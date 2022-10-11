ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

News On 6

Watch: Lori Fullbright Details Ben Montgomery Cold Case

Only one murder in Tulsa remains unsolved from 2019. Ben Montgomery was shot and killed in his apartment and no one has been arrested yet. News On 6 anchor Lori Fullbright has been working on an Oklahoma's Own Original Report on this case, which airs tonight at 9 and 10 p.m.
TULSA, OK
Tulsa, OK
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Finalists for 2023 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year announced, five are in Green Country

State Superintendent and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister has shared the 12 finalists for the 2023 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year. “These finalists represent some of the top teaching talent in Oklahoma,” Hofmeister said. “They are exceptional individuals who have a tremendous heart for their students and an unwavering dedication to the teaching profession.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Parents Plead For Answers In 2019 Murder Of Ben Montgomery

The only Tulsa murder that wasn't solved in 2019 is the murder of 22-year-old Ben Montgomery. It's a tough case because Ben was a random victim with no connection between him and the killer. Ben was the youngest of three kids for OHP trooper Tom Montgomery and his wife Michelle.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

TPD Dive Team Searches Pond Near Homicide Scene For Murder Weapon

Tulsa Police were back on the scene Tuesday at an apartment complex where an 18-year-old was shot and killed more than a week ago. TPD's dive team was searching the pond outside the Echo Trails Apartment for a gun they believe was used in the homicide. No word yet on...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

City Of Tulsa Observes 6th-Annual Native American Day

The City of Tulsa is celebrating its sixth-annual Native American Day. The all-day experience was hosted at Dream Keepers Park at 21st and Boulder, which was renamed last year to celebrate the city's Native American population. "Any city or any state that celebrates this I think is a richer community,"...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

City Of Jenks To Install Tomb Of The Unknown Soldier At Veterans Park

The City of Jenks is installing special plaques to honor those who have served the country. A Tomb of the Unknown Solder will soon be installed at Veterans Park in Jenks. The city will install four monuments. Two will be blank, one will have a "never forget" garden plaque, and the other will have markers commemorating the event.
JENKS, OK
5NEWS

Man fatally shot after firing at officers in Oklahoma

CHECOTAH, Okla. — Law enforcement officers in eastern Oklahoma fatally shot a man who fired at them following a police chase along Interstate 40, authorities said. McIntosh County deputies and Checotah police shot the man following a pursuit that began late Sunday and ended just west of Checotah, about 110 miles (177 kilometers) east of Oklahoma City, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said.
CHECOTAH, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

First responders in east Tulsa neighborhood

TULSA, Okla. — Firefighters and police officers can be seen at a home near East Admiral Place and Memorial Drive. There are no details yet on why they are there. This is a developing story. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
sfnnews.com

Edmond Santa Fe dethrones 2 Tulsa Schools

The Edmond Santa Fe marching band beat the Union and Jenks marching bands for the first time in Santa Fe history at the Owasso Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 25. The Owasso Invitational is an annual marching band competition where schools across the Midwest region come and compete against each other for individual scores and to be ranked against other schools.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa State Fair comes to a close

TULSA, Okla. — As the Tulsa State Fair draws to a close the people behind the event said it’s been both safe and successful. It’s thought around a million people have visited the fair over the last 11 days and given Green Country an economic boost. The...
TULSA, OK
KOCO

OSBI: Law enforcement shoots, kills suspect who fired shots following eastern Oklahoma pursuit

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. — Law enforcement shot and killed a suspect who authorities said opened fire following a pursuit Sunday night in eastern Oklahoma. Around 10:45 p.m. Sunday, a McIntosh County deputy pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation officials said in a news release that the driver stopped but then took off, leading deputies on a pursuit on Highway 69 that continued onto Interstate 40.
MCINTOSH COUNTY, OK
oruoracle.com

ORU security responds to off-campus call for ‘help’

Instead of attending classes on the first day of their sophomore year at Oral Roberts University, roommates Madeleine Matsson and Madeleine Royael quarantined themselves off-campus with Covid-19. Matsson left the house only to pick up curbside groceries. “I get home and see this creepy guy with a hat and sunglasses...
TULSA, OK

