Osceola County, FL

WESH

'That's not my dad!' Florida deputy rescues 2 children abducted during carjacking

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Two children were rescued by a Florida deputy after a man stole the vehicle they were in. WFLA reports Deputy Jonathan Pazmino Alvarez was flagged down Monday around 6:40 p.m. near the area of East 137th Avenue and North 15th Street in Tampa by a man who said his truck had been stolen with his two children, 4 and 8, still inside.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Polk Sheriff's Office breaks ground on new substation in Poinciana

POINCIANA, Fla. - The Polk County Sheriff's Office broke ground on its new substation in Poinciana Wednesday. The new district office is being built on Marigold Avenue right next to the Polk County Fire Rescue station. A ceremony was held to mark the milestone. "Polk County has not stopped growing,...
POLK COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida woman accused of DUI crash that killed toddler, hurt 5-year-old

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - A woman is facing several charges, including DUI manslaughter, after she reportedly crashed a truck, killing a toddler and injuring a 5-year-old boy early Wednesday, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called out to the single-vehicle crash shortly after midnight on Deen Still...
POLK COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida man dies after trying to clear debris from Ian off roof

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County residents in the Pine Hills community said they are saddened by the news that a 75-year-old man died while cleaning up debris left when Hurricane Ian passed over Florida last month. According to the Orange County Medical Examiner, Theodore Sims died after falling off a...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Fire breaks out in Orange County home

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A fire broke out in an Orange County home late Tuesday. Orange County firefighters responded to the home on Hutton Drive in Pine Hills. [TRENDING: Win four 3-day park hopper passes to Walt Disney World | Become a News 6 Insider]. Orange County Fire Rescue...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Central Florida schools announce Hurricane Ian makeup days

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Central Florida school districts have announced when students will makeup days lost due to Hurricane Ian. Students in Orange County will lose seven early dismissal days and one holiday in order to makeup lost classroom days. Orange County Public Schools announced storm makeup days on social media.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

16-year-old boy shot in 'targeted attack' in Brevard County

MIMS, Fla. - Deputies said a 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot Monday night in Mims. According to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, at 9 p.m., the boy was with two other teenagers when two suspects approached them and began shooting. The teen was shot as he was running away.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: October 10, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

