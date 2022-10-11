ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

Erie County high school sports Top Performers for Oct. 10-15

By Erie Times-News
 3 days ago

Here are some of the best performances by high school athletes from Erie County over the past week. Find new highlights throughout the week at GoErie.com:

Football

Ryan Miller, Seneca: He set team records for rushing yards in a game (407) and season (1,714) during the Bobcats' 40-0 rout of the rival Union City Bears.

Jackson Humes, North East: He threw two touchdown passes when the Grapepickers blanked Harbor Creek 25-0.

David Bahm, Mercyhurst Prep: The Lakers quarterback completed all nine of his pass attempts for 93 yards and three touchdowns, and also ran for a fourth, during their 67-0 shutout of Iroquois.

Jace Walls, General McLane: His 50-yard interception return for a touchdown was the biggest defensive play during the Lancers' 29-15 victory vs. Fairview at Linden Field.

Dajoure Hollingsworth, Cathedral Prep: He rushed for an even 200 yards and three touchdowns, each scored during the second half of the Ramblers' 40-14 win at Butler.

Zach Lowe, Girard: His second touchdown run of the game, an 8-yarder with 1 minute, 46 seconds left in the fourth quarter, clinched the YellowJackets' 30-21 victory vs. Corry.

Girls tennis

Anne Marie Prichard and Sophia Glance, Cathedral Prep: They won a competitive 6-4, 6-7 (10-8), 6-4 final for District 10's Class 2A doubles tournament at Westwood Racquet Club.

Nabiah Bhatti and Lina Warrier, McDowell: The top-seeded Trojans won District 10's Class 3A doubles tournament.

Trinity Fox, Fairview: The senior, a day after she became a three-time gold medalist for District 10's Class 3A singles tournament, won a 10-0 pro set as the Tigers' No. 1 singles starter during their 5-0 dual victory vs. Oil City. ... She defeated teammate Vivian Liu 6-3, 6-2 in their district final at Westwood Racquet Club.

Anna Poranski, Cathedral Prep: She repeated as District 10's Class 2A gold medalist with her 6-4, 6-1 victory vs. Grove City's Macy Matson.

Girls volleyball

Payton McCray, Corry: Her 22 assists and six digs, plus an ace, helped the Beavers sweep the visiting Northwestern Wildcats.

Macy Testa, McDowell: She finished with 15 kills and eight digs for the Trojans, who defeated Cathedral Prep 25-13, 25-18, 25-17. ... Earlier in the week, she totaled 17 kills, 10 digs and six aces during their four-set victory vs. Grove City.

Addica Sperry, Mercyhurst Prep: She compiled 24 kills for the Lakers, who beat Fairview in four sets.

Lucy Higley, Union City: She led the Bears in kills (11) and also recorded nine digs during their three-set sweep of Seneca.

Halle Albers, Corry: Her double-double (14 kills and 10 digs) helped the Beavers defeat Harbor Creek in four sets.

Julia Seth, Mercyhurst Prep: The Lakers' backcourt player recorded 26 assists and six digs during their three-set sweep of Union City.

Mackenzie Galdon, Fort LeBoeuf: Her 20 assists and eight digs helped the Bison sweep Erie High 25-20, 25-22, 25-16.

Lilli Mook, General McLane: She recorded 13 kills and 10 digs for the Lancers, who defeated Mercyhurst Prep in four sets.

Boys soccer

Zach Nichols, Seneca: His one-goal, three-assist performance was notable when the Bobcats beat Saegertown 6-1.

Eric Gamboa, Mercyhurst Prep: His hat trick accounted for nearly half of the Lakers' offense en route to their 7-0 victory vs. Girard.

Joel Morey, North East: He scored once and assisted twice for the Grapepickers, who won 7-2 at Meadville.

Dylan Danch, Cathedral Prep: His goal with less than five minutes left in regulation was the difference in the Ramblers' 2-1 victory vs. the rival McDowell Trojans. … Two days earlier, his overtime goal gave them the same 2-1 final against Erie High.

Logan Kuhn, Iroquois: He scored the Braves' second goal when they defeated Eisenhower 3-1.

Brady Baker, Fairview: His second-half goal was the difference for the Tigers when they beat General McLane 2-1.

Kenny Zacks, Mercyhurst Prep: He scored twice for the Lakers, who blanked the visiting Harbor Creek Huskies 3-0.

Sebastian Tabong, McDowell: He scored in each half and also assisted on a third goal when the Trojans shut out Meadville 8-0.

Troy Croscut-Miller, North East: He scored one goal and assisted on a second when the Grapepickers blanked Girard 3-0.

Cooper Robson, General McLane: His goal and two assists were vital to the Lancers' 4-0 victory vs. the visiting Fort LeBoeuf Bison.

Girls soccer

Brooklyn Respecki, General McLane: Her hat trick and single assist helped the Lancers win 9-0 at Meadville. ... She surpassed the 150-goal plateau with a hat trick during the Lancers' previous match, a 5-0 victory vs. the visiting Harbor Creek Huskies. ... Her week began with a hat trick and an assist when they won 5-0 at Fairview.

Emily Samluk, Fort LeBoeuf: She scored and assisted when the Bison beat Fairview 3-0.

Sara Gennuso, Fairview: She totaled two goals and an assist for the Tigers during their 5-0 senior night victory vs. Mercer.

Brigid Ochalek, Mercyhurst Prep: The Lakers' goalkeeper was largely responsible for the Lakers' 2-0 victory against Seneca, which doubled as the Bobcats' first loss this season.

Kayley McCall, Cathedral Prep: Her hat trick was significant to the Ramblers' 7-1 win against Harbor Creek.

Evelyn Bish, North East: She assisted on two goals and recorded a third for the Grapepickers, who defeated Titusville 4-0.

Madison Soudan, Girard: Her two goals and an assist stood out on the YellowJackets' score sheet after they shut out Maplewood 5-0.

Trinity Bennett, McDowell: Her second-half goal was the difference for the Trojans, who beat General McLane 2-1 at Gus Anderson Field.

Boys cross country

Kamden Kramer, McDowell: PaMileSplit's latest male runner of the week honoree helped the Trojans defeat Cathedral Prep with his time of 19 minutes, 42 seconds on Meadville's course, which hosted a Region 6 meet.

Logan Byerly, Harbor Creek: The Huskies beat Union City 16-47 with significant help from the senior's victorious time of 17:33.31.

Girls cross country

Sarah Clark, Cathedral Prep: The Ramblers, with help from her first-place time of 19 minutes, 48 seconds, beat the rival McDowell Trojans as part of a Region 6 meet held at Meadville.

Ava Reagle, Union City: Her time of 21:46.72 was the fastest for any runner when the Bears faced host Harbor Creek Huskies in a Region 4 dual.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie County high school sports Top Performers for Oct. 10-15

Comments / 0

Community Policy