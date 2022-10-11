HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Two children were rescued by a Florida deputy after a man stole the vehicle they were in. WFLA reports Deputy Jonathan Pazmino Alvarez was flagged down Monday around 6:40 p.m. near the area of East 137th Avenue and North 15th Street in Tampa by a man who said his truck had been stolen with his two children, 4 and 8, still inside.

TAMPA, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO