Towne House in Fall River is on the market

About six months after new owners took over a majority stake of the Towne House, a high-end restaurant and associated businesses on Purchase Street, the business is up for sale. See what they’re asking, and what’s on the market, right here.

Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the district attorney's office, Fall River Police and Homicide Unit prosecutors are actively investigating a homicide which occurred early Sunday morning in Fall River. A man was found outside the Riverside Sports Bar and Restaurant on Rodman Street, later identified as 45-year-old Jose Roberto Zelaya. Read more about this story here.

Local eats, local brews, local music and local community. You'll find plenty of love for all SouthCoast's diverse flavors at Foodchella, Somerset's popular foodie festival making its return next month – and this time, there’s a beer garden. Find out more here.

