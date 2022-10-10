ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Love Island star Tayla Damir reveals her shock health diagnosis and says she wishes it had been 'picked up sooner'

By J. Peterson
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Tayla Damir is the latest in a growing number of celebrities to get diagnosed with ADHD (attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder).

The former Love Island Australia star announced the news in a TikTok video this week, joking that she had to record it three times due to her condition.

In addition to having ADHD, the 25-year-old model also said she'd been diagnosed with dyslexia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pqiPI_0iTxNMjc00
Tayla Damir is the latest in a growing number of celebrities to get diagnosed with ADHD

'But seriously I wish this was picked up on earlier,' she wrote.

'Me laughing at Nathan judging me while I record this for the third time,' she added.

Tayla is engaged to AFL star Nathan Broad, who plays for the Richmond Football Club.

ADHD is a neurodevelopmental condition that affects one in 20 people and results in poor impulse control and focus, according to Melbourne's Royal Children's Hospital.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V4i3C_0iTxNMjc00
The former Love Island Australia star announced the news in a TikTok video, joking that she had to record it three times due to her condition
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L8XHf_0iTxNMjc00

Tayla is just one of many Australian stars to recently come forward with an ADHD diagnosis.

Others include Married At First Sight's Jessika Power and Tamara Djordjevic, NRL WAG Tahlia Giumelli, actress Tammin Sursok, podcasters Lucy Jackson, Clementine Ford and Em Rusciano, sexologist Chantelle Otten, influencer Belle Lucia and many more.

In August, Rusciano publicly called for ADHD to be recognised as a primary disability in the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OzZiW_0iTxNMjc00
'But seriously I wish this was picked up on earlier,' she told fans after revealing her diagnosis

The Emsolation host has also spoken out against people calling ADHD a 'fad'.

'When I told one particular friend I had ADHD, he responded with, "Oh, God, why does everyone I know suddenly have that?"' she said on her podcast.

She continued, mocking her friend's voice: '"It's all over Insta and TikTok, I'm so sick of it." Are you, mate?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3deVwj_0iTxNMjc00
In August, Em Rusciano publicly called for ADHD to be recognised as a primary disability in the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS)

'You know what, yeah, there has been an uptick in late diagnosis of ADHD in women and the AFAB [assigned female at birth] community over the last couple of years.

'So much, in fact, that many people have referred to it as a fad to my face.'

Em went on to say she was hopeful the increase in diagnoses was not an increase in popularity but in visibility.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PZ9Uw_0iTxNMjc00
Tayla, Em, and Abbie Chatfield (pictured) are just some of the many women who are coming forward with ADHD diagnoses now  

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Meghan Markle slams 'medical gaslighting' of friend Serena Williams, revealing tennis star's blood clot fears following the birth of her daughter were dismissed - saying: 'She knew her body and she was right'

Society is too quick to 'gaslight' women over health concerns, dubbing them 'emotional', 'crazy' or even 'hysterical', Meghan Markle has told listeners tuning into the latest episode of her Archetypes podcast. In the 55-minute podcast, entitled The Decoding of Crazy, the Duchess of Sussex, 41, referenced how her close friend,...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Reclusive star Shelley Duvall, 73, poses in rare snap with a fan - 20 years after quitting acting and suffering mental health problems from starring in The Shining

The Shining's Shelley Duvall posed in rare snap with a fan on Wednesday - 20 years after retiring from acting. The actress, 73, was left suffering mental health problems after starring in the film as Wendy Torrance which led her to quit showbusiness and become a 'recluse' from Hollywood. Director...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clementine Ford
Person
Nathan Broad
OK! Magazine

'Friends' Star Matt LeBlanc Reveals He Is 'Taking Some Time Off' From Acting: 'I'm Just Enjoying Not Having To Do Anything'

Although he's a familiar face on television, Matt LeBlanc revealed he won’t be taken any acting roles in the near future.When asked if he would join his former Friends costars in any upcoming television shows, the 55-year-old disappointedly responded, "I'm taking some time off right now.” "I'm just enjoying not having to do anything — it's been kinda nice,” LeBlanc continued. “Sorry, I'll let you know when I do."While Courteney Cox joined the cast of Shining Vale, Jennifer Anniston starred in The Morning Show and Lisa Kudrow acted in Space Force, LeBlanc has seemingly wanted to keep off the radar.'FRIENDS'...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Will Never Win Back The 'Trust' Of The Royal Family After Criticizing The Monarch

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry haven't been quiet about their relationship with the royal family, and now they want to try to make things right — but it may be too late. "Next year 2023 was to be their reconciliation year," a royal source shared. However, if Harry's upcoming memoir and Netflix docuseries criticize the brood, it may have lasting repercussions.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Amelia Hamlin Shaves Eyebrows in Wake of Scott Disick Breakup

Amelia Gray Hamlin, the daughter of actors Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna, shaved off her eyebrows for a new photoshoot. The 21-year-old model ditched her eyebrows over a year after her breakup with Scott Disick. She also followed the blonde eyebrow trend last fall. "[Hamlin] takes it to the next...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Love Island#Disability Insurance#Hyperactivity#Tiktok#Australian#Nrl Wag Tahlia Giumelli#Em Rusciano#Emsolation
Daily Mail

Sir Ringo Starr, 82, CANCELS tour after testing positive for COVID-19 AGAIN - three days after revealing he was going back on the road following negative test

Sir Ringo Starr has cancelled his tour after testing positive for COVID-19 again - just three days after revealing he had tested negative and was getting back on the road. The Beatles icon, 82, took to Twitter on Thursday to share a selfie, captioned: 'I’m sure you’ll be as surprised as I was I tested positive again for Covid the rest of the tour is off I send you peace and love Ringo.'
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Tyla

Jodie Comer is mathematically the most beautiful woman in the world, according to scientists

Jodie Comer is the most beautiful woman in the world, a world leading cosmetic surgeon has mathematically determined. Although it might sound a bit shady to measure how beautiful or not an individual is, it seems as if Dr Julian De Silva of Harley Street, London, has attempted to objectively determine the outcome with what he calls the 'Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi'.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Fans Think Madonna Looks Like Marilyn Manson In Her Latest Instagram Post: 'What Did You Do To Yourself'

Madonna almost broke the internet when she posted a short video of herself on her Instagram account on October 9th, as her 18.5M followers were in complete disbelief that the woman staring back at them was the 64-year-old “Like a Prayer” singer, with many thinking that she looked more like 53-year-old “Tainted Love” musician Marilyn Manson instead! Omg!
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

Martha Stewart is Blissfully Unaware of Kardashian Drama, Asks Khloé “Do You Have a Husband?” on ‘The Kardashians’

People love to keep up with the Kardashians, but host/chef/Snoop Dogg’s BFF Martha Stewart isn’t one of them. On the latest episode of Hulu‘s The Kardashians, Kris Jenner invited her culinary icon “Martha f**king Stewart” over to talk pet peacocks, try to cheer Khloé up, and have lunch together. But while savoring their salads, Martha turned to Khloé and casually asked, “Are you married?” Martha! Girl! To be that blissfully aware of Kardashian drama!
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Terrifying moment brawl erupts on Jetstar flight before plane suddenly starts to lose elevation - as frightened mum on board says 'I thought we were going to die'

Terrifying video footage shows the moment a violent brawl broke out on a Jetstar flight, forcing it to make an emergency landing. The chaotic brawl took place just 24 minutes into the flight from Melbourne to Brisbane on Tuesday night. Footage showed the moment punches were thrown between two men,...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

650K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy