MISSING 14 YEAR-OLD LOCATED BY EAST TN VALLEY CRIME STOPPERS

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) – Officials with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers were on the lookout for a missing teen, according to the group’s website. Jacob Cisson, 14, was found safely a few hours after ETVCS officials announced him missing. “Thank you to everyone who shared, kept an eye out and contacted Crime Stoppers,” officials said.
Knoxville police find gunshot victim dead in East Knoxville

Your headlines from 10/11 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Deadly shooting in Holston Hills, fire displaces families, iPhone 14 issues at Dollywood. Junior Williams is a suspect, after his clothes were found near multiple homes that reported a man walking into their home. Confidence mounting as Vol fans return...
NEW: City settles lawsuit stemming from deadly wreck involving police

The family of a 28-year-old man who died when a Knoxville Police Department officer crashed into his car at nearly 100 mph has reached an out-of-court settlement, officials confirmed Tuesday. But Mauricio Luna’s surviving loved ones aren’t exactly happy with the $300,000 settlement with the City, which is ten times...
Knoxville police locate missing woman, dog

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials asked the Uber driver of a missing woman and her dog to come forward Monday. Now, that missing woman and dog have been found. Aireona Davis was last seen on Oct. 5 after she “became friendly” with a man while she was...
Unsolved cases need your help

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Many cases have been solved thanks to tipsters, but there are still more are still out there that need answers. For the month of September, Stacey Payne with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers said there are still several active cases that they haven’t forgotten about buried on their Facebook page. Payne urged the public not to forget about them either.
Monroe monument vandalized by Detroit residents, one still at large

(CBS DETROIT) - Early Tuesday morning, Monroe Public Safety Department officers were dispatched to the area of West Elm Avenue and North Monroe Street on reports of three people vandalizing the Custer Equestrian Monument.When officers arrived, they found three suspects wearing dark-colored clothing and one holding a spray paint can. The suspects fled the scene on foot, but two were caught after units searched the area. The third suspect, whose identity is unknown, is still at large. The first suspect was identified as a 29-year-old female from Detroit and the second subject was identified as a 32-year-old female, also from Detroit. Both were taken to the Monroe County Jail on charges of malicious destruction of property and resisting and obstructing. They are expected to be arraigned today.The vandalism to the monument has been cleaned up and removed. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Capt. Tyler Dickerson at 734-243-7524.
Jaylen McCollough's practice status with Tennessee revealed after arrest, per report

Jaylen McCollough has been claiming his innocence following his arrest on a felony assault charge, with the Tennessee safety being accused of punching a man that entered his apartment. While Josh Heupel won’t discuss McCollough’s availability since the university, and Knoxville police, continue to investigate, it apparently hasn’t affected his...
Two fires in one day: Knoxville fire crews respond to damaged building

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A business in East Knoxville is suffering moderate fire damage after two fires broke out in one day, according to Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks. Knoxville Fire Department crews responded to a fire at Cafe Countertops at 2811 John Deere Drive on Tuesday. When the engines arrived, smoke was coming from the building.
