Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Daughter of homicide victim Debbie Collier has criminal history: Report
The daughter of a recent homicide victim in Georgia has been revealed to have a criminal history of her own. The investigation into who killed Debbie Collier, 59, has yet to name a suspect. Collier was reported missing on Sept. 10 by her husband Steven Collier and daughter Amanda Bearden....
Alabama prison escape: Inmate Casey White, guard Vicky White shared nearly 1,000 phone calls
Alabama murder suspect Casey White and now-deceased jail guard Vicky White shared nearly 1,000 phone calls while he was incarcerated in prison before his escape and a subsequent police manhunt. Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said investigators think the pair, who are not related, may have plotted his escape over...
Inmate's Sister Shares Horrific Photos of His 'Deteriorating Health' in Prison and Begs for Help
The sister of an Alabama inmate has shared disturbing photos of her brother, which are the result she says of the prison failing to provide him appropriate treatment behind bars. In a Facebook post that has been shared 16,000 times, Kassie Vaughan posted photos of her brother, Kastellio Vaughan. In...
Kentucky Man Dies Behind Bars Just Hours After Being Convicted of Murdering His Wife in Front of Their Child
Just hours after his conviction on Monday for murdering his wife four years ago, a Kentucky man reportedly died of a suspected overdose behind bars. A jury had been slated to consider his sentence on Tuesday. Citing a Louisville Metro Department of Corrections press release, local CBS affiliate WLKY and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Couple Face More Than 600 Child Abuse-Related Charges For Alleged Serial Torture Of Two Kids
“These are the cases that keep us up at night,” Attorney General Kathy Jennings said of the charges against Mary And Charles Vinson. A married Delaware couple is accused of beating, starving and force feeding two children in their custody for nearly two years, prosecutors said. Mary Vinson, 45,...
Death of 7-year-old Kentucky boy in foster care is ruled a homicide; 2 workers fired
A 7-year-old Kentucky boy died by suffocating at a children’s treatment and foster care facility in July, and the manner of death was a homicide, the coroner has ruled. Ja’Ceon Terry was in the care of Brooklawn in Louisville, a center for children with mental and behavioral needs, when he died July 17.
Complex
Woman Sentenced to Prison for Faking Her Own Kidnapping to Be With Ex-Boyfriend
A California woman has been sentenced to prison in connection with faking her own kidnapping to be with an ex-boyfriend. 39-year-old Sherri Papini, who in April agreed to a plea deal in the case, was sentenced on Monday to 18 months in prison followed by a 36-month period of supervised release. Papini must also pay more than $300,000 in restitution, a figure estimated to include funds she received after lying to the California Victim Compensation Board and the Social Security Administration about having PTSD from the made-up kidnapping.
Former Ohio bakery owner stole identity of dead baby
A former Ohio woman pleaded guilty in federal court to 16 counts of wire and passport fraud. The woman stole the identity of a baby who died as an infant and used the infant’s identity to obtain a passport, a student pilot license, a job as a flight attendant, and pandemic relief loans. As part […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAAY-TV
Murderers accused of running phone scam on Home Depot from inside Alabama prison
A group of Alabama prison inmates has been indicted by a federal grand jury for running a phone scam out of prison. Their target: Home Depot. Those four inmates inside Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer are accused of running what's called a skit. Authorities say they were so-called skit runners...
WRAL
Serial rapist sentenced between 23-28 years in prison
Johnnie B. Green reached a plea deal last week. He is due to spend between 23-28 years in prison. Johnnie B. Green reached a plea deal last week. He is due to spend between 23-28 years in prison.
Convicted Wife-Killer Overdoses In Prison The Night Before His Sentencing
Bashar Ghazawi was convicted on Monday for killing his wife, Noor Ghazawi, in 2018. Hours before he was due to be sentenced, he was found unresponsive in his jail cell from a suspected overdose and subsequently died. A Louisville man who was convicted on Monday of killing his wife died...
Georgia investigators say Debbie Collier's death was 'personal and targeted'
Investigators in Georgia working on the death of a woman believe that it was not random as more questions about her death continue to persist.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kentucky school shooter to appeal for parole 25 years after carrying out carnage as 14-year-old gunman
A Kentucky man who killed three students and injured five more in a school shooting 25 years ago at the age of 14 has a chance at parole this week. Michael Carneal, who is now 39, was a 14-year-old freshman in 1997 when he fired a stolen pistol at a before-school prayer group in the lobby of Heath High School, near Paducah, Kentucky. He received a life sentence with the opportunity for parole after 25 years, the maximum allowed at the time for someone his age.
Search still on for escaped inmate from Upstate jail
The Search is still on days after an inmate escaped an Upstate jail. As we previously reported , The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded after 44 year old David Paul Strickland escaped from the jail there, around 10 PM Friday night.
A Black Colorado man is suing the sheriff's department for strapping him to a chair and 'brutally' tasing him
The incident happened at Boulder County Jail in 2020 involving Travis Cole, 34. Attorneys for Cole said race was a "motivating factor."
Remains of Virginia teen who vanished in 1975 identified through DNA testing
Police in Virginia identified the remains of a 17-year-old girl who disappeared nearly 50 years ago with the help of DNA testing, a scientific tool that has helped law enforcement solve dozens of cold case murders in recent years. Patricia Agnes Gildawie, also known as "Choubi," disappeared Feb. 8, 1975,...
Convicted Killer Serving a Life Sentence Dies from ‘Sharp Force Injuries’ Inflicted by Another Alabama Inmate: Coroner
A 29-year-old inmate serving a life sentence in the Alabama prison system for murdering a man in what was described as a marijuana deal gone wrong was himself stabbed to death behind bars earlier this week. Joseph Agee III was killed Monday at the Donaldson Correctional Facility, which AL.com notes...
WISN
Missouri man who admitted murdering Wisconsin brothers, enters guilty plea to federal mail fraud
The Missouri man who last week admitted to killing and burning the bodies of two brothers from Wisconsin entered another plea Monday, this time to federal charges linked to the same case. Garland "Joey" Nelson of Braymer, Missouri, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder Friday in Cass County.
Maximum Security Inmate Impersonated Billionaire, Stole Millions
A maximum security inmate in a Georgia prison impersonated a well-known billionaire to steal millions of dollars. Credit: Olga Ihnatsyeva (Getty Images) Arthur Lee Cofield Jr., 31, was incarcerated in the Georgia Department of Corrections’ Special Management Unit -- a facility specialty designed for hardened criminals with long rap sheets -- when he seemingly assumed the identity of California billionaire Sidney Kimmel.
Popculture
'90 Day Fiance' Personality Arrested for Drug Trafficking
Six people were arrested in connection with an alleged drug trafficking ring in Louisiana, federal prosecutors said last week. One of the people arrested was Brittany Adell Allison, who appeared on TLC's 90 Day Fiance. Allison, 33, known as Adele on the show, was friends with cast member Yara Zaya, who also appeared in 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?
Comments / 0