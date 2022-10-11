Pete MacArthur and Thunder start training camp

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Training camp officially started for the Adirondack Thunder Monday morning. In addition to the start of camp it’s also the start of a new era under former player and new head coach Pete MacArthur.

The Clifton Park native will be calling the shots on the ice this season as he makes the transition from playing to coaching. During the first day of practice the team went through drills and then they scrimmaged three on three.

“I thought it was good. I thought that they didn’t try to rush through the first couple drills or when we went up and down the ice with knew guys,” MacArthur said. “Connecting passes we worked on some details, forwards and defensively. Goaltenders got a lot of puck touches and I thought the pace was pretty good for the three on three until the end. That’s to be expected but for the first day, we’re pretty happy,” MacArthur added.

His familiarity with the organization and the roster has made the transition easy for returning players. Forward Shane Harper believes MacArthur will bring a winning mentality that fans and players will like.

“Just from watching our team on the ice I think we’re going to be exciting,” Harper said. “I think we have the skill but I also think he brought in some toughness and grit which I think fans around here appreciate and enjoy that so I think if not anything we’re going to be exciting to watch.”

With MacArthur being fresh off his playing days, he is hoping that the energy he will bring to the bench will rub off on the old and new players. He believes it’s a key cog in his new role as head coach.

“Once they got here and we had that first meeting kind of knocked the jitters off and now your ready to be a coach and be on a different side of the bench,” said MacArthur.

The Thunder will start their regular season at home on Saturday October 29 at 7:05 p.m. against the Worcester Railers.

