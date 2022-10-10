ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Towne House in Fall River is on the market

By The Herald News
Good morning, everyone! It’s time to take a look at the day's top stories.

About six months after new owners took over a majority stake of the Towne House, a high-end restaurant and associated businesses on Purchase Street, the business is up for sale. See what they’re asking, and what’s on the market, right here.

Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the district attorney's office, Fall River Police and Homicide Unit prosecutors are actively investigating a homicide which occurred early Sunday morning in Fall River. A man was found outside the Riverside Sports Bar and Restaurant on Rodman Street, later identified as 45-year-old Jose Roberto Zelaya. Read more about this story here.

Local eats, local brews, local music and local community. You'll find plenty of love for all SouthCoast's diverse flavors at Foodchella, Somerset's popular foodie festival making its return next month – and this time, there’s a beer garden. Find out more here.

ABC6.com

Tractor trailer carrying produce rolls over in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A tractor trailer carrying watermelon and other produce overturned in Fall River Tuesday night. State police said they arrived to Route 79 in Fall River and found that a tractor trailer had rollover prior to North Main Street aroud 7:20 p.m. Troopers said the...
FALL RIVER, MA
WCVB

From pork pies to public policy, Fall River, Mass., boasts a legacy of opportunity

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Hartley’s has been serving up personal-sized pork pies since Thomas Hartley opened the business in 1900. Most of the equipment in the kitchen dates back to the founder and the recipe for the original pork pie has not changed. Hartley’s now offers an array of fillings, including buffalo chicken, chili and chourico. They also offer larger family-sized pies. Hartley's can be contacted by calling 508-676-8605.
FALL RIVER, MA
Dianna Carney

Save The Date: Free Farmers Market Announces Petting Zoo Day!

(Photo by Владимир Васильев) (ATTLEBORO, MA) It's that time of year again- the trees are beginning to turn beautiful shades of reds and oranges before finally falling to the ground, children are busy at work deciding Halloween costumes, and the Attleboro Farmers Market has announced there are only 2 markets left this season.
ATTLEBORO, MA
hwy.co

Most People Don’t Even Know This Rhode Island Park Exists

Have you ever heard of Conimicut Point Park? No? That’s ok; most people haven’t. However, you should know about this little gem of a park in Rhode Island, and we’re here to tell you all about it. Read on to find out where to go, what to do, and why you’ll never forget it once you’ve experienced it.
WARWICK, RI
soundingsonline.com

A Power Cat With Persuasive Lines

McCollough Yachts, based out of Newport, Rhode Island, is launching the Hope 40, a power catamaran that boasts hydrofoil technology. With an overall length of 43 feet, the 40 brings classic New England styling to ​a new foiling package. Because a foil between hulls can be a liability in some sea conditions, the 40's foil is fully retractable.
NEWPORT, RI
Valley Breeze

Pawtucket moves to acquire riverside property

PAWTUCKET – Despite pushback from a few councilors and members of the public, the City Council last week voted to move forward with the purchase of nearly 10 acres of property along the Seekonk River without removing language that could tie the deal to the fate of Morley Field.
PAWTUCKET, RI
nrinow.news

Property sales in North Smithfield between Sept. 30 & Oct. 11

The following is a list of property sales recorded in the North Smithfield Town Clerk’s office between Friday, Sept. 30 and Tuesday, Oct. 11. Seller: Tracy Smith (administratrix) Buyer: Jennifer & Christopher Glode. Price: $450,000. 21 Lincoln Drive. Seller: Derrin & Nicole Anderson. Buyer: Kamaron & Sharon Washburn &...
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
newbedfordguide.com

City of New Bedford shifts strategy for Whaling City Golf Course

“In a shift in strategy, the City of New Bedford has begun outreach to the developer community to explore possible changes to the sale criteria required of prospective purchasers of the 100-acres of the municipally-owned Whaling City Golf Course on Hathaway Road. Shift In Strategy For Advanced Manufacturing Campus. In...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
thefabricator.com

Brownell Boat Stands to relocate in Massachusetts

Steel fabricator Brownell Boat Stands and Equipment, Mattapoisett, Mass., a manufacturer of boat storage and handling products, has announced plans to relocate its operations to Dartmouth, Mass. The new location is expected to be operational in early 2024, creating up to 22 jobs.
DARTMOUTH, MA
rinewstoday.com

Pop-up winter homeless village in the works – Cranston bolts at being state’s go-to location

UPDATE: 9am – Center of page in red. Several weeks ago RINewsToday featured a story about a subset of homeless individuals in Burnside Park in downtown Providence. The group is particularly difficult to place due to their physical needs. The agencies who serve the homeless or unhoused have unique “handicapped” housing units that become available from time to time that are single housing, not congregate housing, or with bunk bed type sleeping. At this time there are no available specialty units. They don’t become available that often we’ve been told.
CRANSTON, RI
PhillyBite

Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Massachusetts

- This state has several great options if you are looking for an all-you-can-eat buffet. Many of these establishments are open for lunch and dinner seven days a week. You can also find coupons for great deals, which will save you money on your meal. Pruller Restaurant in Marlborough. For...
BOSTON, MA
Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fall River, MA from Fall River Herald News.

