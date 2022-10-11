ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

James K
1d ago

Mayor Michelle Wu, said ver batum, "this is these peoples outlet, we will not prosecute them". So Now they take over and ruin the city. worst mayor in Bostons history!!! get her OUT!

nope
2d ago

Catch them, charge them, identify those parents who are being paid government funds to raise them, and bill them for services not rendered. Enough of this.

redwave2024
2d ago

But we have bike lanes!!! For the 50 people that use them for 9 months….can a mayor be recalled or impeached or fired?!?

NECN

14-Year-Old Shot and Killed in Roxbury Is Identified

The teenager fatally shot in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood Monday afternoon has been identified. Rasante Osorio, a 14-year-old from Dorchester, was found shot on Washington Street near Cobden Street after the shooting, about 12:18 p.m., according to a release from Boston police Wednesday. Shot multiple times, Rasante was rushed to a...
Person Stabbed in Franklin Park, Boston Police Say

The Boston Police Department is investigating a stabbing Tuesday night in Franklin Park. The attack happened on Playstead Road in Roxbury. Police were called around 8:50 p.m. Authorities have not given any information about who was stabbed. The victim was taken to an area hospital, and that person's condition was not known to police.
CBS Boston

Elderly woman stabbed in random Franklin Park attack

JAMAICA PLAIN – An elderly woman was stabbed Tuesday night while walking her dog in Franklin Park during what police believe may have been a random attack, sources told the WBZ-TV I-Team.It happened around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Playstead Road.Boston Police only said they received a report of a person who was stabbed.I-Team sources said an elderly woman parked her car on Walnut Street, walked into Franklin Park with her dog and was stabbed numerous times.The woman is expected to survive following the attack.No arrests have been made.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Teen suffers serious injuries after being struck by car in Middleborough

MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. — Police investigating an early morning crash after a teen was struck by a car and left with serious injuries in Middleborough. Just after 12 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to 81 Plympton Street for reports of a pedestrian crash. When emergency crews arrived they located an 18-year-old Middleborough man laying unconscious on the road suffering from serious injuries. He was transported to a local area hospital to be treated.
New Bedford man arrested in armed robbery at grocery store

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A New Bedford man was arrested in connection to an armed robbery at a grocery store in Hyannis on Sunday. Barnstable police said they responded at about 7:30 p.m. to the Ocean Street Market. On Monday, police identified 42-year-old Michael Medeiros as a suspect....
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Truck Drivers#Seaver
WPXI Pittsburgh

91-year-old civil rights activist stabbed in Boston park

BOSTON — (AP) — A 91-year-old civil rights activist and education advocate was stabbed multiple times while walking her dog in a Boston park, authorities said. Jean McGuire, the first Black woman to serve on the Boston School Committee, was stabbed in Franklin Park about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said Wednesday after visiting McGuire at the hospital.
CBS Boston

91-year-old woman stabbed multiple times in Franklin Park

JAMAICA PLAIN – A 91-year-old woman is in stable condition after she was stabbed several times in Franklin Park Tuesday night, Boston Police said. There have been no arrests.It happened around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Playstead Road.  The woman, who has not been identified yet, was stabbed while walking her dog during what police believe may have been a random attack, sources told the WBZ-TV I-Team.I-Team sources said the woman parked her car on Walnut Street, walked into the park with her dog and was stabbed several times. She was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.No other information is available at this point in the investigation.
nbcboston.com

Serious Crash Reported in Wilmington

Police and fire are at the scene of a serious crash on Route 38 in Wilmington, Massachusetts, on Wednesday night. Wilmington fire said on Twitter shortly before 8 p.m. that the crash was on Route 38 at the Woburn line. The Jaws of Life had to be used to extricate two people, they said.
bpdnews.com

Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm After a Traffic Stop in Dorchester

At about 2:11 PM, on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan), conducted a traffic stop in the area of 52 Talbot Avenue in Dorchester. As a result of the traffic stop, the driver, later identified as Jordan Williams, 22, of Dorchester, was placed under arrest after officers found him to be in possession of a loaded Ruger SR22 .22 caliber firearm with ten rounds in the magazine and also in possession of a substance believed to be Class E, Drugs.
nbcboston.com

Third Suspect Arrested in Deadly Shooting Outside Fall River Bar

A third person has been arrested in connection with a fight outside a Fall River, Massachusetts bar that ended in a deadly shooting over the weekend. Fall River police were called to the Riverside Sports Bar and Restaurant on Rodman Street shortly after midnight on Sunday for a reported altercation and shooting outside the bar, the Bristol District Attorney's Office said. When officers arrived, they said they found a man on the ground.
liveboston617.org

Boston Anti-Crime Officers from B-3 Recover Firearm on Talbot Ave Sunday

At About 10:22 PM on Sunday, October 9, 2022, Officers assigned to District B-3 conducted a traffic stop resulting in an on-site firearm arrest of Markeith Walton, 19, of Hyde Park, and a 17-year-old juvenile male for violation of auto-laws. Officers were responding to a radio call for a loud...
