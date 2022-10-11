ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

CPS board: No public for public comment; bond money gets green light

By Katie Taranto, Sara George and Sophie Chappell
Columbia Missourian
 2 days ago
Columbia Missourian

Housing Authority approves validity period extension for housing vouchers

The Columbia Housing Authority Board of Commissioners voted to double the validity period for housing choice vouchers at its Wednesday evening meeting, opening up more options for those searching for a place to live. The Section Eight Housing Choice Voucher program is one of the ways the Housing Authority helps...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

County candidates pitch their priorities to voters at forum

Infrastructure, federal money and workforce development dominated the conversation between the candidates for Boone County Presiding Commissioner at Wednesday night’s League of Women Voters forum. The forum also included the other three contested Boone County races on November’s ballot: treasurer, recorder of deeds and auditor.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
kwos.com

No CRT in JCMO schools

Many Jefferson City school parents were up in arms back last year when then Superintendent Larry Linthacum said a theoretical classroom discussion on current events could have included students talking about Critical Race Theory as a way to generate dialogue. Superintendent Bryan McGraw joined us on Wake Up Mid – Missouri …
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Room at the Inn has tentative prospects to open in late November

Room at the Inn could open as early as late November through a connection with the Columbia Housing Authority. The Housing Authority owns the former City of Refuge building at 7 E Sexton Road, and CEO Randy Cole is ready to let Room at the Inn use the facility. Cole and Room at the Inn Board President Debby Graham have yet to work out details, but the winter shelter hopes to start services there before permanently transferring to VFW Post 280 for the rest of the winter.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Jefferson City announces Thursday road closures

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Jefferson City on Thursday will close the 900th Block of Belair and the 2500th block of Royal Air from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Road closed signs will be posted. Motorists are urged to find alternate routes. For additional information, contact the Department of Public Works at (573) 634-6410. The post Jefferson City announces Thursday road closures appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Secretary for family-owned Missouri business admits embezzling $1.2M

ST. LOUIS – A woman working for a family-owned agricultural business in Ralls County admitted last week to stealing more than a million dollars from her employer over a six-year period. Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said Stephanie Carper appeared in federal...
RALLS COUNTY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Missouri Task Force 1 returns home

After 11 days of search and rescue in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, nearly 50 members of Missouri Task Force 1 returned to Columbia from Florida. Members of Boone County Fire District, along with task force members that did not deploy to Florida, were prepared to receive them. Upon their...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
kwos.com

October 27 is opening day for Jefferson City’s new Big Lots

A major retailer that will replace the former Best Buy store on Jefferson City’s Missouri Boulevard aims to open in late October. Store management in Jefferson City tells 939 the Eagle that Big Lots aims to open on October 27, which is a Thursday. They’re still hiring employees, and the employees will be paid very week.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Reopened Boone Health clinic could ease Missouri's healthcare crisis

Mexico — On Tuesday, the Boone Health Primary Care facility in Mexico, formerly known as Noble Health, opened for appointments. The practice will serve as an internal medicine clinic, which offers lab work, chronic disease management, and diabetes management for Mexico residents and the surrounding area. Diane Hagedorn, office...
MEXICO, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Kansas abortion clinic struggles to meet demand; Columbia car wash chain acquires new St. Louis locations

Missouri experienced the nation's second sharpest decline in WIC participants during the COVID-19 pandemic as the state battles with a burdensome disbursement system. WIC, which stands for Women, Infants and Children, is a federal nutrition program for low-income women and children. It lost roughly 20,000 Missouri participants in February from two years earlier. Meanwhile, an abortion clinic in Kansas City, Kansas, that opened days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this year is struggling to keep up with demand. The clinic is only able to see 10-15% of patients requesting appointments. And, Club Car Wash acquired most of Tidal Wave's St. Louis-area locations, bringing the Columbia-based car wash to more than 100 locations across eight states. Start your Tuesday with the morning's business news below.
MISSOURI STATE
Columbia Missourian

Columbia police investigate shooting in northeast Columbia

The Columbia Police Department was dispatched to the 5400 block of Kelsey Drive for a vehicle collision, but upon arrival, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. Police believe he crashed after being shot. A nearby citizen helped provide aid until an ambulance arrived, according to...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Sticking it to Biden

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Navajo author discusses reconciliation, her memoir for Indigenous Peoples Day

On the second Monday in October, two holidays are now recognized in many states across the country. Some states celebrate Columbus Day, which commemorates Christopher Columbus’ travel to the Americas. And after a 2021 proclamation by President Biden, many states also celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day, which recognizes the history of many Indigenous tribes in the U.S.
COLUMBIA, MO
abc17news.com

No one hurt in Jefferson City house fire

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Jefferson City Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 2:12 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Cordell Street. Fire personnel saw smoke coming from the house and quickly extinguished the fire. There was moderate fire damage to one room and smoke damage throughout the house.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kjluradio.com

Maries County Sheriff warns about letter seeking to buy land

The Maries County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about letters they may be receiving in the mail. Several residents have received letters from Daniel Apke with Apke Investments. The letter claims that Apke learned about vacant land owned by the recipient by reviewing public records provided by the Maries County Assessor and wishes to purchase that land. The Sheriff’s Office says the Assessor’s Office did not give any information to this company. Instead, the company used online sources to obtain a list of parcel information.
MARIES COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Lake Regional Pharmacy consolidates locations

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KMIZ) Lake Regional Pharmacy revealed on Monday that it plans to reduce its amount of pharmacy locations, according to a press release. Pharmacies in Lake Ozark (1870 Bagnell Dam Blvd.) and Laurie (156 Missouri Blvd,) will close at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27. Clinic and therapy sites will remain open at these The post Lake Regional Pharmacy consolidates locations appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
kwos.com

Hand grenade found on a Missouri farm

An Air Force bomb squad had to be called in after a live hand grenade is found in a Saline County farm shed. The grenade was discovered in Blackburn. It was still functional. The team from Whiteman Air Force Base detonated the grenade in a farm field.
SALINE COUNTY, MO

