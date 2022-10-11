ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glens Falls, NY

Pete MacArthur and Thunder start training camp

By Brandon Williams
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GpN7x_0iTxLX7x00

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Training camp officially started for the Adirondack Thunder Monday morning. In addition to the start of camp it’s also the start of a new era under former player and new head coach Pete MacArthur.

The Clifton Park native will be calling the shots on the ice this season as he makes the transition from playing to coaching. During the first day of practice the team went through drills and then they scrimmaged three on three.

“I thought it was good. I thought that they didn’t try to rush through the first couple drills or when we went up and down the ice with knew guys,” MacArthur said. “Connecting passes we worked on some details, forwards and defensively. Goaltenders got a lot of puck touches and I thought the pace was pretty good for the three on three until the end. That’s to be expected but for the first day, we’re pretty happy,” MacArthur added.

His familiarity with the organization and the roster has made the transition easy for returning players. Forward Shane Harper believes MacArthur will bring a winning mentality that fans and players will like.

“Just from watching our team on the ice I think we’re going to be exciting,” Harper said. “I think we have the skill but I also think he brought in some toughness and grit which I think fans around here appreciate and enjoy that so I think if not anything we’re going to be exciting to watch.”

With MacArthur being fresh off his playing days, he is hoping that the energy he will bring to the bench will rub off on the old and new players. He believes it’s a key cog in his new role as head coach.

“Once they got here and we had that first meeting kind of knocked the jitters off and now your ready to be a coach and be on a different side of the bench,” said MacArthur.

The Thunder will start their regular season at home on Saturday October 29 at 7:05 p.m. against the Worcester Railers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Niagara slips by Siena men’s soccer

Siena men's soccer (6-4-3, 2-1-2) saw a four-match unbeaten streak come to an end with its first conference loss of the year Wednesday afternoon. The Saints dropped a 2-0 decision to Niagara (4-6-2, 3-0-1) at Hickey Field, allowing the Purple Eagles to move into first place in the MAAC standings.
LOUDONVILLE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Tahoe, No. 1 Shaker record 4-2 senior night victory

The Shaker girls soccer team has charged through Class AA this season. The Blue Bison moved up to first in the state rankings this week; they entered a crucial matchup with No. 26 Colonie Tuesday night winners of seven straight, and 13-1 overall on the year. Tahoe, No. 1 Shaker...
LATHAM, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glens Falls, NY
Sports
City
Glens Falls, NY
City
Rush, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Unbeaten Schuylerville prepares for toughest test yet

After a trip to states last year, the Schuylerville football team is ranked number one in the state in Class C this year. But they haven't been challenged much over the last couple weeks. That'll change when they meet unbeaten Warrensburg/Lake George/North Warren on Friday night in our 1st & 10 Game of the Week.
SCHUYLERVILLE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Macarthur
Person
Shane Harper
earnthenecklace.com

Tim Drawbridge Leaving WTEN: Where Is the Albany Meteorologist Going?

For a decade, Albany residents have turned to Tim Drawbridge on News 10 ABC for the latest weather updates. Now he’s changing his career trajectory. Tim Drawbridge announced he is leaving WTEN-TV in October 2022. His regular viewers naturally had questions since the announcement. They want to know where he is going next, if his new job will take him away from the city, and if he is continuing in broadcasting. Fortunately for them, Tim Drawbridge answered most of the queries about his departure from WTEN-TV.
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adirondack Thunder#A New Era
NEWS10 ABC

Students left by bus found lost in the woods

THURMAN, N.Y. (NEWS10) - Two students visiting the Adirondacks recently were rescued by New York State Forest Rangers after getting lost during a day retreat from an area university. A ranger was called into the Adirondacks on the night of Saturday, Oct. 1, to respond to a report of two students lost in the woods near Dippikill Pond, miles west of Lake George and Warrensburg.
WARRENSBURG, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

38K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy