News On 6
TPS Board Member Frustrated With Administration Communication
TULSA, Okla. - Another Tulsa School Board member is frustrated with the district's administration and fellow board members. News On 6's Emory Bryan was live downtown with the story.
News On 6
Watch: Lori Fullbright Details Ben Montgomery Cold Case
Only one murder in Tulsa remains unsolved from 2019. Ben Montgomery was shot and killed in his apartment and no one has been arrested yet. News On 6 anchor Lori Fullbright has been working on an Oklahoma's Own Original Report on this case, which airs tonight at 9 and 10 p.m.
Mom Disappointed In Lack Of Paraprofessionals At Tulsa Public Schools
Laura Robinson and her husband have seven adult children and enjoyed being empty nesters, until Joshua came into their lives when he was just four months old. "Josh changed all that and we wouldn't change that for the world,” Robinson said. Joshua is now nine and has Spastic Quadriplegic...
Mythic Press prints new t-shirt to support McLain High School students after deadly shooting
TULSA, Okla. — Mythic Press released a new t-shirt design Tuesday to support McLain High School students after a deadly shooting at their homecoming football game last month. “Tulsa is coming together to support McLain’s students. They deserve to know that our city is behind them,” Mythic Press said...
Finalists for 2023 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year announced, five are in Green Country
State Superintendent and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister has shared the 12 finalists for the 2023 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year. “These finalists represent some of the top teaching talent in Oklahoma,” Hofmeister said. “They are exceptional individuals who have a tremendous heart for their students and an unwavering dedication to the teaching profession.”
Tulsa man wants answers after receiving State Fair parking tickets
A Tulsa man wants answers from the city after getting ticketed five times for things he said he didn't do.
news9.com
Parents Plead For Answers In 2019 Murder Of Ben Montgomery
The only Tulsa murder that wasn't solved in 2019 is the murder of 22-year-old Ben Montgomery. It's a tough case because Ben was a random victim with no connection between him and the killer. Ben was the youngest of three kids for OHP trooper Tom Montgomery and his wife Michelle.
Police looking for four missing men in Okmulgee
The Okmulgee Police Department is looking for four men who haven't been seen by family since Sunday.
news9.com
TPD Dive Team Searches Pond Near Homicide Scene For Murder Weapon
Tulsa Police were back on the scene Tuesday at an apartment complex where an 18-year-old was shot and killed more than a week ago. TPD's dive team was searching the pond outside the Echo Trails Apartment for a gun they believe was used in the homicide. No word yet on...
News On 6
City Of Tulsa Observes 6th-Annual Native American Day
The City of Tulsa is celebrating its sixth-annual Native American Day. The all-day experience was hosted at Dream Keepers Park at 21st and Boulder, which was renamed last year to celebrate the city's Native American population. "Any city or any state that celebrates this I think is a richer community,"...
News On 6
City Of Jenks To Install Tomb Of The Unknown Soldier At Veterans Park
The City of Jenks is installing special plaques to honor those who have served the country. A Tomb of the Unknown Solder will soon be installed at Veterans Park in Jenks. The city will install four monuments. Two will be blank, one will have a "never forget" garden plaque, and the other will have markers commemorating the event.
Man fatally shot after firing at officers in Oklahoma
CHECOTAH, Okla. — Law enforcement officers in eastern Oklahoma fatally shot a man who fired at them following a police chase along Interstate 40, authorities said. McIntosh County deputies and Checotah police shot the man following a pursuit that began late Sunday and ended just west of Checotah, about 110 miles (177 kilometers) east of Oklahoma City, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said.
First responders in east Tulsa neighborhood
TULSA, Okla. — Firefighters and police officers can be seen at a home near East Admiral Place and Memorial Drive. There are no details yet on why they are there. This is a developing story. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
Rogers County Sheriff named Oklahoma Sheriff of the Year
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — The Rogers County Sheriff has been named Oklahoma’s Sheriff of the Year. Scott Walton was named at an awards ceremony in Oklahoma City where two of his deputies also won awards. He said the credit goes to his deputies and the community. “This one...
sfnnews.com
Edmond Santa Fe dethrones 2 Tulsa Schools
The Edmond Santa Fe marching band beat the Union and Jenks marching bands for the first time in Santa Fe history at the Owasso Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 25. The Owasso Invitational is an annual marching band competition where schools across the Midwest region come and compete against each other for individual scores and to be ranked against other schools.
Tulsa State Fair comes to a close
TULSA, Okla. — As the Tulsa State Fair draws to a close the people behind the event said it’s been both safe and successful. It’s thought around a million people have visited the fair over the last 11 days and given Green Country an economic boost. The...
KOCO
OSBI: Law enforcement shoots, kills suspect who fired shots following eastern Oklahoma pursuit
MCINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. — Law enforcement shot and killed a suspect who authorities said opened fire following a pursuit Sunday night in eastern Oklahoma. Around 10:45 p.m. Sunday, a McIntosh County deputy pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation officials said in a news release that the driver stopped but then took off, leading deputies on a pursuit on Highway 69 that continued onto Interstate 40.
Local church helps single-parent families experience Tulsa State Fair
TULSA, Okla. — All the rides, food and games of the Tulsa State Fair can really put a dent in bank accounts, especially for single parents. That’s why Victory Church paid to for more than 300 single-parent families to have fun at the Tulsa State Fair. Joshua Clinkscales...
oruoracle.com
ORU security responds to off-campus call for ‘help’
Instead of attending classes on the first day of their sophomore year at Oral Roberts University, roommates Madeleine Matsson and Madeleine Royael quarantined themselves off-campus with Covid-19. Matsson left the house only to pick up curbside groceries. “I get home and see this creepy guy with a hat and sunglasses...
Victory Church takes single-parent families to Tulsa State Fair
Thanks to Victory Church and the Tulsa Dream Center, more than 300 families are making memories at the fair free of cost.
