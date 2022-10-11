Read full article on original website
Related
Should I space out my flu and COVID booster shots?
(NEXSTAR) – Judging from how the flu has roared back in Australia and other countries south of the Equator, experts are predicting a particularly nasty season for the U.S. this winter. At the same time, many Americans are also making plans to strengthen their defenses against COVID-19 with the omicron-specific booster, but should they be taken at the same time?
New Omicron Booster Side Effects: What to Expect From the Bivalent Vaccines
Experts say the side effects from the new booster doses are expected to be very similar to other COVID-19 shots.
The Most Common Side Effects Of The New Bivalent COVID Booster
As of Sept. 1, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized an updated COVID-19 vaccine with the goal of fending off a surge in cases this fall and winter. Moderna and Pfizer both have new bivalent vaccines that target the original strain of coronavirus and omicron subvariants (including the highly contagious BA.4 and BA.5), which have been rapidly spreading throughout the world for the last few months.
News-Medical.net
Simple nasal wash can prevent hospitalization and deaths from COVID-19
Simple nasal washes with mild saline water can prevent hospitalization and deaths from COVID-19, if applied twice daily following a positive diagnosis, according to research led by the US-based Augusta University. Reducing the amount of virus entering the body cuts the severity of the disease, says the study published September...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CDC issues alert on new respiratory virus that can paralyze children
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has sent out a warning concerning an increase in the spread of a contagious virus that can cause permanent paralysis in children. The CDC said that hospitals and other healthcare providers told the agency during the course of last month that “pediatric...
How Long Will Immunity Last With the New COVID Bivalent Booster?
The updated bivalent COVID-19 booster shots will likely provide immunity lasting up to four to six months—similar to what earlier shots offered. Since the updated boosters were only approved back in August, we’ll need to see more data to know for sure how long they’ll offer protection.
Covid: Top five symptoms after vaccination and signs you might have it
There are fears that Covid cases are already increasing in parts of the UK as Scotland has recorded spikes in infections, according to the latest figures.In Scotland, 113,500 people were likely to have tested positive for Covid in the latest week, or one in 45 – up from 104,400, or one in 50, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). Meanwhile, trends in both Wales and Northern Ireland were described by the ONS as “uncertain”.The ONS estimated there were 881,200 people with coronavirus in private households across the UK in the week ending 5 September. That is down...
MedicalXpress
Incidence of myocarditis/pericarditis following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination among children, younger adults in the US
In a population-based surveillance published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, the authors found that myocarditis/pericarditis 0 to 7 days after mRNA vaccination in persons aged 5 to 39 years occurred in approximately 1 in 200,000 doses after the first dose and 1 in 30,000 doses after the second dose of the primary series, and 1 in 50,000 doses after the first booster. The incidence varied markedly by age and sex, however, with a disproportionate number of cases occurring in male persons, notably among adolescents after dose 2 and first boosters.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Do Omicron COVID Vaccine Booster Shots Protect Against Infection? Top Doc Explains
How well will the new bivalent COVID booster shots protect against infection from the newest variants and mutations, including the now-dominant BA.5?. While health officials have said vaccines continue to show effective protection, particularly when it comes to severe outcomes of the virus, experts hope the newest shots could go even further.
News-Medical.net
Vaccine effectiveness of a second mRNA COVID-19 vaccine booster among nursing home residents
In a recent study published in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, researchers compared the effectiveness of double booster severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccinations and single booster vaccinations among nursing home residents (NHR) in the United States (US).
