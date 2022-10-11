Scott Langer announced as head coach of Aberdeen Wings effective immediately

Scott Langer is back as head coach of the Aberdeen Wings.

The Wings made the abrupt announcement Monday evening. No specifics were made available, but the club said it hopes to have more details in the days to come.

Langer was head coach of the Wings from 2016-2021 before spending a year as the head coach of the United States Hockey League's Fargo Force. He returned to Aberdeen ahead of the 2022-23 season as the team’s general manager and president of hockey operations. He is the NAHL’s all-time winningest coach with 637 career wins.

Steve Jennings coached the team last year and into this season. The Wings are 4-5-0-1 so far this season. Last season, they advanced to the Central Division Finals, losing to St. Cloud in seven games.

Jennings worked for the Wings before he was promoted to head coach after Langer departed for Fargo. Jennings was director of player personnel for five season and worked directly with Langer for more than a decade.

Jennings is still listed on the Wings website, but his future with the team was not addressed in the news release.

Langer did not return to Fargo in 2021-22 after new leadership took over the team. That's when he returned to the Wings. During his previous tenure as Aberdeen's coach, he made the team a perennial contender, winning the NAHL Robertson Cup in 2019 and returning to the championship game in 2021.

