'That's not my dad!' Florida deputy rescues 2 children abducted during carjacking
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Two children were rescued by a Florida deputy after a man stole the vehicle they were in. WFLA reports Deputy Jonathan Pazmino Alvarez was flagged down Monday around 6:40 p.m. near the area of East 137th Avenue and North 15th Street in Tampa by a man who said his truck had been stolen with his two children, 4 and 8, still inside.
Polk Sheriff's Office breaks ground on new substation in Poinciana
POINCIANA, Fla. - The Polk County Sheriff's Office broke ground on its new substation in Poinciana Wednesday. The new district office is being built on Marigold Avenue right next to the Polk County Fire Rescue station. A ceremony was held to mark the milestone. "Polk County has not stopped growing,...
‘Rest well, Sheriff’: Late Polk County deputy promoted to ‘honorary sheriff’ at memorial service
At his memorial service Tuesday, the family of Blane Lane saw his dream come true, one he could no longer fulfill on his own.
Florida woman accused of DUI crash that killed toddler, hurt 5-year-old
POLK COUNTY, Fla. - A woman is facing several charges, including DUI manslaughter, after she reportedly crashed a truck, killing a toddler and injuring a 5-year-old boy early Wednesday, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called out to the single-vehicle crash shortly after midnight on Deen Still...
Florida man dies after trying to clear debris from Ian off roof
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County residents in the Pine Hills community said they are saddened by the news that a 75-year-old man died while cleaning up debris left when Hurricane Ian passed over Florida last month. According to the Orange County Medical Examiner, Theodore Sims died after falling off a...
Seminole County Courthouse in Sanford to remain closed until Oct. 14
SANFORD, Fla. — Rising floodwaters from Lake Monroe have forced the Seminole County Civil Courthouse in Sanford to remain closed until Oct 14. Chief Judge Jessica Recksiedler ordered the courthouse located in downtown Sanford closed Sept. 28 due to Hurricane Ian. Officials said the closure was due to water...
Kissimmee police officer arrested on grand theft, scheme to defraud charges
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A Kissimmee police officer surrendered to authorities Wednesday afternoon at the Osceola County Jail after a warrant was issued for his arrest, the Kissimmee Police Department said. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Kissimmee police Officer Plenio Massiah faces two counts of grand theft...
Judd Gives Deputy Blane Lane a Special Honor as He Is Laid to Rest
Blane Lee Lane, 21, achieved in death what he had hoped to earn in a lifelong career with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office: He was promoted to the rank of sheriff by his hero, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. Lane was killed in the line of duty a week...
Rockledge Woman Involved in Deadly Collision With Bicyclist in Saint Cloud
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Florida Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash involving a pickup truck and a bicyclist on Nova Road west of Gator Branch Road in Saint Cloud, Osceola County. The bicyclist was struck and killed around 6:32 A.M by a 49-year-old woman from Rockledge, who was...
FHP: Bicyclist killed in early-morning fatal crash in Osceola County
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Osceola County Tuesday morning. According to FHP, a bicyclist was riding along Nova Road near Gator Branch Road east of Saint Cloud when he was struck by a pickup truck just after 6:30 a.m. >>>...
Fire breaks out in Orange County home
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A fire broke out in an Orange County home late Tuesday. Orange County firefighters responded to the home on Hutton Drive in Pine Hills. [TRENDING: Win four 3-day park hopper passes to Walt Disney World | Become a News 6 Insider]. Orange County Fire Rescue...
Central Florida schools announce Hurricane Ian makeup days
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Central Florida school districts have announced when students will makeup days lost due to Hurricane Ian. Students in Orange County will lose seven early dismissal days and one holiday in order to makeup lost classroom days. Orange County Public Schools announced storm makeup days on social media.
Poinciana Gets New Sheriff's District Office
Polk County serves the western part of the planned community, which is growing
16-year-old boy shot in 'targeted attack' in Brevard County
MIMS, Fla. - Deputies said a 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot Monday night in Mims. According to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, at 9 p.m., the boy was with two other teenagers when two suspects approached them and began shooting. The teen was shot as he was running away.
Child shot after argument in Orange County neighborhood, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A child was hurt during a shooting early Tuesday in Orlando, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to West Jefferson Street near Mercy Drive just after midnight. Investigators said a group of kids was walking in that area when another group confronted...
Arrests In Brevard County: October 10, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
DUI suspected in Polk County crash that killed toddler, broke 5-year-old’s neck
The Polk County Sheriff's Office responded to an early morning crash that killed a 2-year-old child.
Deputies: Dozens of businesses busted for underage sales of alcohol, tobacco in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Workers at more than three dozen Volusia County stores are facing legal troubles after they allegedly sold alcohol and tobacco to people under 21. Over the course of a month, investigators said they sent underage people into 64 gas stations and stores throughout the county.
Some Good Samaritan Society residents in Kissimmee asked to find other housing indefinitely
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Some residents of Good Samaritan Society in Kissimmee Village are being asked to find other housing arrangements indefinitely. A Facebook post made on Monday said a mandatory evacuation order is still in place for the Kissimmee Village campus. [TRENDING: Video game leads Orlando man on 200-mile...
Man accused of handcuffing, robbing couple during violent Volusia County home invasion
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A violent home invasion where a couple was handcuffed and threatened with a gun led to the arrest of a Kissimmee man, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Carmelo Cruz, 44, was arrested Monday. Deputies said the attack occurred on Sept. 23 when...
