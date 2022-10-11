ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

Actress Eileen Ryan dies at 94 in her home in Malibu

By Samantha Bravo
The Malibu Times
The Malibu Times
 2 days ago

Actress Eileen Ryan, the mother of actors Sean Penn and Christopher Penn and musician Michael Penn, died Sunday at her home in Malibu. Ryan, born Eileen Annucci, met actor Leo Penn in 1957 at rehearsals for The Iceman Cometh , a Circle in the Square production. Their marriage lasted 41 years until Leo Penn’s death in 1998. Ryan would have turned 95 on Sunday, Oct. 16.

Sean Penn and Eileen Ryan. Getty Images.

The Malibu Times

Encountering a mountain lion

On Thursday, Sept. 29, Austin Podrat, his daughter, her friends and their father were hiking at Nicolas Flats when they encountered a mountain lion. “My first thought was to protect the kids, keep the group behind me and stand my ground,” Podrat said.  Around 5 p.m., they were walking at Nicholas Flats, located at the […] The post Encountering a mountain lion appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
