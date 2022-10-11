CPS board: No public for public comment; bond money gets green light

Read full article on original website
Columbia Missourian
Housing Authority approves validity period extension for housing vouchers
The Columbia Housing Authority Board of Commissioners voted to double the validity period for housing choice vouchers at its Wednesday evening meeting, opening up more options for those searching for a place to live. The Section Eight Housing Choice Voucher program is one of the ways the Housing Authority helps...
Columbia Missourian
County candidates pitch their priorities to voters at forum
Infrastructure, federal money and workforce development dominated the conversation between the candidates for Boone County Presiding Commissioner at Wednesday night’s League of Women Voters forum. The forum also included the other three contested Boone County races on November’s ballot: treasurer, recorder of deeds and auditor.
kwos.com
No CRT in JCMO schools
Many Jefferson City school parents were up in arms back last year when then Superintendent Larry Linthacum said a theoretical classroom discussion on current events could have included students talking about Critical Race Theory as a way to generate dialogue. Superintendent Bryan McGraw joined us on Wake Up Mid – Missouri …
Columbia Missourian
Room at the Inn has tentative prospects to open in late November
Room at the Inn could open as early as late November through a connection with the Columbia Housing Authority. The Housing Authority owns the former City of Refuge building at 7 E Sexton Road, and CEO Randy Cole is ready to let Room at the Inn use the facility. Cole and Room at the Inn Board President Debby Graham have yet to work out details, but the winter shelter hopes to start services there before permanently transferring to VFW Post 280 for the rest of the winter.
Jefferson City announces Thursday road closures
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Jefferson City on Thursday will close the 900th Block of Belair and the 2500th block of Royal Air from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Road closed signs will be posted. Motorists are urged to find alternate routes. For additional information, contact the Department of Public Works at (573) 634-6410. The post Jefferson City announces Thursday road closures appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
fourstateshomepage.com
Secretary for family-owned Missouri business admits embezzling $1.2M
ST. LOUIS – A woman working for a family-owned agricultural business in Ralls County admitted last week to stealing more than a million dollars from her employer over a six-year period. Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said Stephanie Carper appeared in federal...
Columbia Missourian
Missouri Task Force 1 returns home
After 11 days of search and rescue in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, nearly 50 members of Missouri Task Force 1 returned to Columbia from Florida. Members of Boone County Fire District, along with task force members that did not deploy to Florida, were prepared to receive them. Upon their...
kwos.com
October 27 is opening day for Jefferson City’s new Big Lots
A major retailer that will replace the former Best Buy store on Jefferson City’s Missouri Boulevard aims to open in late October. Store management in Jefferson City tells 939 the Eagle that Big Lots aims to open on October 27, which is a Thursday. They’re still hiring employees, and the employees will be paid very week.
krcgtv.com
Reopened Boone Health clinic could ease Missouri's healthcare crisis
Mexico — On Tuesday, the Boone Health Primary Care facility in Mexico, formerly known as Noble Health, opened for appointments. The practice will serve as an internal medicine clinic, which offers lab work, chronic disease management, and diabetes management for Mexico residents and the surrounding area. Diane Hagedorn, office...
kcur.org
Missouri Attorney General's probe of university emails criticized for 'invading academic freedom'
A push by the attorney general’s office for the emails of professors and staff at the University of Missouri has academic freedom advocates concerned the office is being weaponized to stifle free speech and deter researchers’ work. In June, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office sent two records...
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: Kansas abortion clinic struggles to meet demand; Columbia car wash chain acquires new St. Louis locations
Missouri experienced the nation's second sharpest decline in WIC participants during the COVID-19 pandemic as the state battles with a burdensome disbursement system. WIC, which stands for Women, Infants and Children, is a federal nutrition program for low-income women and children. It lost roughly 20,000 Missouri participants in February from two years earlier. Meanwhile, an abortion clinic in Kansas City, Kansas, that opened days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this year is struggling to keep up with demand. The clinic is only able to see 10-15% of patients requesting appointments. And, Club Car Wash acquired most of Tidal Wave's St. Louis-area locations, bringing the Columbia-based car wash to more than 100 locations across eight states. Start your Tuesday with the morning's business news below.
Columbia Missourian
Columbia police investigate shooting in northeast Columbia
The Columbia Police Department was dispatched to the 5400 block of Kelsey Drive for a vehicle collision, but upon arrival, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. Police believe he crashed after being shot. A nearby citizen helped provide aid until an ambulance arrived, according to...
Columbia Missourian
Sticking it to Biden
About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.
Columbia Missourian
Navajo author discusses reconciliation, her memoir for Indigenous Peoples Day
On the second Monday in October, two holidays are now recognized in many states across the country. Some states celebrate Columbus Day, which commemorates Christopher Columbus’ travel to the Americas. And after a 2021 proclamation by President Biden, many states also celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day, which recognizes the history of many Indigenous tribes in the U.S.
abc17news.com
No one hurt in Jefferson City house fire
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Jefferson City Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 2:12 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Cordell Street. Fire personnel saw smoke coming from the house and quickly extinguished the fire. There was moderate fire damage to one room and smoke damage throughout the house.
kjluradio.com
Maries County Sheriff warns about letter seeking to buy land
The Maries County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about letters they may be receiving in the mail. Several residents have received letters from Daniel Apke with Apke Investments. The letter claims that Apke learned about vacant land owned by the recipient by reviewing public records provided by the Maries County Assessor and wishes to purchase that land. The Sheriff’s Office says the Assessor’s Office did not give any information to this company. Instead, the company used online sources to obtain a list of parcel information.
Lake Regional Pharmacy consolidates locations
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KMIZ) Lake Regional Pharmacy revealed on Monday that it plans to reduce its amount of pharmacy locations, according to a press release. Pharmacies in Lake Ozark (1870 Bagnell Dam Blvd.) and Laurie (156 Missouri Blvd,) will close at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27. Clinic and therapy sites will remain open at these The post Lake Regional Pharmacy consolidates locations appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Bomgaars acquires 73 Orscheln Farm and Home stores
The recent acquisition of some 73 stores from a Missouri-based company has made Bomgaars the nation’s second-largest farm and ranch retailer.
kwos.com
Hand grenade found on a Missouri farm
An Air Force bomb squad had to be called in after a live hand grenade is found in a Saline County farm shed. The grenade was discovered in Blackburn. It was still functional. The team from Whiteman Air Force Base detonated the grenade in a farm field.
Best Hidden Gems In Missouri Are Found On This Road Trip. Want To Go?
It is no secret that many of the towns in Missouri fall into the rural category. A rural town is basically defined as an open countryside with populations of less than 500 people per square mile and places with fewer than 2500 people. We can fudge a little bit, but you get the idea.
