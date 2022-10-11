Wichita restaurant giving proceeds to fallen deputy’s family

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A restaurant in Wichita is giving part of its proceeds to the family of a local fallen deputy this week.

Bubba’s 33 Wichita is offering 10% of its proceeds on Monday, Oct. 10 through Wednesday, Oct. 12, from 4 p.m. to closing to the family of Sedgwick County Sheriff Deputy Sidnee Carter , who was killed in a crash on Friday night, when you mention her name to your server or bartender.

According to Bubba’s 33 – Wichita, KS Facebook page , Carter worked at the restaurant and was an important part of the team before joining the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO).

“Our condolences go out to Sidnee’s friends and family,” the Facebook post said.

Bubba’s 33 Wichita is located at 412 S. Towne East Mall Dr and closes at 11 p.m. on the nights of the fundraiser.

Monetary donations for Carter can also be sent to the Honore Adversis Foundation online or by mail:

Please note “For SCSO Deputy Sidnee Carter”

Honore Adversis Foundation

477 N. Seneca

Wichita, KS 67203