Dr Fauci predicts new Covid variant could lead to winter surge
Dr Anthony Fauci, the White House chief medical adviser, is warning Americans “we should not be surprised” if a new Covid variant drives another winter surge in cases.“We should anticipate that we very well may get another variant that would emerge that would elude the immune response that we’ve gotten from infection and/or from vaccination," Dr Fauci said on Tuesday during an event at the USC Annenberg Center for Health Journalism."We are entering into the winter months, where no matter what the respiratory disease is, there’s always a risk of an uptick,” he added.New coronavirus cases, hospitalisations, and deaths...
msn.com
A virus that causes polio-like symptoms is spreading among children, CDC warns
AFM disease or acute flaccid myelitis medical concept as a neurologic condition representing enterovirus or polio virus, 3D illustration Getty Images/wildpixel. Public health agencies including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are warning the public about a resurgent virus causing severe respiratory illness that sometimes comes with polio-like symptoms.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
healio.com
VIDEO: COVID-19 bivalent booster ‘strongly recommended’ for patients with IBD
In a Healio video exclusive, Freddy Caldera, DO, MS, urged providers to recommend the COVID-19 booster vaccine to all patients with inflammatory bowel disease. “Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we have learned a lot about the impact of medicines that patients with IBD use and their risks for COVID-19,” Caldera, associate professor of medicine in the division of gastroenterology and hepatology at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine, said. “We know that we have good data from secure and international registries that patients with IBD are not at increased risk for severe COVID or their complications. We also have a lot of good data also on the vaccine response in patients with IBD.
MedicalXpress
Study reports very low incidence of severe COVID-19 following vaccination and booster
A large study of COVID-19 disease following vaccination and booster, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), reports surprisingly low incidence, especially in individuals younger than 65 years of age with no high-risk conditions. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 disease among individuals who had received vaccines and boosters occurred...
bloomberglaw.com
US Faces Covid Death, Hospital Surge Without Fall Booster Push
Covid-19 deaths and hospitalizations could soar four-fold at the current vaccination rate under an upcoming winter surge, according to an analysis released Wednesday. The report from the Commonwealth Fund underscores the need for a fall booster campaign that the study authors say could save tens of thousands of lives and billions of dollars in medical costs over the next six months.
US clears updated COVID boosters for kids as young as 5
The U.S. on Wednesday authorized updated COVID-19 boosters for children as young as 5, seeking to expand protection ahead of an expected winter wave. Tweaked boosters rolled out for Americans 12 and older last month, doses modified to target today's most common and contagious omicron relative. While there wasn't a big rush, federal health officials are urging that people seek the extra protection ahead of holiday gatherings.
KIDS・
News-Medical.net
Scientists investigate the antibody titers post-mRNA COVID-19 booster vaccine in the elderly
The coronavirus 2019 disease (COVID-19) pandemic has affected millions worldwide and claimed multiple lives. The elderly-;aged above 60 years-;remain the most vulnerable group. They have been more susceptible in contracting the virus and many have succumbed to the infection. Long-term care facilities (LTCF) and day-care centers for the elderly have become potential sources of virus transmission; unfortunately, a large proportion of the global elderly population is dependent on these establishments.
Rebound In COVID-19 Symptoms After Pfizer's Antiviral Pill Might Be Due To Stronger Immune Response
Reports are circulating related to recurring COVID-19 symptoms after completing treatment and experiencing improvement after Pfizer Inc's PFE COVID-19 oral antiviral Paxlovid. President Joe Biden and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci both experienced a COVID rebound after taking Paxlovid. The U.S. government researchers have...
Healthline
Flu Shots: Why Older Adults Need a Stronger Dose
Experts are predicting a strong flu season in the United States as COVID-19 restrictions ease and people venture out more. They say adults over age 65 should get one of the stronger doses of flu vaccine available. They say older adults need the extra protection because their immune system isn’t...
COVID-19 Vaccine Booster and Flu Shot at the Same Time? Don’t Do It
You CAN, but in my opinion, you should schedule them separately and I'll explain why. Your arm will thank me later. NOTE: This is an opinion piece based on MY experience. I am not a doctor of any kind. I'm simply a person who is cool with getting vaccines but would like to avoid overloading my body with tremendous pain. When scheduling your booster and/or flu shot, the online form and/or pharmacist may say it's totally fine to get BOTH shots at the same appointment...and that might be medically 100% true. I'm going to explain why I THINK it's a poor choice, and to schedule them separately.
Comments / 0