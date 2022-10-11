Read full article on original website
Related
KEVN
Fire mistakes
The early evening news on KEVN. Final concept report for the airports expansion gets the green light. The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday. Rapid City Central student turns chairs on ‘The Voice’. Updated: Oct. 11, 2022 at 1:24 AM MDT. 16-year-old Rowan Grace auditioned in...
newscenter1.tv
Rowan Grace moves on to NBC’s The Voice’s Knockout Round
Rowan Grace’s audition for The Voice aired Monday night, and she quickly moved on to the Battle Rounds. She was finally able to share the good news with her friends and family during a viewing party at Central High School in Rapid City on Monday. For Tuesday night’s airing...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota elementary schools recognized nationally
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two South Dakota elementary schools have been recognized as 2022 National ESEA Distinguished Schools. In a release from the South Dakota Dept. of Ed., it was announced that Lake Preston and Whitewood Elementary schools were being recognized by the Elementary and Secondary Education Act for exceptional student performance.
KEVN
Final concept report for the airports expansion gets the green light
The early evening news on KEVN. The early evening news on KEVN. Rapid City Central student turns chairs on ‘The Voice’. 16-year-old Rowan Grace auditioned in front of the four star judges on NBC’s music competition show ‘The Voice.’. Community remembers Indian Boarding School Victims. Updated: Oct....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KEVN
Hill City man and his reptile compete for ‘America’s Favorite Pet’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - When you think about your favorite animal, often our pets will come to mind; cats, dogs, birds, and maybe even reptiles. Joey Rodriguez III and his favorite pet, an argentine black and white tegu named Raptor, are hoping to earn the title of ‘America’s Favorite Pet’.
newscenter1.tv
7 things Rowan Grace told NewsCenter1 Today about what it’s like to compete on The Voice
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Local singer Rowan Grace, 16, student at Central High School, has been seen, performed and competed on NBC’s The Voice this week. Her latest advances aired Tuesday in The Voice’s Knockout Round. The next Knockout rounds will air Tuesday, Nov. 1, Monday, Nov. 7 and Tuesday, Nov. 8.
newscenter1.tv
Remembering the children and what their lives looked like at the Rapid City Indian Boarding School
RAPID CITY, S.D. – People from the Rapid City community, tribal communities, boarding school survivors and family of the children who were at the Rapid City Indian Boarding School came together for the fifth annual Remembering The Children Memorial Walk on Native American Day. The walk is a promise to the children that died wouldn’t be forgotten.
KELOLAND TV
18-hour effort rescues man from Black Hills cave
BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KELO)– A young man was not hurt after being rescued from a Black Hills cave last weekend. Custer County Search and Rescue said it happened between Friday, Oct. 7, and Saturday Oct. 8. A group was exploring a cave on private property when a young man was following an unexplored passage and got stuck, search and rescue said.
RELATED PEOPLE
newscenter1.tv
PHOTOS: Day two of the 2022 Black Hills Powwow
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The 2022 Black Hills Powwow returned this weekend at the Summit Arena in Rapid City. More than 1,000 dancers and 20 drum groups take to the floor daily for traditional Indigenous dances and songs. The Black Hills Powwow continues on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. Take...
kotatv.com
Prayer service held for the missing indigenous women
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sunday was the last day of the Black Hills Pow Wow and a prayer service was held in honor of the many missing indigenous women. The Red Ribbon Skirt Society’s prayer service was held to honor those missing or who lost their lives due to human trafficking. During the service, members of the Lakota community sang and prayed together to show the tight bond between the community.
newscenter1.tv
Why is Wind Cave so important to the Lakota people?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Wind Cave National Park held a celebration for Native American Day with guest speakers, a hoop dance and a food truck. “It’s our emergence story. This is where we came onto this earth, onto this world from where we were before,” Native American Affairs Liaison for the National Park Service, Dorothy Firecloud, said.
kbhbradio.com
In search of water, commissioners tell SD Ellsworth Development Authority ‘no’
STURGIS, SD – A project to address a lack of potable water needs a right-of-way easement but Meade County Commissioners said no at its October 11 meeting. The Meade County Commission voted unanimously 5-0 to deny the application from the South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority (SDEA) for a right-of-way easement in Meade County for a pipeline to bring water to residents affected by contamination from Ellsworth Air Force Base (EAFB).
IN THIS ARTICLE
KEVN
Special exhibit unveiled for National Fossil Day at the Museum of Geology
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Museum of Geology at South Dakota Mines celebrated National Fossil Day on Wednesday with the unveiling of a temporary special exhibit. The 13th annual National Fossil Day was celebrated at South Dakota Mines with paleontologists from across the Black Hills gathering to show the importance of the field.
KEVN
Windy through the weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We have a High Wind Warning in effect for Northwestern South Dakota and areas to the east of Rapid City until 6pm this evening. We also have a Wind Advisory in effect for the surrounding areas of the Black Hills and areas just to the south of the High Wind Warning until 6pm this evening as well. For those in the High Wind Warning, expect wind gusts up to 60 mph. For those in the Wind Advisory, expect gusts up to 50 mph. We also have a Red Flag Warning in effect for most of Western South Dakota (with the exception of the Black Hills) until 7pm tomorrow. The high winds and low relative humidity will create critical fire conditions. Temperatures tonight and tomorrow will be close to average with lows near 40° and highs near 60°. Temperatures will be near 70° on Friday, and then back to near 60° for the weekend.
newscenter1.tv
First snow of the season!
RAPID CITY, S.D.- Many locations across the Black Hills received their first snowflakes of the season Wednesday morning. Reports stretched from Lead to Colonial Pine Hills, where a dusting of snow sat on the ground, cooled by a passing cold front. In fact, the first snowfall of the year at NewsCenter1 in Rapid City took place exactly one year ago, but the station didn’t catch flakes today.
KEVN
Antique cars up for auction
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Gary Kuchner has collected cars throughout most of his lifetime. Growing up in a small town in Nebraska, his love for cars first came about when he was an infant. When he says the only way to keep him calm is to drive him around in a car until he falls asleep.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newscenter1.tv
RCPD data shows Surfwood volunteer community patrols are effective
RAPID CITY, S.D – In late August, the residents of the Surfwood neighborhood in North Rapid City began a system of night-time community patrols to help combat rampant crime in the area. A look into data provided by the Rapid City Police Department shows that they seem to be working.
KEVN
Paepke is a standout on the line for the Central football team
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -William Paepke is a standout lineman for the Rapid City Central football team. Paepke will play his college football at the division one level for South Dakota State.
mitchellnow.com
Rapid City lawmaker calls for special session on grocery tax repeal
Representative Phil Jensen of Rapid City is calling for a special session on November 3 to discuss repealing South Dakota’s sales tax on food. Governor Noem last month said she supports the repeal. Her two opponents in South Dakota’s gubernatorial race, Democrat Jamie Smith and Libertarian Tracey Quint, also support the repeal. A bill that would have repealed the sales tax on groceries was defeated this past legislative session. Democrats in the legislature have long advocated for the repeal, which is expected to save South Dakotans around $100 million annually. The November 3rd special session would take place just five days before the November election.
KEVN
A rise in senior citizens fraud scams
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Scammers are getting increasingly sophisticated in their attempts to get your personal information. And if you’re not careful, you might lose the money you were saving for retirement, planning to pass down to family members, or just use it for daily needs. The FBI...
Comments / 0