 30-29 victory on MNF.
Cooper Kupp, Tyler Higbee held out of Rams’ practice, but there’s no reason to worry
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay has his eyes on the big picture. McVay held Cooper Kupp and Tyler Higbee out of practice on Wednesday purely for precautionary reasons, per Sarah Barshop. LA Times reporter Gary Klein added that McVay said the Rams would “be smart” this week in practice with their star players. The […] The post Cooper Kupp, Tyler Higbee held out of Rams’ practice, but there’s no reason to worry appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
4 Winners, 4 Losers From Raiders vs. Chiefs
The Las Vegas Raiders took a tough loss in Kansas City on Monday night in a game they probably should have won. Las Vegas looked like the better team most of the night, but even good teams can’t keep the Chiefs under wraps for an entire game. Plenty of players did well, some not so well. So, who balled out, and who needs to be called out?
Raiders star Davante Adams shoving cameraman sparks mixed reaction from NFL Twitter
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams made headlines for the wrong reasons on Sunday night. And it’s not because of his play, but rather what he did after their Week 5 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Adams was caught on camera shoving a guy as he was walking to the tunnel. The guy–who […] The post Raiders star Davante Adams shoving cameraman sparks mixed reaction from NFL Twitter appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL・
Panthers make stunning PJ Walker, Baker Mayfield decision after Matt Rhule firing
The Carolina Panthers will look like an entirely different team in Week 6. Not only did they fire Matt Rhule after Week 5, but it was announced on Monday that Baker Mayfield will miss multiple weeks due to a sprained ankle, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Schefter then reported in a corresponding Tweet that PJ […] The post Panthers make stunning PJ Walker, Baker Mayfield decision after Matt Rhule firing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Saquon Barkley, Giants’ X-Factor amid 2022 success, revealed
Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants are off to their best start since 2009. They currently sit at 4-1 and are tied for second in the NFC East. To the shock of many, much of their success on the offensive side of the ball can be attributed to their offensive line. Through the first […] The post Saquon Barkley, Giants’ X-Factor amid 2022 success, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Packers star Aaron Rodgers speaks out on injury fears ahead of Week 6 vs. Jets
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are coming off a Week 5 loss to the New York Giants, 27-22. They’re now looking to get back to winning ways as they return to action on Sunday when they host the New York Jets. For his part, Rodgers missed practice on Wednesday due to a thumb […] The post Packers star Aaron Rodgers speaks out on injury fears ahead of Week 6 vs. Jets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
