Traffic Accidents

Tennessee State
Alabama State
Complex

Woman Sentenced to Prison for Faking Her Own Kidnapping to Be With Ex-Boyfriend

A California woman has been sentenced to prison in connection with faking her own kidnapping to be with an ex-boyfriend. 39-year-old Sherri Papini, who in April agreed to a plea deal in the case, was sentenced on Monday to 18 months in prison followed by a 36-month period of supervised release. Papini must also pay more than $300,000 in restitution, a figure estimated to include funds she received after lying to the California Victim Compensation Board and the Social Security Administration about having PTSD from the made-up kidnapping.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Former Ohio bakery owner stole identity of dead baby

A former Ohio woman pleaded guilty in federal court to 16 counts of wire and passport fraud. The woman stole the identity of a baby who died as an infant and used the infant’s identity to obtain a passport, a student pilot license, a job as a flight attendant, and pandemic relief loans. As part […]
COLUMBUS, OH
#Lamborghinis
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Fox News

Kentucky school shooter to appeal for parole 25 years after carrying out carnage as 14-year-old gunman

A Kentucky man who killed three students and injured five more in a school shooting 25 years ago at the age of 14 has a chance at parole this week. Michael Carneal, who is now 39, was a 14-year-old freshman in 1997 when he fired a stolen pistol at a before-school prayer group in the lobby of Heath High School, near Paducah, Kentucky. He received a life sentence with the opportunity for parole after 25 years, the maximum allowed at the time for someone his age.
PADUCAH, KY
TaxBuzz

Maximum Security Inmate Impersonated Billionaire, Stole Millions

A maximum security inmate in a Georgia prison impersonated a well-known billionaire to steal millions of dollars. Credit: Olga Ihnatsyeva (Getty Images) Arthur Lee Cofield Jr., 31, was incarcerated in the Georgia Department of Corrections’ Special Management Unit -- a facility specialty designed for hardened criminals with long rap sheets -- when he seemingly assumed the identity of California billionaire Sidney Kimmel.
Popculture

'90 Day Fiance' Personality Arrested for Drug Trafficking

Six people were arrested in connection with an alleged drug trafficking ring in Louisiana, federal prosecutors said last week. One of the people arrested was Brittany Adell Allison, who appeared on TLC's 90 Day Fiance. Allison, 33, known as Adele on the show, was friends with cast member Yara Zaya, who also appeared in 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?
LOUISIANA STATE

