Melissa Long Barham
2d ago
Lord have mercy! God rest their souls and grant you healing of soul to those who have been affected by this tragedy. ☦️☦️☦️
South Carolina city councilman, two family members shot to death
Police say Matthew Allen Dewitt shot three relatives to death at locations in Atlantic Beach and Richland County. WMBF's Eric Richards reports.Oct. 11, 2022.
S.C. man allegedly fatally shoots family members in triple homicide, including councilman
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (TCD) -- A 25-year-old man stands accused of fatally shooting three family members in Richland and Horry counties, including a town councilman. According to a news release from the Horry County Police Department, on Sunday, Oct. 9, at approximately 4:40 p.m., officers responded to a home on the 4000 block of Highway 319 to a report of a death. At the scene, authorities reportedly found 52-year-old Natasha Stevens’ body. Police said the death was ruled a homicide.
WLTX.com
Assault charge upgraded to murder after victim dies, says Kershaw County Sheriff
CAMDEN, S.C. — An assault charge against a 51-year-old man has been upgraded to murder after the 50-year-old victim died from injuries sustained in the fight. Michael Todd Gray had initially been charged with assault after an October 3 incident at Parkview Motel in Camden. A. ccording to reports...
‘Lit a pair of panties on fire’: South Carolina woman charged with arson, attempted murder in house fire
An Aiken County woman was arrested on charges of arson and attempted murder after an incident where she allegedly set a pair of underwear on fire and locked herself in a room.
abcnews4.com
"It blows my mind." Midlands community reacts to triple homicide
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH)- 25 year old Matthew Dewitt is now charged with murder after he was accused of killing his parents, James and Gloria Dewitt, as well as a third family member. James and his wife Gloria Dewitt were shot to death at their home in Northeast Columbia off Green...
WIS-TV
One person injured in shooting on Prescott Road in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person was injured in a shooting on Prescott Road in Richland County, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Prescott Road. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a victim with...
Man accused of killing Columbia couple, another woman faces a judge for first time
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The man accused of shooting and killing three of his family members in South Carolina, including two in Columbia, made his first court appearance Wednesday. Matthew Allen Dewitt, 25, went before a bond court judge at the Horry County Detention Center. The judge informed Dewitt that by law he couldn't set bond on the murder charge and told him he must remain in jail until a circuit court hearing can be held.
WRDW-TV
Deputies search for possibly suicidal man in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Helicopters have been buzzing overhead and deputies have been on the ground all day in the area of Wire and Beaver Dam roads outside Aiken. The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says deputies have been looking for a man who wrecked his car in the area.
abccolumbia.com
SC Attorney General: Richland County School District One employee arrested for misuse of funds
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Former Richland County School District One Procurement Manager, Travis Antonio Braddy, was arrested by SC Law Enforcement Division agents for allegedly spending school funds for personal use. Authorities say Braddy, 43, embezzled over $23,170.41 for his own personal use. If convicted, Braddy faces potential incarceration of...
WMBF
Man accused of killing 3 family members, including Atlantic Beach town councilman, chief says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A 25-year-old man is accused of shooting and killing three of his family members in Richland and Horry counties. Matthew Dewitt was taken into custody after a search warrant was executed in Atlantic Beach on Monday afternoon. It led to a heavy police presence and streets being closed off. The suspect was taken into custody at Dewitt Apartments.
abccolumbia.com
SC Highway Patrol searching for fatal hit and run suspect
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a hit and run collision that killed a pedestrian. The incident happened on Oct. 11 at approximately 9:49 pm. Investigators say the victim succumbed to their fatal injuries after an unknown vehicle struck them while traveling south on...
coladaily.com
Lower Richland High School student arrested for active shooter hoax call
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott has announced the arrest of a Lower Richland High School student after a false call Monday. According to the sheriff's department, deputies responded to the school around 2:45 p.m. after receiving a call that there was a shooting on campus. The Richland County School District Resource Officers were at the school at the time of the call and immediately evaluated the threat, determining it to be false.
wpde.com
Coroner: Man found dead on Florence Co. road died of 'multiple gunshot wounds'
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The body of a man found on a Florence County road Saturday died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the coroner. Deputies were on the scene after a body was found in the area of Victor White Road near the Timmonsville area. An autopsy...
wach.com
Sheriff: 'Catch and release is for fishing, not criminals'
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Sheriff Leon Lott of the Richland County Sheriff's Department joined SC lawmakers to discuss the "catch and release" issue in our court systems. RCSD, lawmakers discuss "catch and release" issue in SC court systems. Senator Brian Adams of Charleston and Senator Dick Harpootlian of Richland...
WIS-TV
Deputies: Charges upgraded after Camden assault victim dies from injuries
CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that a suspect’s charges have been upgraded after the victim of an assault died from his injuries. The incident happened on October 3 at around 10 a.m. at the Parkview Motel in Camden. Michael Todd Gray, 51,...
WMBF
Woman found dead in Conway area connected to homicide investigation in Richland County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman found dead in her home near Conway is leading police to investigate her death as a homicide. Police were called around 5:45 p.m. Sunday to a home on Highway 319 where they found 52-year-old Natasha Stevens’ body. The coroner’s office said Stevens...
coladaily.com
Lexington County coroner identifies victim fatality shot on South Lake Dr.
The Lexington County Sheriff's Department reported two people were shot near a Waffle House shortly before 10 p.m. on Saturday. Officials tweeted on the department's Twitter page that deputies were called to the Waffle House on Lake Dr. at I-20 after the victims were shot in an isolated incident related to an earlier altercation on South Lake between two groups.
Prosecutors: Ex-Richland One official took $23,000 in school funds for personal use
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A state grand jury has indicted a former Richland One official on charges that he embezzled school funds for his own personal use. The South Carolina Attorney General's Office said Travis Antonio Braddy, 43, is facing a 12 count indictment that accuses him of misconduct while he worked as the Richland One procurement officer. Prosecutors said he resigned from the district in May of 2021 on grounds of insubordination.
Two killed in northeast Richland County, one near Myrtle Beach: police say one suspect is responsible
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Officials now say three families members were shot to death--two in northeast Richland County and one in Horry County--and that a man is in custody in connection with the crimes. Horry County Police say they arrested 25-year-old Matthew Allen Dewitt at 2:25 p.m. Monday in the...
Sheriff: Murder suspect out on bond leads Richland County deputies on chase
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The investigation of a suspicious vehicle at a Farrow Road gas station on Saturday soon led to a pursuit in which two deputies collided and one was sent to the hospital. The Richland County Sheriff's Department said the chase began when deputies noticed the vehicle...
