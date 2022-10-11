Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Weekend Getaways in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
What Happened to Blair Adams - His Death Remains a MysterySam H ArnoldKnoxville, TN
Silent and Live Auctions at this Hotel Help Charities for Children, Local and Footways-Related CausesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Walland, TN
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Related
Two accused of selling crack cocaine out of Knoxville apartment
Two men are facing charges after a Knoxville Police Department investigation found an apartment was allegedly being used to distribute crack cocaine, according to KPD.
crossvillenews1st.com
MISSING 14 YEAR-OLD LOCATED BY EAST TN VALLEY CRIME STOPPERS
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) – Officials with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers were on the lookout for a missing teen, according to the group’s website. Jacob Cisson, 14, was found safely a few hours after ETVCS officials announced him missing. “Thank you to everyone who shared, kept an eye out and contacted Crime Stoppers,” officials said.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville police find gunshot victim dead in East Knoxville
Your headlines from 10/11 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Deadly shooting in Holston Hills, fire displaces families, iPhone 14 issues at Dollywood. Junior Williams is a suspect, after his clothes were found near multiple homes that reported a man walking into their home. Confidence mounting as Vol fans return...
fox2detroit.com
Zion Foster search: Detroit Police ends search of Macomb County landfill for remains of teen
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department says it has concluded the search for remains of Zion Foster after four-and-a-half months of sifting through a Macomb County landfill. However, Detroit Police would not comment either way on whether remains were found. In a statement from DPD, the department said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ClickOnDetroit.com
Truck driver from Allen Park accused of setting fires during travels across the country
ALLEN PARK, Mich. – The feds say a truck driver from Allen Park who drove all across the country set fires along the way, causing millions of dollars of damage in an attempt for revenge. The revenge is due to a beef with the Swift Trucking Company, one of...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man with 9 previous convictions accused of peering through windows at night from Warren backyards
WARREN, Mich. – A man with nine previous convictions for peering through people’s windows from their backyards is accused of doing so eight more times in Warren. Police were called around 10:50 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 11) to a home in the area of 11 Mile and Ryan roads in Warren.
hardknoxwire.com
NEW: City settles lawsuit stemming from deadly wreck involving police
The family of a 28-year-old man who died when a Knoxville Police Department officer crashed into his car at nearly 100 mph has reached an out-of-court settlement, officials confirmed Tuesday. But Mauricio Luna’s surviving loved ones aren’t exactly happy with the $300,000 settlement with the City, which is ten times...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville police locate missing woman, dog
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials asked the Uber driver of a missing woman and her dog to come forward Monday. Now, that missing woman and dog have been found. Aireona Davis was last seen on Oct. 5 after she “became friendly” with a man while she was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvlt.tv
Unsolved cases need your help
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Many cases have been solved thanks to tipsters, but there are still more are still out there that need answers. For the month of September, Stacey Payne with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers said there are still several active cases that they haven’t forgotten about buried on their Facebook page. Payne urged the public not to forget about them either.
Homeowner fatally shoots intruder attempting to get in through window, Detroit police say
Police in Detroit are investigating a deadly home invasion on the city’s northwest side after a homeowner shot an alleged intruder. Detroit police told WXYZ the alleged intruder, a man in his mid-30s, was known to the homeowner
wvlt.tv
Kingston pastor credits cameras from stopping another costly church break-in
KINGSTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - In August, Open Arms Ministry in Kingston reported that someone had broken into the church and destroyed doors, windows and food stored inside. It was thousands of dollars in damage that’s still being repaired today. Less than two months later, on Friday, someone came back...
UT football captain arrested, accused of assaulting man who allegedly entered wrong apartment
UT football captain is accused of assaulting a man who says he entered the wrong apartment by mistake.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Serial 'Peeping Tom' arrested after attempting to flee Warren police on bicycle
A 51-year-old man was taken into custody late Tuesday night after Warren police say he was loitering in residents’ backyards and looking into windows over the last week.
'This video is sickening,' attorney says of Detroit teen punched, kicked by Warren police
Tyler Wade’s attorney said his teenage client was repeatedly punched, kicked and stomped by Warren police officers in a vicious attack after a chase in June that began in Warren and ended in Ferndale. And attorney James King said it’s all on police body camera footage that he released Wednesday, one day after...
Monroe monument vandalized by Detroit residents, one still at large
(CBS DETROIT) - Early Tuesday morning, Monroe Public Safety Department officers were dispatched to the area of West Elm Avenue and North Monroe Street on reports of three people vandalizing the Custer Equestrian Monument.When officers arrived, they found three suspects wearing dark-colored clothing and one holding a spray paint can. The suspects fled the scene on foot, but two were caught after units searched the area. The third suspect, whose identity is unknown, is still at large. The first suspect was identified as a 29-year-old female from Detroit and the second subject was identified as a 32-year-old female, also from Detroit. Both were taken to the Monroe County Jail on charges of malicious destruction of property and resisting and obstructing. They are expected to be arraigned today.The vandalism to the monument has been cleaned up and removed. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Capt. Tyler Dickerson at 734-243-7524.
fox2detroit.com
Suspects hold gun to toddler's head, shoot up Detroit house
A Detroit mother was home with her two children and some friends when two men broke into her house and held a gun to her 2-year-old son's head until she gave them $400. The men then shot up the house, narrowlymissing her 8-month-old child.
Knoxville man narrowly avoids extended warranty phishing scam
A retired Knoxville man almost became the latest victim of a phishing scam.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jaylen McCollough's practice status with Tennessee revealed after arrest, per report
Jaylen McCollough has been claiming his innocence following his arrest on a felony assault charge, with the Tennessee safety being accused of punching a man that entered his apartment. While Josh Heupel won’t discuss McCollough’s availability since the university, and Knoxville police, continue to investigate, it apparently hasn’t affected his...
wvlt.tv
Two fires in one day: Knoxville fire crews respond to damaged building
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A business in East Knoxville is suffering moderate fire damage after two fires broke out in one day, according to Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks. Knoxville Fire Department crews responded to a fire at Cafe Countertops at 2811 John Deere Drive on Tuesday. When the engines arrived, smoke was coming from the building.
Comments / 0